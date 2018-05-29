NASCAR’s preliminary entry lists for Pocono Raceway

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NASCAR heads north this weekend for two races at Pocono Raceway with the Cup and Xfinity Series.

Cup teams will cap off the weekend with the Pocono 400.

Here are the entry lists for each race.

Cup – Pocono 400

There are 39 entries for the race, including Cole Custer.

The Xfinity Series driver is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet for the second time this season. He made his series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Derrike Cope is entered in StarCom Racing’s No. 99 Chevrolet.

Ryan Blaney won this race last year over Kevin Harvick for his first career win. Kyle Busch won the July race, also beating Harvick.

Click here for the entry list.

Xfinity – Pocono Green 250

There are 41 entires for the race, meaning one team won’t qualify.

There are three full-time Cup drivers entered with Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Paul Menard, who will drive Team Penske’s No. 22 Ford in his first Xfinity start of the year.

Brad Keselowski won this race last year over Justin Allgaier.

Click here for the entry list.