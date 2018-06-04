NASCAR America: Martin Truex Jr. finally shows challenge to Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch

Following his win in Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway, Martin Truex Jr. called Kyle Larson a “hell of a wheelman” and said he “trusted” Larson not to knock him out-of-the-way on the final restart of the race.

Truex spoke with NASCAR America’s Parker Kilgerman in Victory Lane about how the No. 78 team notched its second win of the year. The victory came after Truex, Larson, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott stayed out of the pits during a debris caution with 20 laps to go.

“It seems like every week, this week we’re battling from behind, but that’s what it takes sometimes,” Truex said. “Things really haven’t been going our way lately, but today obviously they did. Strategy played in our favor and that’s what it takes at this level.”

On NASCAR America, Kligerman and Landon Cassill discussed where Furniture Row Racing is compared to its main competitors in Harvick and Kyle Busch.

“I think we need to see more consistent runs like this out of the 78, more consistently challenging those two,” Kligerman said. “At the same token he held off both of those cars late there in this race, he had some incredible restarts and they obviously had the speed in clean air.”

Cassill said: “Now you’ve got three out of the four for Homestead, if we had to line them up right now, what would they do? … I think Kyle Larson wedged himself in there yesterday.”

