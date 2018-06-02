NASCAR’s Saturday schedule at Pocono Raceway

The racing action at Pocono Raceway continues today with the final Cup series practice and the Xfinty Series’ Pocono 250.
Here’s the day’s full schedule with TV and radio info.
(All times are Eastern)
7:30 a.m. — Xfinity garage opens
9:05 a.m. — Xfinity qualifying; single vehicle/two rounds (FS1)
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup garage open
10:45 a.m. — Xfinity driver/crew chief meeting
11 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. — Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)
12:30 p.m. — Xfinity driver introductions
1 p.m. — Pocono Green 250 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons Xfinity race; 100 laps/250 miles (FS1, MRN & SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
In his first ARCA race on a superspeedway, Harrison Burton won the General Tire #AnywhereisPossible 200 on Friday at Pocono Raceway.
The victory is Burton’s second career ARCA triumph (he won at Toledo Speedway in May 2017). The 17-year-old son of NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton started 12th in the 30-car field. Sheldon Creed placed second and was followed by Zane Smith, Travis Braden and Riley Herbst.
Harrison Burton, Creed and Smith swept the top three spots for MDM Motorsports.
“I’m kind of speechless,” Burton told Fox Sports 2 in Victory Lane. “This one is for John Andretti. He’s a really close family friend for us. He’s going through a tough time, but he’s the toughest guy I’ve ever met.”
Andretti revealed earlier this week that his colon cancer had returned and spread.
Burton has made two starts in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season. He finished fifth at Dover and eighth at Martinsville. He’s limited in the tracks he can run in NASCAR because he is under 18.
and on Facebook
Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick will start on the front row of Sunday’s Pocono 400.
Blaney earned his second pole of the season. Harvick is starting on the front row for the fourth time in five races.
Completing the top five are Jamie McMurray, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch.
Click here for the starting lineup.
Ryan Blaney won the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway, earning his second pole of the season.
Blaney snatched the pole from Kevin Harvick with a top speed of 176.897 mph. His first pole this season came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The Team Penske driver is the defending winner of the Pocono 400.
“We always say it’s hard to do this three-round deal because you have to keep improving your car,” Blaney told Fox Sports 2. “You can never just leave it alone. We changed stuff from round-to-round. We made a great, great change right before the last round to figure out what we need. I didn’t hit Turn 1 very good my first two rounds and finally figured out a better way to get through there.”
MORE: Ryan Blaney: Struggles with fast cars has been “like and extra slap in the face”
Harvick has started on the front row in four of the last five races.
“I thought we did a really good job of trying to pick a pace and trying not to be a hero on every lap and we were able to pick up a tenth in each round,” Harvick said. “We got a little loose there in (Turn) 3 and I didn’t want to tug on the wheel any more just because of the fact I didn’t want it to get any looser so I just let it slide to the center and had to wait and gave up a good solid tenth there.”
The top five is completed by Jamie McMurray, Martin Truex Jr., and Kyle Busch.
McMurray will start in the top five for the first time this season. Busch will start in the top five for the fourth consecutive race.
Kyle Larson will start 13th. He is followed by Alex Bowman, Jimmie Johnson, William Byron and Brad Keselowski.
Click here for results.
Kyle Busch completed a sweep of all three of Friday’s practice sessions, posting the top speed in final practice for the Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway.
Busch recorded the top speed of 159.507 mph.
He was followed by Chase Elliott (159.250 mph), Austin Cindric (159.086), Cole Custer (159.072) and Shane Lee in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 Chevrolet (158.999).
John Hunter Nemechek, who was 13th fastest, recorded the most laps with 35.
Busch was also fastest in the only Cup Series practice session.
Click here for the final practice report.
First practice
Joe Gibbs Racing swept the top three spots in the first Xfinity Series practice at Pocono Raceway.
The sweep was led by Kyle Busch, who posted a top speed of 159.504 mph around the speedway.
He was followed by Christopher Bell (158.828 mph) and Brandon Jones (158.683).
The top five was completed by Tyler Reddick and Justin Allgaier.
Chase Elliott, who was sixth fastest, recorded the most laps with 22. He had the best average out of three drivers who made a 10-lap run.
Click here for the practice report.