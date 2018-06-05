Goodyear Tire info for Michigan, Texas

Both Cup and Xfinity Series will race on new tire compounds on all four tires this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.
The compounds on both the left and right-side tires are a result of an April tire test at the 2-mile track.
Compared to what was run at Michigan last year, this left-side tire features an updated construction that brings it into line with what is run at other speedways and a new compound to introduce more wear, while this right-side is a single tread compound tire (last year was a multi-zone tread tire) with a new compound that will introduce more wear and run cooler.
Here’s the tire info for Cup and Xfinity.
Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and seven sets for the race; Xfinity: Six sets for the event
Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4770; Right-side — D-4796
Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,251 mm (88.62 in.)
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 22 psi; Left Rear – 22 psi; Right Front – 54 psi; Right Rear – 50 psi
Camping World Truck Series -Texas Motor Speedway
This is the first time Truck Series teams will run this left-side tire code at Texas, though they did run this same right-side code twice at the track last season. Compared to what Truck teams ran at Texas last season, this left-side tire features a construction update to align with what is run at other speedways.
Set limits: Six sets for the event
Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4782; Right-side — D-4718
Tire Circumference: Left-side — 87.68 in. (2,227 mm); Right-side — 88.62 in. (2,251 mm)
Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 24 psi; Left Rear — 22 psi; Right Front — 52 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi