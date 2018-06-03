Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Martin Truex Jr. scores Pocono victory

By Dustin LongJun 3, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
7 Comments

Martin Truex Jr. held off Kyle Larson on a restart with seven laps to go to win Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway and collect his second victory of the season.

Larson placed second and was followed by Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski.

MORE: Race Results

MORE: Points report 

“We’re back baby, we’re back!” Truex shouted on his radio after the race.

Truex had finished second in each of the past two races.

Truex, Harvick and Busch have combined to win 11 of the first 14 races this season. The trio ran at the front for much of the day and were 1-2-3 for periods of the event.

“It’s always fun to win but especially when you beat the best guys out there,” Truex told Fox Sports 1 of Busch and Harvick. “Honestly, we were all really equal. It was a matter of who could get out front. (Harvick) and I stayed out on tires. We felt like in practice we were really fast on scuffs. Cole (Pearn, crew chief) made a good call to stay out. Once we got clean air, this thing was a rocket ship.”

Truex and Harvick stayed out during a caution with 20 laps to go. Busch pitted, giving up the lead. Truex, who was second, moved into the lead. Truex and Harvick were among four drivers who stayed out. Three cars took two tires and Busch restarted eighth, the first car with four fresh tires.

“Once I got back there, I just couldn’t pass those guys,” Busch told FS1. “I was just stuck where I was at.”

Busch climbed to fourth before a caution for an incident between Denny Hamlin and Alex Bowman with 13 laps to go. On the ensuring restart, Erik Jones was hit and crashed on the frontstretch. NASCAR ruled that Busch had moved up to third before the caution came back out. That meant for what was the final restart Busch would be on the inside lane. The outside lane was the preferred lane. Busch could only manage to get by Harvick after the restart and never came close to making a run at Truex.

Stage 1 winner: Martin Truex Jr.

Stage 2 winner: Kevin Harvick

How Truex won the race: He didn’t pit during a caution with 20 laps to go and moved into the lead. Truex held off the field on the final three restarts to earn the victory.

Who had a good race: Kyle Larson earned his third runner-up finish of the season. … Kyle Busch earned his ninth top-three finish of the year. … Brad Keselowski’s fifth-place finish marked his sixth consecutive top-five finish at Pocono. Ryan Blaney’s sixth-place result was his second top-10 finish in the last seven races. … Jimmie Johnson’s eighth-place run is his fifth top-12 result in the last six races.

Who had a bad race: Denny Hamlin was involved in an incident with Alex Bowman late in the race and placed 35th, snapping a streak of three consecutive top-10 finishes. … Bubba Wallace blew an engine and finished last in the 38-car field.

Notable: Jimmie Johnson led his first lap of the season, taking the lead in the first stage during a cycle of green-flag pit stops.

Quote of the day: “There wasn’t a whole lot of conversation. Cole said stay out and I stayed out. I put a lot of faith in him and making those pit calls,” winner Martin Truex Jr. on the winning strategy to not pit with 20 laps to go.

Next: The series races at 2 p.m. ET on June 10 at Michigan International Speedway.

 and on Facebook

Fresh tires don’t give Kyle Busch enough edge in final laps at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJun 3, 2018, 6:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch and the No. 18 team learned their lesson in last year’s Pocono 400.

But a lesson learned doesn’t equal a race won. Instead, it ended with a third-place finish Sunday.

Last June, Busch’s team elected not to pit for tires late in the race at Pocono Raceway. That resulted in Busch losing the lead to Ryan Blaney with 10 laps to go and finishing ninth.

On Sunday, Busch brought his Toyota down pit road from the lead after a debris caution with 20 laps to go. Meanwhile, race-winner Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott stayed on track.

“That’s where we got burned here in this race, exact situation last year,” Busch told Fox Sports 1. “So we didn’t want to make the same mistake again.”

When the race resumed, Busch was eighth behind three cars that took two tires.

Over three restarts in the last 16 laps, Busch climbed to third, with Harvick the last car he passed for the day.

Even with newer tires, Busch said “clean air was king.”

“Once I got back there, I couldn’t pass those guys,” Busch said. “I was stuck where I was at. Four tires just didn’t do anything today. It was certainly all about being out front. That might have been just for as cool as it is, their tires were pretty equal to ours with the cycle on them that we had, a couple of laps, one lap … Put any which one of us in whatever order that you want and that’s how it was going to end up.”

The winner of last July’s Pocono race, Busch led once for 13 laps Sunday afternoon. That was after he won everything but Cup and Xfinity qualifying during the weekend.

Busch has finished in the top three nine times this season.

What drivers said after Pocono race

By Dustin LongJun 3, 2018, 6:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Martin Truex Jr. — Winner: “Getting a good restart overall was good. Once we could get clear in Turn 1 (on the final restart), we had a fast enough car in clean air that we could hold them off. Those restarts are always nerve-wracking. You never know who can get a push from behind and get a run on you. We were close to (Kyle) Larson on that last one and that could have made it a lot more difficult. Luckily, had great horsepower from TRD and I was able to get out front and make it happen.”

Kyle Larson – Finished 2nd: “Yeah, I actually liked that the (Martin Truex Jr.) tried to pull down and block me a little bit because it messed his angle up to the corner (on the final restart). I knew he would have to slow down a little more on entry, and I was hoping I could get close enough to him to get him loose. Which I did, but I also got kind of loose behind him. So I just had to tuck back in line on exit and then had to try and fight off (Kyle Busch) and (Kevin Harvick) behind me. I was just trying to stay lower than them on exit to get them tight. I am happy we finished second because we were probably a sixth- or seventh-place car today and to finish better than where you run is always a good thing.”

KYLE BUSCH — Finished 3rd: “Just real unfortunate there that once we all thought we had that caution that brought us all down pit road for what we thought was the final stop of the day, we got tires, we beat everybody off pit road and was in control of the restart and then in control of the race when we were leading there, and all of a sudden about 10, 11 laps into that run, there was a caution in Turn 1 for what looked to me to be a shoe booty.  Somebody took their booty off, I guess, and chucked it out their window. That was kind of weird that we saw a caution for that, but safety comes first, so that just kind of derailed our strategy, if you will, and we lost this race last year on not pitting in that situation and getting beat by tires, and so we pitted this year for tires and got beat by those that didn’t pit.”

 KEVIN HARVICK — Finished 4th: “We had a good car all day, just came down to really losing control of the race on the last pit stop. Really not pitting or pitting didn’t really seem to matter. We lost control to the 18 (Kyle Busch) and wound up losing a couple more spots on the restart starting on the inside, and that was the end of the day. Car was fast and everybody did a great job, it just didn’t work out.

Ryan Blaney — Finished 6th: “It was a really hard day. We didn’t start out very good and worked on it really hard. I thought we were about a fourth- or fifth-place car and we were running fifth there when the caution came out. That jumbled everyone up and we came in and put two on it and my car didn’t really drive that good on two tires. We ended up sixth. I thought we were better than a couple cars that finished in front of us. We worked on it pretty hard all day and to make gains like we did through the day is a positive.”

Aric Almirola — Finished 7th: “Man, this is a really challenging place, and I have run so bad here for six years. I just came here with an open mind and told myself I was going to study up and pay attention to what all three of my teammates did and try to learn and try to improve every practice. Qualifying we had whatever snafu we had with that set of tires and it got us set way behind starting 34th, but the guys brought me an incredible race car. I finally figured this place out I feel like.’’

Jimmie Johnson – Finished 8th: “My guys kept fighting all day long. That was a hard-fought eighth place finish. We just need to keep improving, but we’re slowly chipping away at it.”

Joey Logano — Finished 9th: “We just didn’t get the gas tank full on the first stop and ended up running out of gas and then we had to pit while the pits were closed and went down a lap and then there just weren’t any cautions to get the lap back. Once we did it was just too late. We finished ninth and at least we got back up there some but I feel like we should have finished top five with the car we had. We just shot ourselves in the foot a little bit today.”

Chase Elliott – Finished 10th: “We had a good car, I felt like it was much better than where we finished. I didn’t do a very good job on that last restart. With old tires we fell back and had to put on tires and I had too much ground to make up.”

Austin Dillon — Finished 12th: “Considering the handling issues we fought throughout the weekend, leaving here with a 12th-place finish in the Dow Camaro ZL1 isn’t too bad. Turn 3 was a challenge for us during practice, and continued to be during the race. We decided to use pit strategy to make up track position, which I felt like we needed more than handling adjustments. We stayed out longer in Stage 2 than anyone else and took two tires when we finally came in for our stop. Our Camaro ZL1 handled the best when we took two tires at a time. For the rest of the race, we tried to use that to our advantage, which got us into the top 10 during the final couple of restarts. We just couldn’t hold that spot long enough to make it to the checkered flag.”  

Matt Kenseth — Finished 13th: “It was a struggle all day for us. I felt like we got fortunate at the end with some pit strategy by Matt (Puccia) and some cautions that got us back in position to finish 13th but we didn’t run that well. I feel like we made a small amount of headway today but we still have a bunch of work to do.”

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. — Finished 14th: “Overall it was a tough weekend. We couldn’t really get a balance on our car. We were loose throughout all the practices and then really tight in the race. We managed to finish a lot better than we ran, which is good, but we have to get the balance better and we struggled with speed all weekend. Never had speed and never had a handle on it, so we have a lot of work to do before we come back.”

David Ragan — Finished 16th: “I felt like we ran really good the first stage and got off a little on adjustments, but the team got the car driving better and a few timely cautions got us back on the lead lap. It was fun to race at the end and we probably finished a few spots higher than we should have finished but it was nice to finish on the lead lap and be close to a top-15.”

William Byron – Finished 18th: “We seemed to have a pretty good day. We just took off a little bit tight on the last restart and got stuck in some bad aero spots, but overall not bad. It was good to get a solid finish and have executed pretty well to put ourselves in a good position. We just needed probably a 15-lap run just to get spread out a little bit. But, it was not bad, and we’ll go on to Michigan.”

Michael McDowell — Finished 21st: “That was a long day. I don’t think anything worked, track bar motor, cool box, fire under the dash, got spun out on pit road and pitted the car backwards. A top 20 would have been nice. We got passed at the line there by (Clint Bowyer) but we will just keep plugging away.”

Ty Dillon – Finished 23rd: “Our GEICO Racing team played the strategy game today. We didn’t have the speed that the leaders did, but my crew chief Matt Borland made strategy calls that kept us ahead of the other cars on our lap. We took the wave-around during each stage break to get back on the lead lap, and we were able to maintain our position in the final stage. The first caution of the last stage fell perfectly into our pit strategy, and we really had the balance of our Camaro ZL1 in a better place than it had been all day. I would have loved to break into the top 20 there at the end, but we didn’t give up and kept fighting back. We had good execution today, and that is what is going to make us better.”

Ryan Newman — Finished 25th: “Overall, we made gains in qualifying again, but handling-wise we weren’t all that good. We pushed in Turn 3, which was our weakest point on the track, and were loose in Turn 2. We took advantage of the stage cautions to make major adjustments to help climb into the top 12, but we ended up being an innocent bystander at the end. I said right before that restart with 10 to go that we’d have another caution and we did. Unfortunately, we were involved, when (Erik Jones) hit the Kalahari Camaro ZL1 in the left rear. We were running 12th at the time and were hoping to gain some spots, but we had to pit for repairs and that cost us all our track position.”

BUBBA WALLACE — Finished 38th: “I made a mistake on pit road speeding again here at Pocono. We took the wave around and we were on older stuff.  (Kasey Kahne) was a little bit better than us, well, for sure better.  I just tucked in behind him so we didn’t waste too much time and kind of did like a long shift and give up a little bit of time. I did it earlier in the race around some cars and had no trouble with it. I just had too much weight and pulled to the left and went from third to second. I really hate and I have never done it before.  It’s a bummer. She screamed pretty loud for a second and that was it.”

The humor and the horror of two missed shifts at Pocono

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
By Nate RyanJun 3, 2018, 6:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Two drivers had trouble getting in gear Sunday at Pocono Raceway, but only one was able to find much humor in it.

Bubba Wallace led four laps but finished last after he blew the transmission in his No. 43 Chevrolet by shifting from third into second on a Lap 107 restart of the Pocono 400.

“We took the wavearound, and we were on older stuff,” said Wallace, who had fallen a lap down because of a green-flag speeding penalty. “(Kasey Kahne) was a little bit better than us, well, for sure better. I just tucked in behind him so we didn’t waste too much time and kind of did like a long shift and give up a little bit of time.

“I did it earlier in the race around some cars and had no trouble with it. I just had too much weight and pulled to the left and went from third to second.  I really hate and I have never done it before.  It’s a bummer.  She screamed pretty loud for a second, and that was it.  It didn’t re-fire after that.”

Car owner Richard Petty managed to help him find some levity, though.

However, there was no comic relief for Clint Bowyer, who dropped from seventh to 20th in the final 10 laps after a shifting mistake on the last restart.

It was Bowyer’s third consecutive finish outside the top 10 since his runner-up showing at Dover International Speedway last month.

Dover is Bowyer’s only top five in eight races since his March 26 victory at Martinsville Speedway broke a winless drought that lasted more than five years.

Points after Pocono 400 at Pocono Raceway

By Nate RyanJun 3, 2018, 5:37 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Martin Truex Jr. moved into sole possession of third place in the playoff points standings with a race win and stage win Sunday at Pocono Raceway.

With the six-point gain, the defending series champion has 13 playoff points, which rank second behind Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick (who are tied with 25).

Busch, who finished third, remained the regular-season points leader (624), followed by Harvick (537), Joey Logano (534), Truex (487) and Brad Keselowski (474).

The battle for the final transfer position into the playoffs remained tight as Ricky Stenhouse Jr. clung to the bubble spot, nine points ahead of Alex Bowman.

Click here for the points standings after Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway.