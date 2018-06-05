Fans will help decide Kyle Larson’s Southern 500 paint scheme

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

For the first time since the Throwback Weekend began at Darlington Raceway, fans will have a say in the retro paint scheme a team races in the Southern 500 (Sept. 2 on NBCSN).

That opportunity is being made possible by Chip Ganassi Racing and Kyle Larson.

Between now and June 11 at midnight, fans can submit potential retro paint schemes for Larson’s No. 42 DC Solar Chevrolet on social media. Using #TeamLarson, they must include a picture of the original car.

Larson has made four starts in the Southern 500 with his best result, third, coming in 2016.

Hey FANS! I want to see what you got for #NASCARThrowback ideas for the #BojanglesSo500. Share your best old school ideas for the @DCSolar Chevy using #TeamLarson by Monday, June 11th at midnight. Make sure to include a photo of the original car! Don’t let me down. 🤞 pic.twitter.com/Zfi0KNi0uP — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) June 4, 2018

Here are the throwback paint schemes Larson has used the last three years:

2015

2016

2017

Follow @DanielMcFadin