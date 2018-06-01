Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Kyle Busch fastest in first Cup practice at Pocono

By Daniel McFadinJun 1, 2018, 12:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Kyle Busch began his weekend at Pocono Raceway by posting the top speed in the first Cup practice session.

Busch recorded a top speed of 176.939 mph around the speedway. He made five laps in the session.

Busch was followed by Alex Bowman (175.490 mph), Clint Bowyer (175.486), Kyle Larson (175.452) and Kevin Harvick (175.278).

Kurt Busch was sixth fastest, giving Stewart-Haas Racing three cars in the top five.

Cole Custer, who is making his second Cup start, recorded the most laps with 19. He was 30th on the speed chart.

Click here for the speed chart.

Cup drivers want NASCAR to make All-Star package harder to drive

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 1, 2018, 12:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Some Cup drivers say that they anticipate the package run in the All-Star Race to be used again but say changes need to be made to make the cars more difficult to drive.

“If you had the need for the speed and had decent car control, anybody could have drove it,” Bubba Wallace said Friday at Pocono Raceway. “It shouldn’t be like that. You shouldn’t get up to the big leagues and (think) I can play with LeBron (James) and match him.

“It just felt like you were at like a carnival ride and everybody was along for the ride. Aside from that it was cool how we were at Charlotte driving like a speedway, controlling both lanes. … That aspect was cool. We’ve got to figure how to give us more motor and get the aero platform to where we can still race like that and not have to worry so much about the dirty air.”

MORE: NASCAR official says discussion ongoing to use All-Star package again in 2018

MORE: Hall of Fame car owners want NASCAR to run All-Star package again in 2018

Ryan Blaney also noted that changes needed to be made to the package.

“It is something that I applaud NASCAR for always trying to do something different,” he said Friday at Pocono. “They put a lot of hard work into that and trying to get these 1.5-mile packages where we are a little closer and able to race a little bit more.

“I wouldn’t mind seeing something like that. I think you can still tweak it and make it better and put it back into kind of making it a little harder to drive. To be honest, they were a little easy to drive, and I like it to be more difficult. You kind of take away a little bit of car handling when they are that locked down on the race track. Whether it is a little more horsepower or a little bit of that downforce off of them. I am sure we will see it a couple more times this year at a couple race tracks just to see how it does.”

Alex Bowman admits he has “pretty mixed views” on the All-Star package.

“There is my view as a race car driver, and then there is my view as a member of the sport,” Bowman said Friday at Pocono. “I think for the fans, the racing was great. There is no denying that. It was a great race and the fans are why we are here and why we are allowed to get paid to be a race car driver. From that side of things, I loved it. I think it worked very well. I think the fact that NASCAR is always trying to make the racing better is very good. You could always tweak it and see how it works and see how it works at different race tracks. 

“As a race car driver, it’s pretty easy to drive and we are the premier stock car series in the world, so obviously you would like it to be a little more difficult to drive. You don’t want to just go everywhere and be wide open, but I still managed to crash it all by myself, so I can’t really say it was too easy. But you know I think really you have to look at what is best for the sport and making the race fans happy is what is best for not only me, but everybody in this room. I think it was a great race and something that definitely has to be looked at for the future.”

 and on Facebook

Three Cup teams docked practice at Pocono

Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 1, 2018, 9:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The teams of Martin Truex Jr., Jimmie Johnson and Ross Chastain each will be docked 15 minutes in Friday’s Cup practice at Pocono Raceway, NASCAR announced.

All three are being penalized for failing inspection before last weekend’s race at Charlotte.

Cup practice is from 11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. ET.

NASCAR also announced practice holds for Xfinity teams Friday.

The No. 22 team of Paul Menard will miss 15 minutes of practice for failing inspection twice last weekend at Charlotte. The No. 16 team of Ryan Reed will miss 30 minutes of practice for failing inspection three times.

They will serve their penalty during the first Xfinity practice. That is scheduled to be held from 1:05 – 1:55 p.m. ET.

 and on Facebook

 

Friday Schedule at Pocono for Cup, Xfinity

Getty Images
By Dustin LongJun 1, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

NASCAR returns to Pocono Raceway for the first of its two annual visits. Cup and Xfinity teams are on track today. The Xfinity Series features the aero package similar to what was used last year at Indianapolis and what Cup teams used in the All-Star Race.

Here is today’s schedule:

(ALL TIMES EASTERN)

8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Cup garage open

9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

11:35 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. — Cup practice (Fox Sports 2, Motor Racing Network)

1:05 – 1:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (FS2)

3:05 – 3:55 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (FS2)

4:15 p.m. — Cup qualifying; multi-vehicle/three rounds (FS2, MRN)

 and on Facebook

Friday 5: A new way of thinking about NASCAR’s future?

By Dustin LongJun 1, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

When examining NASCAR’s future are most people looking in the wrong direction?

There are those who say the schedule — 36 points races, two non-points races and the Daytona qualifying races in a 41-week stretch — is too long.

Maybe it’s not enough.

So said Brad Keselowski earlier this week on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

While some says less is more for the sport, Keselowski suggests that the Cup schedule should have 50-60 races a year and no weekend off in the summer.

His plan is this:

Cup should race on Sundays and the middle of the week from February to early October (instead of ending the season in November). Keselowski also says that no track should host more than one weekend race. So, a track with two dates would get a weekend date and a midweek date.

One thing he notes is that any midweek race should take no more than three hours, meaning a number of races likely would need to be shortened

Keselowski’s idea is a novel concept and presents a new way of thinking when looking ahead in NASCAR. It’s always good to be forced to look at issues in different ways. But there are many challenges to his plan.

One question is what about the costs to teams. It would be easy to see teams saying such a schedule would cost them too much with the additional travel, expenses of preparing cars and repairing cars for example.

“The race teams will adjust, they’ll figure it out,’’ Keselowski said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Here’s what most people don’t understand. When a car owner complains about money, almost every race team out there has 20 or 30 engineers that don’t build the cars that make good wages and are smart people. What that tells me is they’ve got money and they’re just deciding to allocate it.’’

That might be a harder sell to teams. Rob Kauffman, co-owner of Chip Ganassi Racing and chairman of the Race Team Alliance spoke during All-Star weekend about cost to teams.

“It’s a joint concern, so it will be a joint solution to come up with how it works,’’ Kauffman said of working with NASCAR. “To get something like that in place will require quite a bit of collaboration.’’

Another concern would be tracks. A reason why there hasn’t been a midweek race yet is because a track executive has not volunteered to be the first.

The challenge with a midweek race is that the track likely won’t draw as many fans. Track officials note that they still have a significant percentage attend their races traveling from a few hours or more away. Not as many of those fans would probably make such a trip in the middle of the week. That could be lost income for the tracks.

Those are just among some of the key issues. It is a tangled web of trying to appease, teams, tracks, media partners, sponsors and fans as NASCAR forges ahead.

While there are many challenges to Keselowski’s plan — making it seem unlikely — that doesn’t mean such thinking should be immediately dismissed. Keselowski could be right in that bold thinking is what the sport needs as it looks ahead.

2. Kyle Busch could have company

While Kyle Busch became the first driver to win at every Cup track he’s competed with his Coca-Cola 600 victory, a couple of other drivers are not far behind.

Kevin Harvick has won at all but two tracks on the circuit (not including the Roval). He has yet to win at Kentucky (0 for 7) and Pocono (0 for 34).

Jimmie Johnson has won at all but three tracks on the circuit (not including the Roval). He has yet to win at Chicagoland (0 for 16), Kentucky (0 for 7) and Watkins Glen (0 for 16).

3. Back in the Day

LeBron James made his eighth consecutive NBA Finals appearance Thursday night. The last time he wasn’t in the NBA Finals was 2010.

That season in NASCAR:

Jimmie Johnson was on his way to a fifth consecutive Cup title.

Jamie McMurray won the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Charlotte fall race.

Denny Hamlin won a series-high eight races.

Kevin Conway was Cup Rookie of the Year.

Joey Logano had just turned 20 years old.

Brad Keselowski won the Xfinity Series title.

Kyle Busch won 13 of the 29 Xfinity races he started.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was Xfinity Rookie of the Year.

Kyle Larson finished 10th in the Chili Bowl Nationals (Cole Whitt was second to winner Kevin Swindell).

William Byron wouldn’t turn 13 until November of that year.

4. France Family Group adds to portfolio

In a recent SEC filing, International Speedway Corp. stated that the France Family Group owns 74.11 percent of the combined voting power of common stock.

The France Family Group owned 73 percent, according to ISC’s 2016 annual report.

The France Family Group owned 72 percent, according to the ISC’s 2015 annual report.

As a comparison, Bruton Smith and son Marcus own 71 percent of Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s common stock. They owned 70 percent, according to SMI’s 2016 annual report.

5. A year later …

There will be much talk this weekend about how Jimmie Johnson has gone a year — it will be a year on June 4 actually — since his last Cup victory, the longest drought of his career.

But something else to ponder: In the last 36 races (a full season’s worth), Toyota has 19 wins, Ford has 12 and Chevrolet has five.

 and on Facebook