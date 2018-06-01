Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Starting lineup for Pocono 400

By Daniel McFadinJun 1, 2018, 6:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick will start on the front row of Sunday’s Pocono 400.

Blaney earned his second pole of the season. Harvick is starting on the front row for the fourth time in five races.

Completing the top five are Jamie McMurray, Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Ryan Blaney wins pole for Pocono 400

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 1, 2018, 5:17 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Ryan Blaney won the pole for Sunday’s Cup race at Pocono Raceway, earning his second pole of the season.

Blaney snatched the pole from Kevin Harvick with a top speed of 176.897 mph. His first pole this season came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The Team Penske driver is the defending winner of the Pocono 400.

“We always say it’s hard to do this three-round deal because you have to keep improving your car,” Blaney told Fox Sports 2. “You can never just leave it alone. We changed stuff from round-to-round. We made a great, great change right before the last round to figure out what we need. I didn’t hit Turn 1 very good my first two rounds and finally figured out a better way to get through there.”

MORE: Ryan Blaney: Struggles with fast cars has been “like and extra slap in the face”

Harvick has started on the front row in four of the last five races.

“I thought we did a really good job of trying to pick a pace and trying not to be a hero on every lap and we were able to pick up a tenth in each round,” Harvick said. “We got a little loose there in (Turn) 3 and I didn’t want to tug on the wheel any more just because of the fact I didn’t want it to get any looser so I just let it slide to the center and had to wait and gave up a good solid tenth there.”

The top five is completed by Jamie McMurray, Martin Truex Jr., and Kyle Busch.

McMurray will start in the top five for the first time this season. Busch will start in the top five for the fourth consecutive race.

Kyle Larson will start 13th. He is followed by Alex Bowman, Jimmie Johnson, William Byron and Brad Keselowski.

Click here for results.

Xfinity practice report from Pocono Raceway

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 1, 2018, 2:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch completed a sweep of all three of Friday’s practice sessions, posting the top speed in final practice for the Xfinity Series at Pocono Raceway.

Busch recorded the top speed of 159.507 mph.

He was followed by Chase Elliott (159.250 mph), Austin Cindric (159.086), Cole Custer (159.072) and Shane Lee in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 3 Chevrolet (158.999).

John Hunter Nemechek, who was 13th fastest, recorded the most laps with 35.

Busch was also fastest in the only Cup Series practice session.

Click here for the final practice report.

First practice

Joe Gibbs Racing swept the top three spots in the first Xfinity Series practice at Pocono Raceway.

The sweep was led by Kyle Busch, who posted a top speed of 159.504 mph around the speedway.

He was followed by Christopher Bell (158.828 mph) and Brandon Jones (158.683).

The top five was completed by Tyler Reddick and Justin Allgaier.

Chase Elliott, who was sixth fastest, recorded the most laps with 22. He had the best average out of three drivers who made a 10-lap run.

Click here for the practice report.

Ryan Blaney: Recent struggles with fast cars have been ‘like an extra slap in the face’

By Daniel McFadinJun 1, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The last few weeks have felt like “an extra slap in the face” for Ryan Blaney.

The Team Penske driver has earned three DNFs in the last six races despite having fast cars and leading more than 150 laps.

Through 13 races, Blaney is 11th in the point standings. He has led 418 laps, which ranks third behind Kyle Busch (875 laps) and Kevin Harvick (820), who have won four and five races respectively.

“When you have that combination of a team and driver that can win, like Kevin Harvick or Kyle Busch who are just dominating, that is trouble for everybody else,” Blaney said Friday of the struggle for him and other young drivers to win this season. “It is hard to break through. The odds aren’t very good. They aren’t really in your favor.”

The odds have worked against the Team Penske driver since the April 16 race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Blaney was leading when a wreck in front of him he couldn’t avoid ended his day on Lap 117. He had one top-10 finish over the next three races and then wrecked out at Kansas Speedway 20 laps from the end after leading 54 laps.

In the Coke 600, Blaney felt he had a top-five car, but his No. 12 Ford suffered from a dropped cylinder for much of the race before the engine erupted in flames on Lap 278.

Now Blaney heads to the track where he earned his first Cup win last year after battling Harvick and Busch in the closing laps.

“You want to win every week but when you come back to a place where you have had success that definitely is nice,” Blaney said of Pocono. “Especially after the last couple of weeks. We have struggled the last couple of races after having fast cars. That is almost like an extra slap in the face when you have fast cars and have problems like that. It just makes it that much worse. The good news is we do have fast cars right now and it is a matter of putting everything together, from not getting into accidents to braking. We need to get on the right track here. We are poised to do that.”

Blaney’s Pocono win last year came with Wood Brothers Racing. His transition to Team Penske “has been pretty easy” despite the recent struggles.

“We aren’t quite there yet,” Blaney said. “Obviously there are a couple cars that are beating everybody week in and week out but I think we are right there. We just need to find that little bit and put a weekend together. I don’t know. As far as driving, I could do better. I make mistakes. I hit the wall. I wrecked myself at Kansas with a winning car. Just have to be a little smarter and I haven’t been that this year. I need to get myself cleaned up a little and if we make some gains on the car we will be right there with being at the top.”

With 13 races to go in the regular season, Blaney said the “stress levels” on his team to win “isn’t very high.”

“We aren’t like, ‘Oh, we haven’t won a race yet. Oh my God what are we going to do?’” Blaney said. “When it happens, it happens. You go out each week and you forget last week. Everyone has forgotten it by Tuesday morning when they go in the race shop and focus on Pocono. We will do the same thing after this race whether we win or finish 30th.”

 

Kyle Busch fastest in first Cup practice at Pocono

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinJun 1, 2018, 12:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch began his weekend at Pocono Raceway by posting the top speed in the first Cup practice session.

Busch recorded a top speed of 176.939 mph around the speedway. He made five laps in the session.

Busch was followed by Alex Bowman (175.490 mph), Clint Bowyer (175.486), Kyle Larson (175.452) and Kevin Harvick (175.278).

Kurt Busch was sixth fastest, giving Stewart-Haas Racing three cars in the top five.

Cole Custer, who is making his second Cup start, recorded the most laps with 19. He was 30th on the speed chart.

Click here for the speed chart.