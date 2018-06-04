Preliminary entry lists for Cup, Xfinity at Michigan

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

All three of NASCAR’s national series will be racing this weekend, but they’ll be doing it in different states.

Cup and Xfinity teams head to Brooklyn, Michigan, for the first trip of the year to Michigan International Speedway.

The Camping World Truck Series will compete at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here the entry lists for Cup and Xfinity. The Truck entry list has not been published yet.

Cup – FireKeepers Casino 400

There 39 entries for the race.

Garrett Smithley, who races full-time in Xfinity for JD Motorsports, will make his Cup debut driving the No. 99 Chevrolet for StarCom Racing.

Matt Kenseth will make the last of his initial five starts in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 6 Ford.

There is not a driver attached to Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet.

Kyle Larson won both races at Michigan last year and has won the last three races at 2-mile track.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – LTi Printing 250

There are 41 cars entered for the race, including five full-time Cup drivers: Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick, Paul Menard and Alex Bowman.

Bowman will drive GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet, making him the latest Hendrick Motorsports driver to substitute for the indefinitely suspended Spencer Gallagher. Chase Elliott drove it at Charlotte and Pocono.

One entry will not qualify for the race.

Last year, Denny Hamlin won this race after making a last-lap pass of William Byron.

Click here for the entry list.