Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

NASCAR America: Hendrick Motorsports still has ground to make up

By Dan BeaverJun 5, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Hendrick Motorsports may have turned a corner with top-10 runs at Pocono Raceway last week from Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott, but they still have some ground to make up according to NASCAR America analysts Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill.

Kligerman puts some of the blame for the lack of performance during the first half of the regular season on the Optical Scanning Station.

“Some of these teams, especially Hendrick Motorsports going to the new Chevy body, were maybe caught a little off guard with it and how they were able to maximize the things they need do in that inspection system to make sure their cars are producing the most downforce, to therefore create the most speed,” Kligerman said.

Cassill believes their biggest handicap could be a lack of experience among the current crop of drivers.

“We’ve talked about Hendrick’s struggles as a team at the beginning of the season,” Cassill said. “Well, is it driver or cars because the average age of drivers at Hendrick Motorsports this year is lower than we’ve ever seen in that organization, so they definitely have less experience, with the exception of Jimmie Johnson, than the company has ever had.”

Johnson is 42 years old, Alex Bowman is 25, Elliott is 22 and William Byron is 20, making the average age at the start of the 2018 season 27.0.

At the beginning of the 2003 season, the average age of Hendrick Motorsports drivers was 35.8 with Johnson, Jeff Gordon, Joe Nemechek and Terry Labonte behind the wheel.

In 2008, Johnson and Gordon were joined by Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Casey Mears and the average age was 31.3.

Five years later in 2013, Mears was replaced with Kasey Kahne and the average age rose to 37.0.

For more, watch the video above.

NASCAR America Scan All: Cautions make scanners come to life

By Dan BeaverJun 5, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The first two stages of the Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway were free of incidents, but the scanners came to life in the final segment and the chatter was caught in the week’s edition of Scan All.

On lap 126 of 160, Kyle Larson got into the back of Derrike Cope and sent him into a harmless spin. It triggered the first caution for an incident and the old adage of “cautions breed cautions” was once more reaffirmed.

“My nose should be fine,” Larson said after the contact. “I barely got him.”

“I probably should have given him the outside,” Cope responded to his spotter. “That’s why I said I was going to go down low.”

Other highlights from Scan All include:

    • “32’s leaking oil bad. Tell him to pull off.” – Michael McDowell
    • “Whoa. My brake pedal went straight to the floor into the tunnel for some reason.” – Matt DiBenedetto
    • “Shut it off, shut it off. We’re done.” – Mike Wheeler, crew chief for Denny Hamlin.
    • “Tell (Erik Jones) I’m sorry. He went to the bottom and then went to the top and I caught him. It’s my fault.” –Joey Logano

For more, watch the video above.

Kyle Busch’s Xfinity crew chief suspended one race for Pocono violation

By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2018, 5:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR has issued a one-race suspension and a $10,000 fine against Eric Phillips, crew chief for Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Xfinity team, for a violation last weekend at Pocono Raceway.

The team, which won the Pocono Green 250 with Kyle Busch, was issued an L1 infraction for failing post-race heights inspections.

Post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR’s allowed tolerances.

In addition to a loss of 10 owner points, the win will not apply to seeding in the owners points playoffs or tiebreakers.

JGR will not appeal the penalty. Dustin Zacharyasz will serve as crew chief.

In its penalty report, NASCAR also announced that Jeremy L. Murphy has completed its Road to Recovery program and that his suspension has been lifted.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Michigan preview, Scan All

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks ahead to this weekend in Michigan and includes the latest edition of Scan All.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill in Stamford, Connecticut.

On today’s show:

· It’s Scan All Day! We’ll listen in on the scanners from Pocono as drivers, crew chiefs and spotters try and tackle the Tricky Triangle.

· The debate continues: What driver can join Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr. and make the “Big 3” a “Big 4.” Can a Hendrick Motorsports driver make the cut?

· With the fastest non-restrictor plate race on the horizon, we are putting our drivers to the test. Parker and Landon jump into the simulator at Michigan in a battle against each other that will test their driving skills and trivia knowledge.

· Kyle Larson is looking to be the first to win four-in-a-row at Michigan since Bill Elliott in the 1980s. We’ll re-live his race-winning restart from last August and discuss whether the No. 42 will be the next team in victory lane.

· SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” co-host Pete Pistone joins the show talk “The Big 3,” and the Xfinity rules package at Pocono on Saturday and coming up this weekend at Michigan.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Alex Bowman to drive GMS Racing’s No. 23 Xfinity car in two races

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Alex Bowman is the latest Hendrick Motorsports driver named to pilot GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series.

The team announced Bowman will drive the car this weekend at Michigan International Speedway and on July 13 at Kentucky Speedway.

Bowman follows Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott and GMS Racing’s Johnny Sauter in substituting for Spencer Gallagher. Gallagher was suspended indefinitely following his win in the April 23 race at Talladega Superspeedway for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy.

Bowman will be sponsored by ISM Connect.

“I want to thank GMS Racing for letting me race the No. 23 Chevrolet this weekend in Michigan,” Bowman said in a press release. “Last time I was in the Xfinity race at the track, we started on the pole and I was able to lead some laps. I am looking forward to this weekend and what we can do on track with the No. 23 team.”

Bowman has 52 starts in the Xfinity Series with his first win coming last year at Charlotte with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Elliott, who drove the No. 23 at Charlotte and Pocono, will return to the car at Chicagoland (June 30), Daytona (July 6) and Bristol (Aug. 17).

More substitute drivers will be announced at a later date.