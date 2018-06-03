Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Pocono

By NBC SportsJun 3, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway.

Nate Ryan

Kyle Busch. The season of streaks continues as the No. 18 driver resumes his turn at the top.

Dustin Long

Kyle Busch. He leads. He wins. He sweeps the weekend. Enough said.

Daniel McFadin

Kevin Harvick gets his first Pocono win, leaving Kentucky as the only active Cup track he has yet to win on (not counting the Roval).

Dan Beaver

Pocono has been kind to first time winners in recent years, so this is the week Chase Elliott finally gets it done.

Kyle Busch’s wins wish list isn’t complete yet

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 3, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

According to Kyle Busch, “Everybody wants to make my life more difficult.”

Busch, who won last weekend’s Coca-Cola 600 and starts today’s race in fifth, is the first driver in Cup history to win on every active track he’s raced.

That accomplishment will be in the record books for about four months. Then the Cup Series will compete on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval for the first time on Sept. 30, presenting yet another box for Busch to check off his wish list.

“I’m sure that I won’t be credited for all the racetracks once the Roval gets here, so that would certainly be the next one that comes up,” Busch said Friday at Pocono Raceway. “Richard Petty has won 13 races at Richmond, right, but nobody characterizes the dirt track versus the pavement track being different. So whatever. It’s my life, so we’ll just keep going, keep trying to win in it, and the Roval is next.”

MORE: Kyle Busch doesn’t need to win on Roval to win at every track

No matter how long it takes him to win on the Roval, Busch says his current accomplishment is still special.

“It’s hard to find things that have never been done in this sport,” Busch said. “It’s been around for a long, long time. So it’s very meaningful and special and something that I’ve kind of strived for. Whenever you’re able to achieve your goals, reach your goals, then it makes you feel better about what’s going on, and it’s a special thing for my team. There’s a lot that (crew chief) Adam Stevens puts into helping me continue to reach my goals, and he takes a lot of pride in that, as well as the rest of our team guys, as well. We’ve just got to keep doing our deal and executing and we’ll see where the wins come next.”

After the Roval, there’s one big race Busch has yet to claim victory in.

Despite 47 Cup wins, he’s never won the Daytona 500. His best result in the “Great American Race” is third in 2016.

He’s expected to make his 14th start in the race next season.

“It took another guy that’s very, very popular 20 years to get it done,” Busch said, referring to Dale Earnhardt’s win in 1998. “So I’d like to think it won’t take me that long, although I’m creeping up on that number, so we’ll see how soon we can get that one accomplished.”

Today’s Cup race at Pocono: start time, lineup and more

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 3, 2018, 6:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch have combined to win nine of the first 13 races this season, but they haven’t had as much success at Pocono Raceway.

While Busch won this event in July, he and Harvick have won just once in 60 combined starts at Pocono. Ryan Blaney scored his first career Cup win in this event a year ago. Will someone else score their first career Cup win today?

Here’s all the information for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Lt. General Steven Rudder, Deputy Commandant Aviation USMC; Lt. General Todd Semonite, Commanding General, Army Corp of Engineers; Major General Warren Berry, Deputy Commander Air Force Material Command; Major General Anthony Carrelli, The Adjutant General Pennsylvania National Guard, TAG; will give the command to start engines at 2:01 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:12 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 160 laps (400 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 50. Stage 2 ends on Lap 100.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 8:30 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:20 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEMU.S. Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, headquarters Washington, D.C., will perform the anthem at 1:55 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race beginning at 2 p.m. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 1 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for cloudy skies, a high of 63 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Ryan Blaney scored his first career Cup victory in this event last June. Kevin Harvick was second. Erik Jones placed third. Kyle Busch won the July race. Harvick was second. Martin Truex Jr. finished third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.

Results, Xfinity point standings after Pocono Green 250

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 2, 2018, 4:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch claimed his first Xfinity Series win in five starts, winning the Pocono Green 250.

Busch won over Chase Elliott, Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric and Cole Custer.

Elliott Sadler finished sixth for his 13th consecutive top 10. He’s the only driver to finish in the top 10 in all 12 races this season.

Click here for results.

Points

Sadler has a 62-point lead over Custer through 12 races.

The top five is completed by Hemric (-63 points), Tyler Reddick (-64) and Christopher Bell (-79).

Click here for the full standings.

Kyle Busch wins Xfinity race at Pocono

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 2, 2018, 3:18 PM EDT
4 Comments

A special rules package that includes restrictor plates couldn’t keep Kyle Busch from handily winning Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Busch led 64 of 100 laps to claim his first Xfinity win in four starts this season. It’s his first victory in five starts, snapping his longest winless streak since 2014 (eight starts).

Busch took the lead for good on a Lap 61 restart and won over Chase Elliott, Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric and Cole Custer.

“Feels good for as good as our car was,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “This car was on rails this week. It was last week too, but was just able to overcome our deficit that we had this weekend and get back to the front.”

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led all but two laps in the first stage and won it by a seven-second margin over second place. A speeding penalty in Stage 2 forced Busch to climb through the field to place sixth.

The race saw seven lead changes among six drivers.

The rules package, which debuted last year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and will be used again next week at Michigan International Speedway, includes a larger spoiler, air ducts and a 2014 style splitter.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: Paul Menard

MORE: Results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Cole Custer started on the pole and led 23 laps on the way to earning his third top five of the season … Elliott Sadler placed sixth. He is the only driver to finish in the top 10 in all 12 races this season …  Ross Chastain placed 11th for his fourth top-15 finish this season … Daniel Hemric has finished third four times this season … Austin Cindric’s result is his best in 13 Xfinity starts.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Michael Annett finished 35th after getting loose and wrecking with Chase Briscoe on Lap 57. Briscoe finished 38th with his first DNF of the season … Christopher Bell and Justin Allgaier wrecked out on a Lap 61 restart. Allgaier made contact with Dylan Lupton, which turned him into Bell.

POST-RACE INSPECTION: Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Toyota failed post-race heights, an L1 violation. Any penalties will be announced next week.

NOTABLE: Kyle Busch has now won on 26 different tracks in the Xfinity Series and every active track on the circuit … Elliott Sadler has finished in the top 10 in 13 consecutive races without a win, matching a Xfinity record set by Chase Elliott.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “I’m not sure it’s the perfect fit, at least for this race track. You’re still lifting a fair amount. It’s a fine line of how well you want your car to drive versus how fast you want it to go. … I think it will probably be pretty good next week at Michigan because I think you’ll be closer to wide open there easier. You have to be open with a fair amount of confidence because when you get in traffic you can probably split that in half.” – Chase Elliott on how the restrictor plate package worked at Pocono.

WHAT’S NEXT: Lti Printing 250 at Michigan International Speedway at 1:30 p.m. ET on June 9 on Fox.