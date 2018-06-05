Alex Bowman to drive GMS Racing’s No. 23 Xfinity car in two races

Alex Bowman is the latest Hendrick Motorsports driver named to pilot GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet in the Xfinity Series.
The team announced Bowman will drive the car this weekend at Michigan International Speedway and on July 13 at Kentucky Speedway.
Bowman follows Hendrick teammate Chase Elliott and GMS Racing’s Johnny Sauter in substituting for Spencer Gallagher. Gallagher was suspended indefinitely following his win in the April 23 race at Talladega Superspeedway for violating NASCAR’s substance abuse policy.
Bowman will be sponsored by ISM Connect.
“I want to thank GMS Racing for letting me race the No. 23 Chevrolet this weekend in Michigan,” Bowman said in a press release. “Last time I was in the Xfinity race at the track, we started on the pole and I was able to lead some laps. I am looking forward to this weekend and what we can do on track with the No. 23 team.”
Bowman has 52 starts in the Xfinity Series with his first win coming last year at Charlotte with Chip Ganassi Racing.
Elliott, who drove the No. 23 at Charlotte and Pocono, will return to the car at Chicagoland (June 30), Daytona (July 6) and Bristol (Aug. 17).
More substitute drivers will be announced at a later date.