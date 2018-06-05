Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Fans will help decide Kyle Larson’s Southern 500 paint scheme

By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2018, 9:58 AM EDT
For the first time since the Throwback Weekend began at Darlington Raceway, fans will have a say in the retro paint scheme a team races in the Southern 500 (Sept. 2 on NBCSN).

That opportunity is being made possible by Chip Ganassi Racing and Kyle Larson.

Between now and June 11 at midnight, fans can submit potential retro paint schemes for Larson’s No. 42 DC Solar Chevrolet on social media. Using #TeamLarson, they must include a picture of the original car.

Larson has made four starts in the Southern 500 with his best result, third, coming in 2016.

Here are the throwback paint schemes Larson has used the last three years:

2015

2016

2017

Goodyear Tire info for Michigan, Texas

By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
Both Cup and Xfinity Series will race on new tire compounds on all four tires this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

The compounds on both the left and right-side tires are a result of an April tire test at the 2-mile track.

Compared to what was run at Michigan last year, this left-side tire features an updated construction that brings it into line with what is run at other speedways and a new compound to introduce more wear, while this right-side is a single tread compound tire (last year was a multi-zone tread tire) with a new compound that will introduce more wear and run cooler.

Here’s the tire info for Cup and Xfinity.

Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and seven sets for the race; Xfinity: Six sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4770; Right-side — D-4796

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,251 mm (88.62 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 22 psi; Left Rear – 22 psi; Right Front – 54 psi; Right Rear – 50 psi

Camping World Truck Series -Texas Motor Speedway

This is the first time Truck Series teams will run this left-side tire code at Texas, though they did run this same right-side code twice at the track last season. Compared to what Truck teams ran at Texas last season, this left-side tire features a construction update to align with what is run at other speedways.

Set limits: Six sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4782; Right-side — D-4718

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 87.68 in. (2,227 mm); Right-side — 88.62 in. (2,251 mm)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 24 psi; Left Rear — 22 psi; Right Front — 52 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi

NASCAR America: All four Hendrick cars ‘strong’ at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
The 2.5-mile, three-turn Pocono Raceway is a track that “exposes” the “weaknesses” a team has in its cars, Parker Kligerman said on NASCAR America.

It’s because of this that the performance of Chase Elliott and the rest of Hendrick Motorsports stood out to him.

Kligerman said the four-car team has largely had an “abysmal” year through 13 races, with no wins and just six top fives.

But Jimmie Johnson finished eighth and Elliott placed 10th, later saying on Twitter he considered it his best race of the year.

“All four Hendrick cars looked really strong, including William Byron, who was in his first Cup start at Pocono,” Kligerman said.

Byron placed 18th after flirting with the top 10 throughout the race, while Alex Bowman finished 27th after being in a wreck with Denny Hamlin.

“For Chase to leave Pocono and say ‘This was our best performance of the year’ tells a lot to me at Pocono because that means they have made legitimate progress on their cars at Hendrick,” Cassill said.

NASCAR America: What happened to Clint Bowyer, Bubba Wallace at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJun 4, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
In Sunday’s race at Pocono, both Clint Bowyer and Bubba Wallace had their days impacted by transmission problems.

Wallace finished last in 38th after he shifted from third to second gear on a Lap 107 restart, resulting in a blown transmission.

Bower had a top-10 performance turn into a 20th-place finish after a missed shift on the final restart of the race.

On NASCAR America, Landon Cassill and Parker Kligerman explained why shifting can be a problem at Pocono.

Bowyer’s bad shift came on the straightaway between Turns 1 and 2.

“That shift down the backstretch is a third to fourth-gear shift,” Cassill said. “For me it’s a very fast shift, especially late in the race he’s trying to get that top-five finish. You almost are not even lifting completely out of the throttle, you’re maybe lifting to 10 percent and going right back to wide open as quick as you can and you miss that timing by the littlest bit. … Fortunately, he didn’t blow the whole thing up.”

Cassill later compared missing a shift to “missing a free throw” in basketball.

NASCAR America: Martin Truex Jr. finally shows challenge to Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch

By Daniel McFadinJun 4, 2018, 6:26 PM EDT
Following his win in Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway, Martin Truex Jr. called Kyle Larson a “hell of a wheelman” and said he “trusted” Larson not to knock him out-of-the-way on the final restart of the race.

Truex spoke with NASCAR America’s Parker Kilgerman in Victory Lane about how the No. 78 team notched its second win of the year. The victory came after Truex, Larson, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott stayed out of the pits during a debris caution with 20 laps to go.

“It seems like every week, this week we’re battling from behind, but that’s what it takes sometimes,” Truex said. “Things really haven’t been going our way lately, but today obviously they did. Strategy played in our favor and that’s what it takes at this level.”

On NASCAR America, Kligerman and Landon Cassill discussed where Furniture Row Racing is compared to its main competitors in Harvick and Kyle Busch.

“I think we need to see more consistent runs like this out of the 78, more consistently challenging those two,” Kligerman said. “At the same token he held off both of those cars late there in this race, he had some incredible restarts and they obviously had the speed in clean air.”

Cassill said: “Now you’ve got three out of the four for Homestead, if we had to line them up right now, what would they do? … I think Kyle Larson wedged himself in there yesterday.”

Watch the above video and the below video for more on the top teams this season.