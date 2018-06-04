NASCAR America: What happened to Clint Bowyer, Bubba Wallace at Pocono

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In Sunday’s race at Pocono, both Clint Bowyer and Bubba Wallace had their days impacted by transmission problems.

Wallace finished last in 38th after he shifted from third to second gear on a Lap 107 restart, resulting in a blown transmission.

Bower had a top-10 performance turn into a 20th-place finish after a missed shift on the final restart of the race.

On NASCAR America, Landon Cassill and Parker Kligerman explained why shifting can be a problem at Pocono.

Bowyer’s bad shift came on the straightaway between Turns 1 and 2.

“That shift down the backstretch is a third to fourth-gear shift,” Cassill said. “For me it’s a very fast shift, especially late in the race he’s trying to get that top-five finish. You almost are not even lifting completely out of the throttle, you’re maybe lifting to 10 percent and going right back to wide open as quick as you can and you miss that timing by the littlest bit. … Fortunately, he didn’t blow the whole thing up.”

Cassill later compared missing a shift to “missing a free throw” in basketball.

