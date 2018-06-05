Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by A. Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Bump & Run: Most bizarre scenes at the track

By NBC SportsJun 5, 2018, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The pace car crashed before Sunday’s IndyCar race at Detroit. What’s a bizarre scene that stands out to you that you’ve seen in NASCAR?

Nate Ryan: It’s tough to top the runaway gigantic inflatable orange during Xfinity Series qualifying in 2004 at Chicagoland Speedway, which seemed straight out of a Roald Dahl book. But even more unforgettable might have been the disconcerting prerace ceremony Feb. 23, 2003 at Rockingham Speedway. With winds gusting at more than 40 mph, eight members of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Team still attempted to land on the frontstretch before the national anthem. Only three were successful, and the results were increasingly disastrous for others. One bounced off the top of the Cup garage; another just avoided getting impaled on a wrought-iron gate near the row of parked team haulers; and another was snared by an antenna mounted from an infield trailer. The worst was a jumper who landed hard on the asphalt behind the pit wall and required airlift transport to Charlotte for a leg injury (the other injuries were minor, thankfully).

Dustin Long: I’ll go with something more recent. Last year, an ambulance caused cars to jam on pit road during a caution and the damage ended Matt Kenseth’s race at Richmond last September. Kenseth entered the race in the final cutoff spot for the playoffs. The incident didn’t keep him out of the playoffs. Kenseth later tweeted a picture of him on a golf cart being blocked by an ambulance on the way out of the track, adding to the bizarre night. At least Kenseth was smiling in the picture. 

Daniel McFadin: Four words: Montoya. Jet Dryer. Daytona. On second thought, I should just say the 2012 Daytona 500. What didn’t it have? An exploding jet dryer, Brad Keselowski tweeting from his car and then Keselowski and Dale Earnhardt Jr. in a foot race to a porta potty.

How many of the 16 playoff drivers do you think will have to earn their way in via points?

Nate Ryan: With Martin Truex Jr. making a bid to join the Kevin HarvickKyle Busch world domination tour, it feels as if there could be maybe four new winners this season over the next 12 races. So, at least six spots will be determined by points, which could make the season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway quite entertaining (particularly if the new aero package is used with success).

Dustin Long: Five.

Daniel McFadin: With only six drivers currently in the playoffs via wins and 12 races left in the regular season, I see about six drivers having to get it on points. But with the stranglehold Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have on the series right now, that could be conservative.

As the series heads into the summer stretch, give us a driver to keep an eye on.

Nate Ryan: Alex Bowman. He is just outside the points cutoff for the playoffs, is trying to assert himself with veterans whom he has said don’t show him enough deference and likely is feeling the most pressure among Hendrick Motorsports drivers to excel with a new Camaro that the team still is learning. The heat turns up figuratively and literally for drivers and teams during the schedule’s June-July-August slog, and it looms as make or break for Bowman’s season.

Dustin Long: I want to see how Alex Bowman does provided the Hendrick cars continue to improve and show signs of being more competitive.

Daniel McFadin: Jimmie Johnson. Though he notably led his first laps since last October on Sunday (during green flag pit stops), his eighth-place finish was his fifth top 10 in the last seven races. The 48 team could make some big strides as the second half of the season gets underway.

Goodyear Tire info for Michigan, Texas

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Both Cup and Xfinity Series will race on new tire compounds on all four tires this weekend at Michigan International Speedway.

The compounds on both the left and right-side tires are a result of an April tire test at the 2-mile track.

Compared to what was run at Michigan last year, this left-side tire features an updated construction that brings it into line with what is run at other speedways and a new compound to introduce more wear, while this right-side is a single tread compound tire (last year was a multi-zone tread tire) with a new compound that will introduce more wear and run cooler.

Here’s the tire info for Cup and Xfinity.

Set limits: Cup: Three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and seven sets for the race; Xfinity: Six sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4770; Right-side — D-4796

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 2,227 mm (87.68 in.); Right-side — 2,251 mm (88.62 in.)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front – 22 psi; Left Rear – 22 psi; Right Front – 54 psi; Right Rear – 50 psi

Camping World Truck Series -Texas Motor Speedway

This is the first time Truck Series teams will run this left-side tire code at Texas, though they did run this same right-side code twice at the track last season. Compared to what Truck teams ran at Texas last season, this left-side tire features a construction update to align with what is run at other speedways.

Set limits: Six sets for the event

Tire Codes: Left-side — D-4782; Right-side — D-4718

Tire Circumference: Left-side — 87.68 in. (2,227 mm); Right-side — 88.62 in. (2,251 mm)

Minimum Recommended Inflation: Left Front — 24 psi; Left Rear — 22 psi; Right Front — 52 psi; Right Rear — 50 psi

Fans will help decide Kyle Larson’s Southern 500 paint scheme

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2018, 9:58 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For the first time since the Throwback Weekend began at Darlington Raceway, fans will have a say in the retro paint scheme a team races in the Southern 500 (Sept. 2 on NBCSN).

That opportunity is being made possible by Chip Ganassi Racing and Kyle Larson.

Between now and June 11 at midnight, fans can submit potential retro paint schemes for Larson’s No. 42 DC Solar Chevrolet on social media. Using #TeamLarson, they must include a picture of the original car.

Larson has made four starts in the Southern 500 with his best result, third, coming in 2016.

Here are the throwback paint schemes Larson has used the last three years:

2015

(Photo by Matt Hazlett/Getty Images)

2016

(Getty Images)

2017

(Getty Images)

NASCAR America: All four Hendrick cars ‘strong’ at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJun 5, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The 2.5-mile, three-turn Pocono Raceway is a track that “exposes” the “weaknesses” a team has in its cars, Parker Kligerman said on NASCAR America.

It’s because of this that the performance of Chase Elliott and the rest of Hendrick Motorsports stood out to him.

Kligerman said the four-car team has largely had an “abysmal” year through 13 races, with no wins and just six top fives.

But Jimmie Johnson finished eighth and Elliott placed 10th, later saying on Twitter he considered it his best race of the year.

“All four Hendrick cars looked really strong, including William Byron, who was in his first Cup start at Pocono,” Kligerman said.

Byron placed 18th after flirting with the top 10 throughout the race, while Alex Bowman finished 27th after being in a wreck with Denny Hamlin.

“For Chase to leave Pocono and say ‘This was our best performance of the year’ tells a lot to me at Pocono because that means they have made legitimate progress on their cars at Hendrick,” Cassill said.

Watch the above video for more

NASCAR America: What happened to Clint Bowyer, Bubba Wallace at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJun 4, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

In Sunday’s race at Pocono, both Clint Bowyer and Bubba Wallace had their days impacted by transmission problems.

Wallace finished last in 38th after he shifted from third to second gear on a Lap 107 restart, resulting in a blown transmission.

Bower had a top-10 performance turn into a 20th-place finish after a missed shift on the final restart of the race.

On NASCAR America, Landon Cassill and Parker Kligerman explained why shifting can be a problem at Pocono.

Bowyer’s bad shift came on the straightaway between Turns 1 and 2.

“That shift down the backstretch is a third to fourth-gear shift,” Cassill said. “For me it’s a very fast shift, especially late in the race he’s trying to get that top-five finish. You almost are not even lifting completely out of the throttle, you’re maybe lifting to 10 percent and going right back to wide open as quick as you can and you miss that timing by the littlest bit. … Fortunately, he didn’t blow the whole thing up.”

Cassill later compared missing a shift to “missing a free throw” in basketball.

Watch the above video for more.

 