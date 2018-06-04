Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kyle Petty

Kyle and Morgan Petty welcome baby boy

By Daniel McFadinJun 4, 2018, 4:58 PM EDT
Kyle Petty, the former NASCAR driver and current NBC Sports analysts, and his wife Morgan have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Petty announced the birth of his son, Overton Owens Petty, on Twitter. In a fitting circumstance for the NASCAR family, Overton was born on Sunday, a race day.

Kyle and Morgan were married in 2015. Formerly Morgan Castano, Petty’s wife served as the executive director of the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America, the annual cross-country motorcycle trip that fundraises for the Victory Junction Gang Camp.

Kyle, who turned 58 on Saturday, had three children in a previous marriage, sons Adam and Austin and daughter Montgomery.

NASCAR America: What happened to Clint Bowyer, Bubba Wallace at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJun 4, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
In Sunday’s race at Pocono, both Clint Bowyer and Bubba Wallace had their days impacted by transmission problems.

Wallace finished last in 38th after he shifted from third to second gear on a Lap 107 restart, resulting in a blown transmission.

Bower had a top-10 performance turn into a 20th-place finish after a missed shift on the final restart of the race.

On NASCAR America, Landon Cassill and Parker Kligerman explained why shifting can be a problem at Pocono.

Bowyer’s bad shift came on the straightaway between Turns 1 and 2.

“That shift down the backstretch is a third to fourth-gear shift,” Cassill said. “For me it’s a very fast shift, especially late in the race he’s trying to get that top-five finish. You almost are not even lifting completely out of the throttle, you’re maybe lifting to 10 percent and going right back to wide open as quick as you can and you miss that timing by the littlest bit. … Fortunately, he didn’t blow the whole thing up.”

Cassill later compared missing a shift to “missing a free throw” in basketball.

Watch the above video for more.

 

NASCAR America: Martin Truex Jr. finally shows challenge to Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch

By Daniel McFadinJun 4, 2018, 6:26 PM EDT
Following his win in Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway, Martin Truex Jr. called Kyle Larson a “hell of a wheelman” and said he “trusted” Larson not to knock him out-of-the-way on the final restart of the race.

Truex spoke with NASCAR America’s Parker Kilgerman in Victory Lane about how the No. 78 team notched its second win of the year. The victory came after Truex, Larson, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott stayed out of the pits during a debris caution with 20 laps to go.

“It seems like every week, this week we’re battling from behind, but that’s what it takes sometimes,” Truex said. “Things really haven’t been going our way lately, but today obviously they did. Strategy played in our favor and that’s what it takes at this level.”

On NASCAR America, Kligerman and Landon Cassill discussed where Furniture Row Racing is compared to its main competitors in Harvick and Kyle Busch.

“I think we need to see more consistent runs like this out of the 78, more consistently challenging those two,” Kligerman said. “At the same token he held off both of those cars late there in this race, he had some incredible restarts and they obviously had the speed in clean air.”

Cassill said: “Now you’ve got three out of the four for Homestead, if we had to line them up right now, what would they do? … I think Kyle Larson wedged himself in there yesterday.”

Watch the above video and the below video for more on the top teams this season.

NASCAR’s preliminary entry lists for Michigan, Texas

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 4, 2018, 4:45 PM EDT
All three of NASCAR’s national series will be racing this weekend, but they’ll be doing it in different states.

Cup and Xfinity teams head to Brooklyn, Michigan, for the first trip of the year to Michigan International Speedway.

The Camping World Truck Series will compete at Texas Motor Speedway.

Here the entry lists for Cup and Xfinity. The Truck entry list has not been published yet.

Cup – FireKeepers Casino 400

There 39 entries for the race.

Garrett Smithley, who races full-time in Xfinity for JD Motorsports, will make his Cup debut driving the No. 99 Chevrolet for StarCom Racing.

Matt Kenseth will make the last of his initial five starts in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 6 Ford.

There is not a driver attached to Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet.

Kyle Larson won both races at Michigan last year and has won the last three races at 2-mile track.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – LTi Printing 250

There are 41 cars entered for the race, including five full-time Cup drivers: Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Kevin Harvick, Paul Menard and Alex Bowman.

Bowman will drive GMS Racing’s No. 23 Chevrolet, making him the latest Hendrick Motorsports driver to substitute for the indefinitely suspended Spencer Gallagher. Chase Elliott drove it at Charlotte and Pocono.

One entry will not qualify for the race.

Last year, Denny Hamlin won this race after making a last-lap pass of William Byron.

Click here for the entry list.

Trucks – Rattlesnake 400

There are 33 entires for the race.

There is not a driver attached to the No. 74 Chevrolet owned by Mike Harmon Racing.

Last year, Christopher Bell won this race over Chase Briscoe and Grant Enfinger.

Click here for the entry list.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Pocono recap

NBCSN
By Daniel McFadinJun 4, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and begins to breakdown all the action from Pocono Raceway over the weekend.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and Landon Cassill from Stamford, Connecticut.

On today’s show:

· Martin Truex Jr’s win at Pocono puts the 2017 Cup champion alongside Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch with multiple wins this season. Does that mean NASCAR now has a Big 3? And is there anyone out there that can make it a Big 4?

· Chase Elliott felt his 10th-place finish at Pocono was his “best race of the year” despite finishing in the top five in three other races. Kligerman will go Through the Field and discuss the No. 9 team, plus a couple drivers that missed their shift.

· The XFinity race featured a new rules package at Pocono similar to what the Cup drivers used at the All-Star race. NASCAR’s EVP & Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O’Donnell gives his thoughts on if the rules package will be used again this year in Cup, and Landon Cassill will breakdown the tape from this past weekend.

· In today’s Social Pit Stop, we’ll show you how Ryan Hunter-Reay celebrated IndyCar victory at the Detroit Grand Prix and Michael McDowell’s proof that NASCAR drivers are athletes.

Don’t Forget…

· Dale Earnhardt Jr. joins the crew of NHL Live prior to tonight’s Stanley Cup Game 4 between the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals.

If you can't catch today's show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.