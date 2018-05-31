NASCAR America: Team Penske drivers show untapped potential

The domination of Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch has made it difficult to judge the remainder of the field, but the two winless Penske Racing drivers Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski have nevertheless shown untapped potential according to NASCAR America analyst Parker Kligerman.
There have been some great opportunities for the Team Penske drivers to interject themselves into the winner’s list. Blaney had one of the cars to beat earlier this season at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Food City 500.
“I actually picked (Blaney) to win Bristol this year and I was looking really smart for a little bit of that race until he got in that wreck while leading,” Kligerman said. “The reason I believe that is because himself and Jeremy Bullins have a great rapport and going over to Team Penske officially in that 12 car just felt like all the stars were aligning to have more performances like we saw at Pocono, holding off Kevin Harvick in the closing laps.”
Blaney’s Bristol crash sent him to the garage in 35th. Busch won that race.
Despite failing to find victory lane yet this year, Blaney has led 418 laps – more than seven of the top 10 drivers in the points.
Blaney keeps putting the No. 12 team in position to win, but the same has not been as uniformly true of the No. 2 of Keselowski. And that has created some frustration.
Keselowski finished second to Harvick in Atlanta Motor Speedway during the second week of the season, but has earned only two more top-fives since.
“(The team members) believe what I believe, which is that Team Penske cars are some of the best right now beside Stewart-Haas Racing and Joe Gibbs. If you were to say, ‘who is the best car right now who could beat Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch?’ Immediately I think Brad Keselowski and the 2 car. So why have they not been able to do it yet? That is what has perplexed them.”
For more on what Kligerman has to say about Team Penske, watch the video above.
While most attention each week is focused on drivers and crew chiefs, the unsung members of NASCAR’s race teams are often the pit crew members. In its third year, NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Pit Crew search took place last Friday in Charlotte.
One high profile graduate of the program, Brehanna Daniels, hosted NASCAR America’s cameras during this year’s combine as 13 college athletes took part.
The right rear tire changer for the No. 55 Xfinity team, Daniels is NASCAR’s first female African American pit crew member.
“I feel like a hero,” Daniels said. “Like I really am paving the way for others. Just them seeing me do it, it makes them want to be a part of something too.”
Phil Horton, Director of Athletic Performance – Drive for Diversity, oversaw the combine as potential crew members were challenged with a variety of exercises to test their core and stamina. That strength is essential to being a part of a winning team.
“Once we show them how drivers need them to win a race, it’s a huge rush so far as jumping over the wall in front of a car at 45 miles an hour,” said Horton. “It gives them the same feeling they had when they played stick and ball.”
“I just had a guy on my pit crew in the Trucks who came from the Jets,” Parker Kligerman said. “He had played for the New York Jets for a year or two. So that’s incredible to me to see these athletes who were aspiring for stick-and-ball sports, but then find this opportunity to get in the pit crew realm. And for race teams, that’s gold because we want the best athletes we can find and that’s how we make the pit stops faster. And when you make time on pit road, that’s just easy positions on the race track and that’s what all the race teams want”
For more, watch the video above.
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Carolyn Manno hosts from our Stamford, Connecticut studio with Parker Kligerman and is joined by Kyle Petty from Burton’s garage
On today’s show:
- The Tricky Triangle is on the horizon. Is there a driver without a win this season that can bring home the Bald Eagle Trophy? Our team will discuss the likelihood of Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Kurt Busch, Erik Jones and others winning this weekend at Pocono.
- NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Pit Crew Combine was held recently. We’ll take a look at how 13 athletes from collegiate sports fared in the pits for the 4-hour skills competition.
- Three corners, three different styles. That’s what sets Pocono apart from the rest. Our Parker Kligerman will jump in the NBC Sports iRacing Simulator to show how to attack the Tricky Triangle’s three distinct turns.
- Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick combined for nine wins in 13 races. Sirius XM NASCAR Radio’s “The Morning Drive” co-host Pete Pistone joins the show to ask if Busch and Harvick’s dominance is good for the sport, and how the new rules package for Xfinity will change the racing this weekend.
- It’s time to make our fantasy picks. Kyle Petty and Parker Kligerman will give you their Top five for the weekend, and whether or not it will help them catch Manno in the overall standings.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
The Delaware Governor’s office announced Thursday that the state will offer full-scale sports gaming at all three of its casinos — including Dover Downs Hotel and Casino, located next to Dover International Speedway — beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on June 5.
It will make Delaware the first state to offer sports gaming — outside Nevada — since the Supreme Court struck down a 1992 federal law that banned commercial sports betting across the county on May 14.
MORE: Kevin Harvick says NASCAR should share any gambling revenue with teams
In a press release Thursday from the Delaware Governor’s office, it stated: “The Delaware Department of Finance, in consultation with the Attorney General’s Office, has determined that there are no legal obstacles to moving forward with full-scale sports betting in Delaware following the U.S. Supreme Court decision on May 14 to overturn the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. Under state law passed in 2009, Delaware may authorize betting on professional and collegiate sports, with the exception of games involving Delaware-based teams.”
The press release quoted Delaware Gov. John Carney as saying: “Delaware has all necessary legal and regulatory authority to move forward with a full-scale sports gaming operation, and we look forward to next week’s launch. We’re hopeful that this will bring even more visitors into Delaware to see firsthand what our state has to offer.”
The Delaware Lottery has published an online guide of how to make bets with SportsPick, the state’s sports gaming product. As of now, all bets must be made on casino property.
In the auto racing section, the guide stated that typically 20-30 drivers will be listed along with a field entry. Besides picking the race winner, the guide noted proposition wages such as head-to-head driver matchups. The guide pitted Jimmie Johnson vs. Kyle Busch in its example. The driver with the best finish wins the matchup. The guide also stated that other prop bets may also include over/under on the number of cautions in the race or which car manufacturer wins.
Also, auto racing odds are expected to be posted late Monday/Tuesday. Head-to-head matchups are expected to be posted the day before the race (after qualifying).
The first Cup race that will be available to make bets on is the June 10 race at Michigan International Speedway.
and on Facebook
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared May 31 as Martin Truex Jr. Day, celebrating Truex’s Cup championship from last season.
Truex, who was raised in Mayetta, New Jersey, took part in the festivities at the governor’s office in Trenton, New Jersey. Truex presented Gov Murphy with an autographed race-worn firesuit.
“Being from New Jersey and thinking about having my own day is pretty crazy so it was a big day for me,” said Truex in a statement. “It was a huge honor to be recognized by Gov. Murphy for Furniture Row Racing’s achievements as a team. I’m very proud to be from New Jersey and to be the first NASCAR Cup Series Champion from the state is pretty awesome, as well. All that made today very special.”
Truex began racing go-karts in New Jersey in 1991 and moved to modifieds in 1998. He has been a full-time Cup driver since 2006. He enters Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway fifth in the points.
and on Facebook