Getty Images

Preliminary entry lists for Cup, Xfinity at Michigan

By Daniel McFadinJun 4, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
All three of NASCAR’s national series will be racing this weekend, but they’ll be doing it in different states.

Cup and Xfinity teams head to Brooklyn, Michigan, for the first trip of the year to Michigan International Speedway.

The Camping World Truck Series will compete at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here the entry lists for Cup and Xfinity. The Truck entry list has not been published yet.

Cup – FireKeepers Casino 400

There 39 entries for the race.

Garrett Smithley, who races full-time in Xfinity for JD Motorsports, will make his Cup debut driving the No. 99 Chevrolet for StarCom Racing.

Matt Kenseth will make the last of his initial five starts in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 6 Ford.

There is not a driver attached to Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet.

Kyle Larson won both races at Michigan last year and has won the last three races at 2-mile track.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – LTi Printing 250

There are 41 cars entered for the race, including five full-time Cup drivers: Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick, Paul Menard and Alex Bowman.

Bowman will drive GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet, making him the latest Hendrick Motorsports driver to substitute for the indefinitely suspended Spencer Gallagher. Chase Elliott drove it at Charlotte and Pocono.

One entry will not qualify for the race.

Last year, Denny Hamlin won this race after making a last-lap pass of William Byron.

Click here for the entry list.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Pocono recap

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJun 4, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and begins to breakdown all the action from Pocono Raceway over the weekend.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill from Stamford, Connecticut.

On today’s show:

· Martin Truex Jr’s win at Pocono puts the 2017 Cup champion alongside Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch with multiple wins this season. Does that mean NASCAR now has a Big 3? And is there anyone out there that can make it a Big 4?

· Chase Elliott felt his 10th-place finish at Pocono was his “best race of the year” despite finishing in the top five in three other races. Kligerman will go Through the Field and discuss the No. 9 team, plus a couple drivers that missed their shift.

· The XFinity race featured a new rules package at Pocono similar to what the Cup drivers used at the All-Star race. NASCAR’s EVP & Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell gives his thoughts on if the rules package will be used again this year in Cup, and Landon Cassill will breakdown the tape from this past weekend.

· In today’s Social Pit Stop, we’ll show you how Ryan Hunter-Reay celebrated IndyCar victory at the Detroit Grand Prix and Michael McDowell’s proof that NASCAR drivers are athletes.

Don’t Forget…

· Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins the crew of NHL Live prior to tonight’s Stanley Cup Game 4 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

A level of domination not seen in NASCAR in years

By Dustin LongJun 4, 2018, 12:50 PM EDT
Yes, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have been the class of the Cup field this year, but their domination is even more impressive when looks to last year and beyond.

Consider:

Harvick, Busch and Truex have combined to win 19 of the last 24 races — dating back to the start of last year’s playoffs. That’s a 79.2 percent winning percentage.

Here is the breakdown of winners in the last 24 races:

7 — Kyle Busch

6 — Kevin Harvick

6 — Martin Truex Jr.

1 — Brad Keselowski

1 — Matt Kenseth

1 — Clint Bowyer

1 — Joey Logano

1 — Austin Dillon

But look deeper. remove the three restrictor-plate races run since last year’s playoffs and Harvick, Busch and Truex have combined to win 19 of the last 21 unrestricted races. That’s 90.5 percent.

The sport hasn’t seen this level of domination since 2008-09. Carl Edwards, Jimmie Johnson and Busch combined to win 17 of 24 races from Sonoma in June 2008 to Las Vegas in March 2009.

Edwards, Johnson and Busch combined to win 24 of 36 races (67 percent) in 2008.

In the last two Cup races, the domination by Harvick, Busch and Truex has been pronounced. They have combined to lead 510 of 560 laps (91.1 percent) run in the Coca-Cola 600 and Pocono race.

Here is a breakdown of laps led in the past two races:

390 — Kyle Busch

  89 — Kevin Harvick

  31 — Martin Truex Jr.

  12 —Brad Keselowski

  12 — Joey Logano

  11 — Ryan Blaney

    9 — Denny Hamlin

    4 — Bubba Wallace

    2 — Jimmie Johnson

Also consider this: In seven of the 14 Cup points race this season, Harvick, Busch or Truex took two of the top three spots at the finish.

— Here is how Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. have fared this year:

Kevin Harvick

5 wins

1 runner-up

10 top 5s

Kyle Busch

4 wins

3 runner-ups

9 top 5s

Martin Truex Jr.

2 wins

2 runner-ups

9 top 5s

The 11 wins by Harvick, Busch and Truex ranks fourth in the modern era (since 1972) for victories by a trio of drivers in the first 14 races.

Cale Yarborough (six wins), Richard Petty (four) and David Pearson (three) won 13 of the first 14 races in 1974. Yarborough (six), Petty (four) and Darrell Waltrip (two) won 12 of the first 14 races in 1977. Pearson (six), Petty (four) and Yarborough (two) also combined to win 12 of the first 14 races in 1973.

The 11 wins by Harvick, Busch and Truex ties three other seasons.

Rusty Wallace (five wins), Ernie Irvan (three) and Dale Earnhardt (three) won 11 of the first 14 races in 1994. Earnhardt (seven), Tim Richmond (two) and Davey Allison (two) won 11 of the first 14 races in 1987. Bill Elliott (seven), Neil Bonnett (two) and Earnhardt (two) won 11 of the first 14 races in 1985.

Are more limits coming for Cup drivers in Xfinity, Truck Series?

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 4, 2018, 11:00 AM EDT
NASCAR’s Steve O’Donnell hinted Monday that a decision could be coming soon on if to further limit Cup drivers next year in the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series.

O’Donnell, chief racing development officer for NASCAR, made the comments on “The Morning Drive” on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Asked about any discussion on Cup drivers in those series beyond this season, O’Donnell said:

I think it’s trying to find that right balance. Some of the tracks we race on don’t have a Monster Energy race and is that a track that maybe one of those drivers could show up and race at? Perhaps.

“More and more the fans are speaking very loudly that they like the rising talent that we have in this series, we do as well, and the established veterans that are there. That is continuing on and we’ll have to make a decision really, really quickly in terms of what we do for 2019. We took a pretty bold step this year and that’s something we’ve got to evaluate and see if we want to go further.’’

NASCAR announced last August that Cup drivers with more than five years full-time experience would be limited to a maximum seven Xfinity races this season (down from 10 in 2017) and a maximum five Camping World Truck Series races (down from seven in 2017).

Also, any driver who elects to score Cup points, regardless of Cup experience, are prohibited from competing in the regular-season finale, the seven playoff races and the four Dash 4 Cash races. That means such drivers are ineligible to compete in 12 of the 33 Xfinity races this season.

Drivers who score Cup points are barred from competing in the last eight Truck races of the season — regular-season finale and the seven playoff races. That means Cup drivers cannot compete in seven of the 23 Truck races.

O’Donnell said in April on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that series officials were monitoring the reaction of fans and others in the sport about limits on Cup drivers in other national series.

“It’s one thing to say we like this, but fans need to turn out, ratings need to be there and those sorts of things,’’ O’Donnell said at the time. “That’s something that we’ll continue to monitor, but our gut tells us that’s the direction we want to continue to go, even more so in 2019 and beyond.’’

Xfinity races run so far by Cup drivers (limit 7) in 2018:

4 – Kyle Busch

4 – Ty Dillon

3 – Austin Dillon 

3 – Chase Elliott

3 – Joey Logano

3 – Jamie McMurray

2 – Ryan Blaney

2 – Kevin Harvick 

2 – Brad Keselowski

2 – Kyle Larson

1 – Aric Almirola

1 – Gray Gaulding

1 – Paul Menard 

1 – Daniel Suarez

NOTE: Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Austin Dillon, Paul Menard and Alex Bowman are on preliminary entry list for Michigan Xfinity race.

Track position overcomes tires for Kyle Larson at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJun 4, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
With old tires, Kyle Larson had to be perfect on three restarts over the last 16 laps of Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Otherwise, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver would jeopardize a shot at his fifth top five of the season.

During a debris caution with 20 laps to go, Larson stayed out with Martin Truex Jr., Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott while the rest of the leaders pit.

Larson succeeded, managing to hold off a Kyle Busch, who had newer tires, to place second, earning his third runner-up result of the season.

“Was happy about that because I felt like obviously we were at a little bit of a disadvantage on tires there, but the track position overcame that,” Larson said. “But I felt like if I didn’t have a good restart on any one of those, I would have fell back outside the top five from those guys on fresher tires. Happy we finished second but needed a lot more to kind of compete with the three guys that ran up front all day.”

MORE: Martin Truex Jr scores win at Pocono

Larson earned his second top five in three races and just his third since the April 16 race at Bristol, where he finished second.

The No. 42 team has consistently been the highest performing Chevrolet in a year when Chevy teams are getting acclimated to the new Camaro model. Larson was the highest-placing Chevy driver Sunday with Jimmie Johnson next in eighth.

“I felt like my car today was kind of as good as it’s been all year,” Larson said. “I feel like the Hendrick (Motorsports) guys have definitely gotten better, as well as (Richard Childress Racing) guys. But I feel like I’ve kind of just been a step behind (Busch, Truex and Harvick).

“I definitely felt like (Harvick) had the most power down the straightaways today, the little bit I was in front of him there at the end. I felt like even when I get a good exit off of (Turn) 3, he would close on me a lot, compared to (Busch) and (Truex) a little bit, but (Harvick) was definitely really fast.”

Larson and the series now head to Michigan International Speedway, the 2-mile track where Larson has won the last three Cup races.

He will be looking to earn his first victory since last year’s regular-season finale at Richmond.

“I hadn’t really thought about Michigan yet,” Larson said. “But yeah, I’m excited to go there off of three wins in a row. … For whatever reason, we’ve been fast there. We actually weren’t that fast the last one we had, but we were able to have some good restarts at the end.

“Hopefully we can go and have our car as competitive as it was the first two times and try and get a fourth win.”