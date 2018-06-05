Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NBCSN

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Michigan preview, Scan All

By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks ahead to this weekend in Michigan and includes the latest edition of Scan All.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill in Stamford, Connecticut.

On today’s show:

· It’s Scan All Day! We’ll listen in on the scanners from Pocono as drivers, crew chiefs and spotters try and tackle the Tricky Triangle.

· The debate continues: What driver can join Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr. and make the “Big 3” a “Big 4.” Can a Hendrick Motorsports driver make the cut?

· With the fastest non-restrictor plate race on the horizon, we are putting our drivers to the test. Parker and Landon jump into the simulator at Michigan in a battle against each other that will test their driving skills and trivia knowledge.

· Kyle Larson is looking to be the first to win four-in-a-row at Michigan since Bill Elliott in the 1980s. We’ll re-live his race-winning restart from last August and discuss whether the No. 42 will be the next team in victory lane.

· SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” co-host Pete Pistone joins the show talk “The Big 3,” and the Xfinity rules package at Pocono on Saturday and coming up this weekend at Michigan.

Kyle Busch’s Xfinity crew chief suspended one race for Pocono violation

By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2018, 5:09 PM EDT
NASCAR has issued a one-race suspension and a $10,000 fine against Eric Phillips, crew chief for Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Xfinity team, for a violation last weekend at Pocono Raceway.

The team, which won the Pocono Green 250 with Kyle Busch, was issued an L1 infraction for failing post-race heights inspections.

Post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR’s allowed tolerances.

In addition to a loss of 10 owner points, the win will not apply to seeding in the owners points playoffs or tiebreakers.

NBC Sports has asked JGR if it plans to appeal the penalty.

In its penalty report, NASCAR also announced that Jeremy L. Murphy has completed its Road to Recovery program and that his suspension has been lifted.

Alex Bowman to drive GMS Racing’s No. 23 Xfinity car in two races

By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2018, 2:40 PM EDT
Alex Bowman is the latest Hendrick Motorsports driver named to pilot GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series.

The team announced Bowman will drive the car this weekend at Michigan International Speedway and on July 13 at Kentucky Speedway.

Bowman follows Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott and GMS Racing’s Johnny Sauter in substituting for Spencer Gallagher. Gallagher was suspended indefinitely following his win in the April 23 race at Talladega Superspeedway for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy.

Bowman will be sponsored by ISM Connect.

“I want to thank GMS Racing for letting me race the No. 23 Chevrolet this weekend in Michigan,” Bowman said in a press release. “Last time I was in the Xfinity race at the track, we started on the pole and I was able to lead some laps. I am looking forward to this weekend and what we can do on track with the No. 23 team.”

Bowman has 52 starts in the Xfinity Series with his first win coming last year at Charlotte with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Elliott, who drove the No. 23 at Charlotte and Pocono, will return to the car at Chicagoland (June 30), Daytona (July 6) and Bristol (Aug. 17).

More substitute drivers will be announced at a later date.

Bump & Run: Most bizarre scenes at the track

By NBC SportsJun 5, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
The pace car crashed before Sunday’s IndyCar race at Detroit. What’s a bizarre scene that stands out to you that you’ve seen in NASCAR?

Nate Ryan: It’s tough to top the runaway gigantic inflatable orange during Xfinity Series qualifying in 2004 at Chicagoland Speedway, which seemed straight out of a Roald Dahl book. But even more unforgettable might have been the disconcerting prerace ceremony Feb. 23, 2003 at Rockingham Speedway. With winds gusting at more than 40 mph, eight members of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Team still attempted to land on the frontstretch before the national anthem. Only three were successful, and the results were increasingly disastrous for others. One bounced off the top of the Cup garage; another just avoided getting impaled on a wrought-iron gate near the row of parked team haulers; and another was snared by an antenna mounted from an infield trailer. The worst was a jumper who landed hard on the asphalt behind the pit wall and required airlift transport to Charlotte for a leg injury (the other injuries were minor, thankfully).

Dustin Long: I’ll go with something more recent. Last year, an ambulance caused cars to jam on pit road during a caution and the damage ended Matt Kenseth’s race at Richmond last September. Kenseth entered the race in the final cutoff spot for the playoffs. The incident didn’t keep him out of the playoffs. Kenseth later tweeted a picture of him on a golf cart being blocked by an ambulance on the way out of the track, adding to the bizarre night. At least Kenseth was smiling in the picture. 

Daniel McFadin: Four words: Montoya. Jet Dryer. Daytona. On second thought, I should just say the 2012 Daytona 500. What didn’t it have? An exploding jet dryer, Brad Keselowski tweeting from his car and then Keselowski and Dale Earnhardt Jr. in a foot race to a porta potty.

How many of the 16 playoff drivers do you think will have to earn their way in via points?

Nate Ryan: With Martin Truex Jr. making a bid to join the Kevin HarvickKyle Busch world domination tour, it feels as if there could be maybe four new winners this season over the next 12 races. So, at least six spots will be determined by points, which could make the season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway quite entertaining (particularly if the new aero package is used with success).

Dustin Long: Five.

Daniel McFadin: With only six drivers currently in the playoffs via wins and 12 races left in the regular season, I see about six drivers having to get it on points. But with the stranglehold Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have on the series right now, that could be conservative.

As the series heads into the summer stretch, give us a driver to keep an eye on.

Nate Ryan: Alex Bowman. He is just outside the points cutoff for the playoffs, is trying to assert himself with veterans whom he has said don’t show him enough deference and likely is feeling the most pressure among Hendrick Motorsports drivers to excel with a new Camaro that the team still is learning. The heat turns up figuratively and literally for drivers and teams during the schedule’s June-July-August slog, and it looms as make or break for Bowman’s season.

Dustin Long: I want to see how Alex Bowman does provided the Hendrick cars continue to improve and show signs of being more competitive.

Daniel McFadin: Jimmie Johnson. Though he notably led his first laps since last October on Sunday (during green flag pit stops), his eighth-place finish was his fifth top 10 in the last seven races. The 48 team could make some big strides as the second half of the season gets underway.

Goodyear Tire info for Michigan, Texas

By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
Both Cup and Xfinity Series will race on new tire compounds on all four tires this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

The compounds on both the left and right-side tires are a result of an April tire test at the 2-mile track.

Compared to what was run at Michigan last year, this left-side tire features an updated construction that brings it into line with what is run at other speedways and a new compound to introduce more wear, while this right-side is a single tread compound tire (last year was a multi-zone tread tire) with a new compound that will introduce more wear and run cooler.

Here’s the tire info for Cup and Xfinity.

Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and seven sets for the race; Xfinity: Six sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4770; Right-side — D-4796

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,251 mm (88.62 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 22 psi; Left Rear – 22 psi; Right Front – 54 psi; Right Rear – 50 psi

Camping World Truck Series -Texas Motor Speedway

This is the first time Truck Series teams will run this left-side tire code at Texas, though they did run this same right-side code twice at the track last season. Compared to what Truck teams ran at Texas last season, this left-side tire features a construction update to align with what is run at other speedways.

Set limits: Six sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4782; Right-side — D-4718

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 87.68 in. (2,227 mm); Right-side — 88.62 in. (2,251 mm)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 24 psi; Left Rear — 22 psi; Right Front — 52 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi