NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Michigan preview, Scan All

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and looks ahead to this weekend in Michigan and includes the latest edition of Scan All.
Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill in Stamford, Connecticut.
On today’s show:
· It’s Scan All Day! We’ll listen in on the scanners from Pocono as drivers, crew chiefs and spotters try and tackle the Tricky Triangle.
· The debate continues: What driver can join Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, and Martin Truex Jr. and make the “Big 3” a “Big 4.” Can a Hendrick Motorsports driver make the cut?
· With the fastest non-restrictor plate race on the horizon, we are putting our drivers to the test. Parker and Landon jump into the simulator at Michigan in a battle against each other that will test their driving skills and trivia knowledge.
· Kyle Larson is looking to be the first to win four-in-a-row at Michigan since Bill Elliott in the 1980s. We’ll re-live his race-winning restart from last August and discuss whether the No. 42 will be the next team in victory lane.
· SiriusXM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” co-host Pete Pistone joins the show talk “The Big 3,” and the Xfinity rules package at Pocono on Saturday and coming up this weekend at Michigan.
