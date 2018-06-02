Today’s Xfinity race at Pocono: Start time, lineup and more

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eleven races into the Xfinity season there have been 10 different winners. Will there be another new winner or will it be someone who already has won this year?

Also, Xfinity teams will be using the same aero package that debuted last year at Indianapolis. The package is intended to prevent the field from getting strung out.

Here are all the details for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Brian Rosar, general manager, J.P. Mascaro, will give the command to start engines at 1:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:18 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 100 laps (250 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 25. Stage 2 ends on Lap 50.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 7:30 a.m. Qualifying is at 9:05 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 10:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 12:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Melissa Meyers will perform the anthem at 1:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race beginning at 1 p.m. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 72 degrees and 40 percent chance of isolated thunderstorms at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Brad Keselowski led 29 of 100 laps and won this race a year ago. Justin Allgaier was second. Kyle Larson placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.