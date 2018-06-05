NASCAR America: All four Hendrick cars ‘strong’ at Pocono

The 2.5-mile, three-turn Pocono Raceway is a track that “exposes” the “weaknesses” a team has in its cars, Parker Kligerman said on NASCAR America.
It’s because of this that the performance of Chase Elliott and the rest of Hendrick Motorsports stood out to him.
Kligerman said the four-car team has largely had an “abysmal” year through 13 races, with no wins and just six top fives.
But Jimmie Johnson finished eighth and Elliott placed 10th, later saying on Twitter he considered it his best race of the year.
“All four Hendrick cars looked really strong, including William Byron, who was in his first Cup start at Pocono,” Kligerman said.
Byron placed 18th after flirting with the top 10 throughout the race, while Alex Bowman finished 27th after being in a wreck with Denny Hamlin.
“For Chase to leave Pocono and say ‘This was our best performance of the year’ tells a lot to me at Pocono because that means they have made legitimate progress on their cars at Hendrick,” Cassill said.
