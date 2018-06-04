NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Pocono recap

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and begins to breakdown all the action from Pocono Raceway over the weekend.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill from Stamford, Connecticut.

On today’s show:

· Martin Truex Jr’s win at Pocono puts the 2017 Cup champion alongside Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch with multiple wins this season. Does that mean NASCAR now has a Big 3? And is there anyone out there that can make it a Big 4?

· Chase Elliott felt his 10th-place finish at Pocono was his “best race of the year” despite finishing in the top five in three other races. Kligerman will go Through the Field and discuss the No. 9 team, plus a couple drivers that missed their shift.

· The XFinity race featured a new rules package at Pocono similar to what the Cup drivers used at the All-Star race. NASCAR’s EVP & Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell gives his thoughts on if the rules package will be used again this year in Cup, and Landon Cassill will breakdown the tape from this past weekend.

· In today’s Social Pit Stop, we’ll show you how Ryan Hunter-Reay celebrated IndyCar victory at the Detroit Grand Prix and Michael McDowell’s proof that NASCAR drivers are athletes.

Don’t Forget…

· Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins the crew of NHL Live prior to tonight’s Stanley Cup Game 4 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals.

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.