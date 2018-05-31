Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Kena Krutsinger/Getty Images

NASCAR announces leadership promotions

By Dustin LongMay 31, 2018, 12:49 PM EDT
NASCAR announced promotions Thursday for some of its officials.

Gene Stefanyshyn will lead NASCAR’s international efforts as Senior Vice President and Chief International Officer. John Probst has been promoted to Vice President, Innovation and Racing Development, a position formerly held by Stefanyshyn.

Also, John Bobo has been promoted to Vice President, Racing Operations. Scott Prime has been promoted to Vice President, Strategic Development.

Stefanyshyn takes over the role Jim Cassidy held for three months before leaving the organization. Cassidy had been promoted from his position of Vice President, Racing Operations, a position now filled by Bobo.

Stefanyshyn joined NASCAR in May 2013 and helped shaped NASCAR’s approach to competition. He will continue to report to Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer

“Gene’s experience leading our strategic work and industry collaboration on innovating and improving our competition product, along with his prior international working experience, make him an ideal fit for the next phase of our international efforts,” O’Donnell said in a statement. “We are excited about the future direction of our international racing portfolio and are looking forward to Gene’s leadership across this growing platform.”

Probst, who joined NASCAR in 2016 after two decades of industry experience, will be responsible for leading the sport’s efforts toward enhancing competition and integrating innovation and technology across the sport’s at-track operations. He will report to O’Donnell.

“John was instrumental in the development of our new inspection process, incorporating best in class technology and technology partners into one of our most important competition operations,” O’Donnell said in a statement. “Integrating new, relevant technology into our operations and innovating our racing product are strategic priorities for us and John is well suited to continue the important leadership of this area.”

Probst recently joined NBC Sports’ Nate Ryan on the NASCAR on NBC Podcast. Listen to Probst on the podcast via the embed below or on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify or Google Play.

Bobo, who joined NASCAR in 2010, will oversee racing operations across all national, touring and weekly series, manage the American Medical Response relationship and manage the sport’s drug testing program. He previously served as a state prosecutor, chief drug and alcohol policy advisor to the U.S. Secretary of Transportation and later head of U.S. Department of Transportation’s Research and Innovative Technology Administration. He will report to O’Donnell.

“John brings leadership experience to our operations at the racetrack,” O’Donnell said. “His ability to develop smart, working solutions to difficult problems has set John apart – he’s a true professional that brings a steady hand in leading our racing operations.”

Prime, who joined NASCAR in 2015, will oversee key strategic initiatives and development of key new business platforms for the sport, as well as managing the council framework across NASCAR’s main stakeholders. Prime will report to Steve Phelps, NASCAR’s Chief Operating Officer.

NASCAR America: NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity extends to pit crew for third year

By Dan BeaverMay 31, 2018, 7:22 PM EDT
While most attention each week is focused on drivers and crew chiefs, the unsung members of NASCAR’s race teams are often the pit crew members. In its third year, NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Pit Crew search took place last Friday in Charlotte.

One high profile graduate of the program, Brehanna Daniels, hosted NASCAR America’s cameras during this year’s combine as 13 college athletes took part.

The right rear tire changer for the No. 55 Xfinity team, Daniels is NASCAR’s first female African American pit crew member.

“I feel like a hero,” Daniels said. “Like I really am paving the way for others. Just them seeing me do it, it makes them want to be a part of something too.”

Phil Horton, Director of Athletic Performance – Drive for Diversity, oversaw the combine as potential crew members were challenged with a variety of exercises to test their core and stamina. That strength is essential to being a part of a winning team.

“Once we show them how drivers need them to win a race, it’s a huge rush so far as jumping over the wall in front of a car at 45 miles an hour,” said Horton. “It gives them the same feeling they had when they played stick and ball.”

“I just had a guy on my pit crew in the Trucks who came from the Jets,” Parker Kligerman said. “He had played for the New York Jets for a year or two. So that’s incredible to me to see these athletes who were aspiring for stick-and-ball sports, but then find this opportunity to get in the pit crew realm. And for race teams, that’s gold because we want the best athletes we can find and that’s how we make the pit stops faster. And when you make time on pit road, that’s just easy positions on the race track and that’s what all the race teams want”

For more, watch the video above.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Tricky Triangle is on the horizon

NBC Sports
By Dan BeaverMay 31, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Carolyn Manno hosts from our Stamford, Connecticut studio with Parker Kligerman and is joined by Kyle Petty from Burton’s garage

On today’s show:

  • The Tricky Triangle is on the horizon. Is there a driver without a win this season that can bring home the Bald Eagle Trophy? Our team will discuss the likelihood of Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Erik Jones and others winning this weekend at Pocono.
  • NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Pit Crew Combine was held recently. We’ll take a look at how 13 athletes from collegiate sports fared in the pits for the 4-hour skills competition.
  • Three corners, three different styles. That’s what sets Pocono apart from the rest. Our Parker Kligerman will jump in the NBC Sports iRacing Simulator to show how to attack the Tricky Triangle’s three distinct turns.
  • Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick combined for nine wins in 13 races. Sirius XM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” co-host Pete Pistone joins the show to ask if Busch and Harvick’s dominance is good for the sport, and how the new rules package for Xfinity will change the racing this weekend.
  • It’s time to make our fantasy picks. Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman will give you their Top five for the weekend, and whether or not it will help them catch Manno in the overall standings.

If you can't catch today's show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.

Delaware to launch sports gaming on June 5, will include NASCAR

Delaware Lottery
By Dustin LongMay 31, 2018, 4:19 PM EDT
The Delaware Governor’s office announced Thursday that the state will offer full-scale sports gaming at all three of its casinos — including Dover Downs Hotel and Casino, located next to Dover International Speedway — beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on June 5.

It will make Delaware the first state to offer sports gaming — outside Nevada — since the Supreme Court struck down a 1992 federal law that banned commercial sports betting across the county on May 14.

MORE: Kevin Harvick says NASCAR should share any gambling revenue with teams

In a press release Thursday from the Delaware Governor’s office, it stated: “The Delaware Department of Finance, in consultation with the Attorney General’s Office, has determined that there are no legal obstacles to moving forward with full-scale sports betting in Delaware following the U.S. Supreme Court decision on May 14 to overturn the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. Under state law passed in 2009, Delaware may authorize betting on professional and collegiate sports, with the exception of games involving Delaware-based teams.”

The press release quoted Delaware Gov. John Carney as saying: “Delaware has all necessary legal and regulatory authority to move forward with a full-scale sports gaming operation, and we look forward to next week’s launch. We’re hopeful that this will bring even more visitors into Delaware to see firsthand what our state has to offer.”

The Delaware Lottery has published an online guide of how to make bets with SportsPick, the state’s sports gaming product. As of now, all bets must be made on casino property.

In the auto racing section, the guide stated that typically 20-30 drivers will be listed along with a field entry. Besides picking the race winner, the guide noted proposition wages such as head-to-head driver matchups. The guide pitted Jimmie Johnson vs. Kyle Busch in its example. The driver with the best finish wins the matchup. The guide also stated that other prop bets may also include over/under on the number of cautions in the race or which car manufacturer wins.

Also, auto racing odds are expected to be posted late Monday/Tuesday. Head-to-head matchups are expected to be posted the day before the race (after qualifying).

The first Cup race that will be available to make bets on is the June 10 race at Michigan International Speedway.

New Jersey celebrates Martin Truex Jr. Day

Photo: Furniture Row Racing
By Dustin LongMay 31, 2018, 2:38 PM EDT
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared May 31 as Martin Truex Jr. Day, celebrating Truex’s Cup championship from last season.

Truex, who was raised in Mayetta, New Jersey, took part in the festivities at the governor’s office in Trenton, New Jersey. Truex presented Gov Murphy with an autographed race-worn firesuit.

“Being from New Jersey and thinking about having my own day is pretty crazy so it was a big day for me,” said Truex in a statement. “It was a huge honor to be recognized by Gov. Murphy for Furniture Row Racing’s achievements as a team. I’m very proud to be from New Jersey and to be the first NASCAR Cup Series Champion from the state is pretty awesome, as well. All that made today very special.”

Truex began racing go-karts in New Jersey in 1991 and moved to modifieds in 1998. He has been a full-time Cup driver since 2006. He enters Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway fifth in the points.

 and on Facebook

 