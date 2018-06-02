Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Kyle Busch fastest in final Cup practice at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJun 2, 2018, 12:28 PM EDT
Kyle Busch topped the final Cup Series practice for Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway.

Busch recorded a top speed of 174.588 mph while logging 33 laps in the 90-minute session.

Busch was fastest in all four NASCAR practice sessions this weekend in Cup and Xfinity.

The top five in the session was completed by Kevin Harvick (174.115 mph), Martin Truex Jr. (173.953), Alex Bowman (173.658) and Aric Almirola (173.568).

Harvick had the best 10-lap average at 172.693 mph.

The session was stopped for one incident. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun in Turn 2 with about 63 minutes left in the session. He didn’t make any contact.

Joey Logano was ninth fastest and recorded the most laps with 49.

Kyle Busch wins Xfinity race at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJun 2, 2018, 3:18 PM EDT
A special rules package that includes restrictor plates couldn’t keep Kyle Busch from handily winning Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Busch led 65 of 100 laps to claim his first Xfinity win in four starts this season. It’s his first victory in five starts, snapping his longest winless streak since 2014 (eight starts).

Busch took the lead for good on a Lap 61 restart and won over Chase Elliott, Daniel Hemric, Austin Cindric and Cole Custer.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver led all but two laps in the first stage and won it by a seven-second margin over second place. A speeding penalty in Stage 2 forced Busch to climb through the field to place sixth.

The rules package, which debuted last year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and will be used again next week at Michigan International Speedway, includes a larger spoiler, air ducts and a 2014 style splitter.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Kyle Busch

STAGE 2 WINNER: Paul Menard

All-Star Race package could be used in up to three points races in 2018

By Daniel McFadinJun 2, 2018, 12:57 PM EDT
NASCAR is exploring potentially using the rules package from last month’s All-Star Race in up to three Cup points races this season, Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief racing development officer, said in an interview with Fox Sports 1.

O’Donnell was asked about NASCAR’s discussions regarding the package Saturday at Pocono Raceway.

O’Donnell said NASCAR is looking at using the package “at one or two or possibly three events” to help “see if this is the direction we want to pursue for 2019.”

The package includes a restrictor plate, air ducts, a taller spoiler and the 2014 style splitter.

A similar package debuted in the Xfinity Series last year at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Xfinity is using it again this weekend at Pocono and next week at Michigan International Speedway. All three tracks could be sites for the Cup Series to use the package again this season.

Cup will make its second visit to Pocono on July 29, Michigan on Aug. 12 and Indy hosts the regular season finale on Sept. 9.

“For us, it’s making sure everybody has had enough time to look at it, had enough time to evaluate it,” O’Donnell said. “If you look back at it, we really only ran it last year at Indy and the All-Star Race and this weekend is the first-time in Xfinity at Pocono.

“Taking all that data and evaluating if this is right direction to go is the first step.”

After making sure the product put on the track with the package is an “improvement for fans,” O’Donnell said the next challenge for NASCAR is ensuring “that when everyone rolls into the garage they feel we are on as level a playing field as possible – that’s the OEMS (manufacturers), engine builders and race teams – and the team that puts the most into that still has the best chance to win.

“If we can do all those things, then that’s when we put it out on the track.”

Two Hall of Fame owners, Richard Childress and Roger Penske, have already voiced their support for using the package.

“Anything that is good for our sport right now, which I think it would be, I’m for it,” Richard Childress said. “I’m putting RCR aside and looking at the sport itself. If everybody in this garage will do that … put the sport first and we all go out and put the best show for the fans in the stands, that’s what we’ve got to do.”

Roger Penske said: “Directionally, I think it’s the right thing to do. What I like about it is we’re trying something.”

On Friday, multiple Cup drivers said adjustments should be made to make the package harder to drive.

Cole Custer wins pole for Xfinity race at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJun 2, 2018, 10:34 AM EDT
Cole Custer will start first in today’s Xfinity Series race at Pocono Raceway after claiming his third pole of the year.

In single-car qualifying, Custer won the pole with a speed of 161.423 mph.

Ryan Truex qualified second with a speed of 161.319 mph.

The top five is completed by Austin Cindric, Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell.

Truex and Cindric each matched their best qualifying result of the year. They are both making their first career start at Pocono.

Paul Menard will start 13th. He is followed by Jeremy Clements, Kaz Grala, Chase Briscoe, Ryan Sieg and Shane Lee.

The Pocono 250 will begin at 1 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.

Today’s Xfinity race at Pocono: Start time, lineup and more

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 2, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
Eleven races into the Xfinity season there have been 10 different winners. Will there be another new winner or will it be someone who already has won this year?

Also, Xfinity teams will be using the same aero package that debuted last year at Indianapolis. The package is intended to prevent the field from getting strung out.

Here are all the details for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Brian Rosar, general manager, J.P. Mascaro, will give the command to start engines at 1:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 1:18 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 100 laps (250 miles) around the 2.5-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 25. Stage 2 ends on Lap 50.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 7:30 a.m. Qualifying is at 9:05 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 10:45 p.m. Driver introductions are at 12:30 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Melissa Meyers will perform the anthem at 1:01 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race beginning at 1 p.m. Coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 12:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 72 degrees and 40 percent chance of isolated thunderstorms at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Brad Keselowski led 29 of 100 laps and won this race a year ago. Justin Allgaier was second. Kyle Larson placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for the starting lineup.