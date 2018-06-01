Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Ryan Blaney: Recent struggles with fast cars have been ‘like an extra slap in the face’

By Daniel McFadinJun 1, 2018, 1:00 PM EDT
The last few weeks have felt like “an extra slap in the face” for Ryan Blaney.

The Team Penske driver has earned three DNFs in the last six races despite having fast cars and leading more than 150 laps.

Through 13 races, Blaney is 11th in the point standings. He has led 418 laps, which ranks third behind Kyle Busch (875 laps) and Kevin Harvick (820), who have won four and five races respectively.

“When you have that combination of a team and driver that can win, like Kevin Harvick or Kyle Busch who are just dominating, that is trouble for everybody else,” Blaney said Friday of the struggle for him and other young drivers to win this season. “It is hard to break through. The odds aren’t very good. They aren’t really in your favor.”

The odds have worked against the Team Penske driver since the April 16 race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Blaney was leading when a wreck in front of him he couldn’t avoid ended his day on Lap 117. He had one top-10 finish over the next three races and then wrecked out at Kansas Speedway 20 laps from the end after leading 54 laps.

In the Coke 600, Blaney felt he had a top-five car, but his No. 12 Ford suffered from a dropped cylinder for much of the race before the engine erupted in flames on Lap 278.

Now Blaney heads to the track where he earned his first Cup win last year after battling Harvick and Busch in the closing laps.

“You want to win every week but when you come back to a place where you have had success that definitely is nice,” Blaney said of Pocono. “Especially after the last couple of weeks. We have struggled the last couple of races after having fast cars. That is almost like an extra slap in the face when you have fast cars and have problems like that. It just makes it that much worse. The good news is we do have fast cars right now and it is a matter of putting everything together, from not getting into accidents to braking. We need to get on the right track here. We are poised to do that.”

Blaney’s Pocono win last year came with Wood Brothers Racing. His transition to Team Penske “has been pretty easy” despite the recent struggles.

“We aren’t quite there yet,” Blaney said. “Obviously there are a couple cars that are beating everybody week in and week out but I think we are right there. We just need to find that little bit and put a weekend together. I don’t know. As far as driving, I could do better. I make mistakes. I hit the wall. I wrecked myself at Kansas with a winning car. Just have to be a little smarter and I haven’t been that this year. I need to get myself cleaned up a little and if we make some gains on the car we will be right there with being at the top.”

With 13 races to go in the regular season, Blaney said the “stress levels” on his team to win “isn’t very high.”

“We aren’t like, ‘Oh, we haven’t won a race yet. Oh my God what are we going to do?’” Blaney said. “When it happens, it happens. You go out each week and you forget last week. Everyone has forgotten it by Tuesday morning when they go in the race shop and focus on Pocono. We will do the same thing after this race whether we win or finish 30th.”

 

Kyle Busch fastest in first Cup practice at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJun 1, 2018, 12:43 PM EDT
Kyle Busch began his weekend at Pocono Raceway by posting the top speed in the first Cup practice session.

Busch recorded a top speed of 176.939 mph around the speedway. He made five laps in the session.

Busch was followed by Alex Bowman (175.490 mph), Clint Bowyer (175.486), Kyle Larson (175.452) and Kevin Harvick (175.278).

Kurt Busch was sixth fastest, giving Stewart-Haas Racing three cars in the top five.

Cole Custer, who is making his second Cup start, recorded the most laps with 19. He was 30th on the speed chart.

Click here for the speed chart.

Cup drivers want NASCAR to make All-Star package harder to drive

By Dustin LongJun 1, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
Some Cup drivers say that they anticipate the package run in the All-Star Race to be used again but say changes need to be made to make the cars more difficult to drive.

“If you had the need for the speed and had decent car control, anybody could have drove it,” Bubba Wallace said Friday at Pocono Raceway. “It shouldn’t be like that. You shouldn’t get up to the big leagues and (think) I can play with LeBron (James) and match him.

“It just felt like you were at like a carnival ride and everybody was along for the ride. Aside from that it was cool how we were at Charlotte driving like a speedway, controlling both lanes. … That aspect was cool. We’ve got to figure how to give us more motor and get the aero platform to where we can still race like that and not have to worry so much about the dirty air.”

MORE: NASCAR official says discussion ongoing to use All-Star package again in 2018

MORE: Hall of Fame car owners want NASCAR to run All-Star package again in 2018

Ryan Blaney also noted that changes needed to be made to the package.

“It is something that I applaud NASCAR for always trying to do something different,” he said Friday at Pocono. “They put a lot of hard work into that and trying to get these 1.5-mile packages where we are a little closer and able to race a little bit more.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing something like that. I think you can still tweak it and make it better and put it back into kind of making it a little harder to drive. To be honest, they were a little easy to drive, and I like it to be more difficult. You kind of take away a little bit of car handling when they are that locked down on the race track. Whether it is a little more horsepower or a little bit of that downforce off of them. I am sure we will see it a couple more times this year at a couple race tracks just to see how it does.”

Alex Bowman admits he has “pretty mixed views” on the All-Star package.

“There is my view as a race car driver, and then there is my view as a member of the sport,” Bowman said Friday at Pocono. “I think for the fans, the racing was great. There is no denying that. It was a great race and the fans are why we are here and why we are allowed to get paid to be a race car driver. From that side of things, I loved it. I think it worked very well. I think the fact that NASCAR is always trying to make the racing better is very good. You could always tweak it and see how it works and see how it works at different race tracks. 

“As a race car driver, it’s pretty easy to drive and we are the premier stock car series in the world, so obviously you would like it to be a little more difficult to drive. You don’t want to just go everywhere and be wide open, but I still managed to crash it all by myself, so I can’t really say it was too easy. But you know I think really you have to look at what is best for the sport and making the race fans happy is what is best for not only me, but everybody in this room. I think it was a great race and something that definitely has to be looked at for the future.”

Three Cup teams docked practice at Pocono

By Dustin LongJun 1, 2018, 9:57 AM EDT
The teams of Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson and Ross Chastain each will be docked 15 minutes in Friday’s Cup practice at Pocono Raceway, NASCAR announced.

All three are being penalized for failing inspection before last weekend’s race at Charlotte.

Cup practice is from 11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. ET.

NASCAR also announced practice holds for Xfinity teams Friday.

The No. 22 team of Paul Menard will miss 15 minutes of practice for failing inspection twice last weekend at Charlotte. The No. 16 team of Ryan Reed will miss 30 minutes of practice for failing inspection three times.

They will serve their penalty during the first Xfinity practice. That is scheduled to be held from 1:05 – 1:55 p.m. ET.

Friday Schedule at Pocono for Cup, Xfinity

By Dustin LongJun 1, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
NASCAR returns to Pocono Raceway for the first of its two annual visits. Cup and Xfinity teams are on track today. The Xfinity Series features the aero package similar to what was used last year at Indianapolis and what Cup teams used in the All-Star Race.

Here is today’s schedule:

(ALL TIMES EASTERN)

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. — Cup practice (Fox Sports 2, Motor Racing Network)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS2)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (FS2)

4:15 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (FS2, MRN)

