Today’s Xfinity race at Pocono: Start time, lineup and more

Eleven races into the Xfinity season there have been 10 different winners. Will there be another new winner or will it be someone who already has won this year?
Also, Xfinity teams will be using the same aero package that debuted last year at Indianapolis. The package is intended to prevent the field from getting strung out.
Here are all the details for today’s race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: Brian Rosar, general manager, J.P. Mascaro, will give the command to start engines at 1:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:18 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 100 laps (250 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 25. Stage 2 ends on Lap 50.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 7:30 a.m. Qualifying is at 9:05 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 10:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 12:30 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Melissa Meyers will perform the anthem at 1:01 p.m.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race beginning at 1 p.m. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 72 degrees and 40 percent chance of isolated thunderstorms at the start of the race.
LAST TIME: Brad Keselowski led 29 of 100 laps and won this race a year ago. Justin Allgaier was second. Kyle Larson placed third.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.
Cole Custer will start first in today’s Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway after claiming his third pole of the year.
In single-car qualifying, Custer won the pole with a speed of 161.423 mph.
Ryan Truex qualified second with a speed of 161.319 mph.
The top five is completed by Austin Cindric, Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell.
Truex and Cindric each matched their best qualifying result of the year. They are both making their first career start at Pocono.
Paul Menard will start 13th. He is followed by Jeremy Clements, Kaz Grala, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Sieg and Shane Lee.
The Pocono 250 will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.
Click here for qualifying results.
There are three practice holds for the Cup Series today at Pocono Raceway.
Derrike Cope and Cole Custer will serve 15 minute holds at the end of first practice for their teams being late to qualifying inspection.
Daniel Suarez will also serve a 15 minute hold at the end of final practice for failing qualifying inspection twice.
The racing action at Pocono Raceway continues today with the final Cup series practice and the Xfinty Series’ Pocono 250.
Here’s the day’s full schedule with TV and radio info.
(All times are Eastern)
7:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens
9:05 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (FS1)
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup garage open
10:45 a.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
11 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. — Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)
12:30 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions
1 p.m. — Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons Xfinity race; 100 laps/250 miles (FS1, MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
In his first ARCA race on a superspeedway, Harrison Burton won the General Tire #AnywhereisPossible 200 on Friday at Pocono Raceway.
The victory is Burton’s second career ARCA triumph (he won at Toledo Speedway in May 2017). The 17-year-old son of NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton started 12th in the 30-car field. Sheldon Creed placed second and was followed by Zane Smith, Travis Braden and Riley Herbst.
Harrison Burton, Creed and Smith swept the top three spots for MDM Motorsports.
“I’m kind of speechless,” Burton told Fox Sports 2 in Victory Lane. “This one is for John Andretti. He’s a really close family friend for us. He’s going through a tough time, but he’s the toughest guy I’ve ever met.”
Andretti revealed earlier this week that his colon cancer had returned and spread.
Burton has made two starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season. He finished fifth at Dover and eighth at Martinsville. He’s limited in the tracks he can run in NASCAR because he is under 18.
and on Facebook