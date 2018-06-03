Today’s Cup race at Pocono: start time, lineup and more

Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch have combined to win nine of the first 13 races this season, but they haven’t had as much success at Pocono Raceway.
While Busch won this event in July, he and Harvick have won just once in 60 combined starts at Pocono. Ryan Blaney scored his first career Cup win in this event a year ago. Will someone else score their first career Cup win today?
Here’s all the information for today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Lt. General Steven Rudder, Deputy Commandant Aviation USMC; Lt. General Todd Semonite, Commanding General, Army Corp of Engineers; Major General Warren Berry, Deputy Commander Air Force Material Command; Major General Anthony Carrelli, The Adjutant General Pennsylvania National Guard, TAG; will give the command to start engines at 2:01 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:12 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8:30 p.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:20 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: U.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, headquarters Washington, D.C., will perform the anthem at 1:55 p.m.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race beginning at 2 p.m. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for cloudy skies, a high of 63 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Ryan Blaney scored his first career Cup victory in this event last June. Kevin Harvick was second. Erik Jones placed third. Kyle Busch won the July race. Harvick was second. Martin Truex Jr. finished third.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.