NASCAR America Fantasy League: 10 Best at Pocono in last three years

By Dan BeaverMay 31, 2018, 11:45 AM EDT
Pocono Raceway is an oddity with three distinct corners and straightaways. Because it requires a lot of compromise to go fast, one might suppose experience would be a critical factor, but six drivers entered this week scored top fives in their first attempt.

Denny Hamlin was the best of these with victories from the pole in his first two tries in 2006, followed by Erik Jones (third in 2017), Jimmie Johnson (third in 2002), Chase Elliott (fourth in 2016), Kyle Busch (fourth in 2005) and Kyle Larson (fifth in 2014).

Notably, three of the six drivers who excelled in their Pocono debuts raced for Hendrick Motorsports at the time, so that suggests William Byron might be a good dark horse to include in this week’s NASCAR America Fantasy Live roster.

Pocono is also a track prone to streaks. Seven drivers swept the top 10 last year and three of them carried momentum over from the previous season. This is a track on which success is often predicted by success, so chose most of your lineup from the 10 drivers listed.

1. Erik Jones (three-year average: 5.50 in two starts)
Jones continued the tradition of strong rookies at Pocono in last year’s Pocono 400 with a third-place finish. He was eighth in the Overton’s 400 later in the year. It didn’t hurt matters any that Jones had the notes from his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Hamlin and Busch as a jumping off point.

2. Brad Keselowski (three-year average: 5.67)
Statistically, Keselowski is the best fantasy pick this week. He enters the week with five consecutive top-five finishes that includes a pair of runner-up finishes. He has struggled with three results outside the top 20 in the last seven weeks, but that means the competition is likely to ignore him – and an astute player can make up ground.

3. Matt Kenseth (three-year average: 8.33)
It is not yet time to consider that Kenseth’s track record is more important than the obstacles currently faced at Roush Fenway Racing. But there are two factors that make the No. 6 a little more appealing this week. Kenseth came close to cracking the top 15 at Charlotte and may be getting closer to finding a good race setup. Secondly, he has a knack for Pocono with five top 10s in the last six races.

4. Kevin Harvick (three-year average: 10.17)
Last week was a disappointment for NASCAR Fantasy Live players, but in all likelihood Harvick’s crash didn’t affect much since the majority of rosters had him activated. The key to success sat in the garage – if a player remembered to swap that driver before the end of the second segment. At Pocono, Harvick has a current three-race, top-five streak.

5. Daniel Suarez (three-year average: 11.00 in two starts)
Suarez finished 15th in last year’s edition of this race at Pocono. He improved to seventh in the Overton’s 400. Since his record includes only two races on this track, fantasy players have to place more emphasis on his recent momentum and he has five top 15s in the last six races of 2018.

6. Denny Hamlin (three-year average: 11.50)
Hamlin ran a clean race last week and was rewarded with a solid top-five finish. He needs to avoid mistakes for a little while longer before NASCAR fantasy players begin to trust him, but Pocono is a track he has dominated in the past. Hamlin should be watched closely in practice before making a final decision on whether to start him or place him in the garage.

7. Kurt Busch (three-year average: 11.67)
Busch’s Pocono record is actually a little better than it appears. If one disregards a crash-induced 37th in August 2015, he would have an average of 6.6 over the past three years – and he has not finished worse than 13th in five years. Busch’s appeal recently has been his consistency. The lack of a significant downside to starting him makes him a great selection for the garage this week.

8. Kyle Larson (three-year average: 11.67)
Pocono is not the type of track one usually associates with Larson since there is no high groove to manipulate in any of the corners, so a driver is left to fight and gouge at the bottom. Still, Larson had a perfect record of top-12 finishes to his credit before he developed a drivetrain problem last July and finished 33rd – 12 laps off the pace.

9. Ryan Blaney (three-year average: 13.00 in four starts)
If one throws out the high and low for Blaney, it is easy to predict he will finish about 10th. His rookie season produced a 10th and 11th-place finish. When he won his first Cup race on this track last July, expectations were raised, however, and a 30th in July spoiled a lot of rosters.

10. Kyle Busch (three-year average: 13.33 in four starts)
Sometimes a switch flips for a driver on a given track. That may be what happened to Busch last July when he won from the pole after being shut out of the top five at Pocono since 2011. For the record, he was leading in August 2015 when he ran out of gas with two laps remaining.

Bonus Picks

Pole Winner: Kyle Busch won both Pocono poles last year and has another in 2015. If he shows any speed at all in the first practice session, make certain he is activated

Segment Winners: Until their domination ends, the most obvious pick to win segment bonus points is Busch and Harvick. Keselowski demands a little attention as well, however, because he has been the third-most productive producer with four stage wins so far this year. If one wants a dark horse, last year’s winner Blaney has three stage wins to his credit in 2018.

NASCAR America: NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity extends to pit crew for third year

By Dan BeaverMay 31, 2018, 7:22 PM EDT
While most attention each week is focused on drivers and crew chiefs, the unsung members of NASCAR’s race teams are often the pit crew members. In its third year, NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity Pit Crew search took place last Friday in Charlotte.

One high profile graduate of the program, Brehanna Daniels, hosted NASCAR America’s cameras during this year’s combine as 13 college athletes took part.

The right rear tire changer for the No. 55 Xfinity team, Daniels is NASCAR’s first female African American pit crew member.

“I feel like a hero,” Daniels said. “Like I really am paving the way for others. Just them seeing me do it, it makes them want to be a part of something too.”

Phil Horton, Director of Athletic Performance – Drive for Diversity, oversaw the combine as potential crew members were challenged with a variety of exercises to test their core and stamina. That strength is essential to being a part of a winning team.

“Once we show them how drivers need them to win a race, it’s a huge rush so far as jumping over the wall in front of a car at 45 miles an hour,” said Horton. “It gives them the same feeling they had when they played stick and ball.”

“I just had a guy on my pit crew in the Trucks who came from the Jets,” Parker Kligerman said. “He had played for the New York Jets for a year or two. So that’s incredible to me to see these athletes who were aspiring for stick-and-ball sports, but then find this opportunity to get in the pit crew realm. And for race teams, that’s gold because we want the best athletes we can find and that’s how we make the pit stops faster. And when you make time on pit road, that’s just easy positions on the race track and that’s what all the race teams want”

For more, watch the video above.

Delaware to launch sports gaming on June 5, will include NASCAR

Delaware Lottery
By Dustin LongMay 31, 2018, 4:19 PM EDT
The Delaware Governor’s office announced Thursday that the state will offer full-scale sports gaming at all three of its casinos — including Dover Downs Hotel and Casino, located next to Dover International Speedway — beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on June 5.

It will make Delaware the first state to offer sports gaming — outside Nevada — since the Supreme Court struck down a 1992 federal law that banned commercial sports betting across the county on May 14.

MORE: Kevin Harvick says NASCAR should share any gambling revenue with teams

In a press release Thursday from the Delaware Governor’s office, it stated: “The Delaware Department of Finance, in consultation with the Attorney General’s Office, has determined that there are no legal obstacles to moving forward with full-scale sports betting in Delaware following the U.S. Supreme Court decision on May 14 to overturn the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act. Under state law passed in 2009, Delaware may authorize betting on professional and collegiate sports, with the exception of games involving Delaware-based teams.”

The press release quoted Delaware Gov. John Carney as saying: “Delaware has all necessary legal and regulatory authority to move forward with a full-scale sports gaming operation, and we look forward to next week’s launch. We’re hopeful that this will bring even more visitors into Delaware to see firsthand what our state has to offer.”

The Delaware Lottery has published an online guide of how to make bets with SportsPick, the state’s sports gaming product. As of now, all bets must be made on casino property.

In the auto racing section, the guide stated that typically 20-30 drivers will be listed along with a field entry. Besides picking the race winner, the guide noted proposition wages such as head-to-head driver matchups. The guide pitted Jimmie Johnson vs. Kyle Busch in its example. The driver with the best finish wins the matchup. The guide also stated that other prop bets may also include over/under on the number of cautions in the race or which car manufacturer wins.

Also, auto racing odds are expected to be posted late Monday/Tuesday. Head-to-head matchups are expected to be posted the day before the race (after qualifying).

The first Cup race that will be available to make bets on is the June 10 race at Michigan International Speedway.

 and on Facebook

New Jersey celebrates Martin Truex Jr. Day

Photo: Furniture Row Racing
By Dustin LongMay 31, 2018, 2:38 PM EDT
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared May 31 as Martin Truex Jr. Day, celebrating Truex’s Cup championship from last season.

Truex, who was raised in Mayetta, New Jersey, took part in the festivities at the governor’s office in Trenton, New Jersey. Truex presented Gov Murphy with an autographed race-worn firesuit.

“Being from New Jersey and thinking about having my own day is pretty crazy so it was a big day for me,” said Truex in a statement. “It was a huge honor to be recognized by Gov. Murphy for Furniture Row Racing’s achievements as a team. I’m very proud to be from New Jersey and to be the first NASCAR Cup Series Champion from the state is pretty awesome, as well. All that made today very special.”

Truex began racing go-karts in New Jersey in 1991 and moved to modifieds in 1998. He has been a full-time Cup driver since 2006. He enters Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway fifth in the points.

 

 