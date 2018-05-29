NASCAR’s preliminary entry lists for Pocono Raceway

NASCAR heads north this weekend for two races at Pocono Raceway with the Cup and Xfinity Series.
Cup teams will cap off the weekend with the Pocono 400.
Here are the entry lists for each race.
Cup – Pocono 400
There are 39 entries for the race, including Cole Custer.
The Xfinity Series driver is entered in Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Chevrolet for the second time this season. He made his series debut at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
Derrike Cope is entered in StarCom Racing’s No. 99 Chevrolet.
Ryan Blaney won this race last year over Kevin Harvick for his first career win. Kyle Busch won the July race, also beating Harvick.
Xfinity – Pocono Green 250
There are 41 entires for the race, meaning one team won’t qualify.
There are three full-time Cup drivers entered with Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Paul Menard, who will drive Team Penske’s No. 22 Ford in his first Xfinity start of the year.
Brad Keselowski won this race last year over Justin Allgaier.
“At least we can say we beat Harvick.”
That’s what Austin Dillon said over his radio after Kevin Harvick was eliminated from Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 in a wreck, his first DNF in the race.
Dillon had been involved in his own incident early in the race, resulting in a long visit to the garage.
That’s just one highlight of the best team radio communication during the 600-mile race, which saw some teams experience strange interference – or hacking – on their radio channels.
Here are other highlights.
- “I have no idea who that was. Somebody was screaming.” – Matt McCall, Jamie McMurray‘s crew chief, in response to one case of radio interference.
- “Be sure to thank the 11 for being such a great guy.” – Jimmie Johnson after contact with Denny Hamlin caused him to spin on Lap 120.
- “He had a damn light show there.” – Bubba Wallace after Ryan Blaney‘s No. 12 Ford erupted in flames.
- “Ever since I was kid I dreamt of this!” – Kyle Busch after claiming his first Cup points win at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Two days after his 13th-place finish in the Coke 600, Aric Almirola met with NASCAR America’s Dave Burns to discuss what went wrong for him in the race and what’s going right overall for him at Stewart-Haas Racing.
Almirola pointed to pit strategy near the midway point of the race as being a cause for why he wasn’t able to get a better finish in his No. 10 Ford.
“Right before Stage 3 there was a caution and we had just a few laps on our tires and we elected not to pit,” Almirola said. “I thought we were going to be OK. Then we had a green flag (run) where we only ran two or three laps and it allowed a lot of the guys who came and pitted to pass a handful of cars very quickly. … So the next restart that came we had kind of made our bed at that point. So we had to stick with that decision.”
Almirola said every “little problem” he had running in the top five was “compounded” once he was racing back toward 15th.
The first-year driver with SHR also addressed how the success of Kevin Harvick‘s No. 4 team has helped all four teams at the organization. Through 13 races, all four teams are in the top 10 in points.
“High tide raises all ships,” Almirola said. “I feel like it’s a collective unit. … I feel like this is by far the best all four teams have worked together.”
NASCAR has issued suspensions to two Xfinity Series crew chiefs for infractions following last Saturday’s race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Jason Ratcliff, crew chief on Christopher Bell‘s No. 20 Toyota at Joe Gibbs Racing, was suspended one race after the car failed front and rear body heights in post qualifying and post-race inspection.
The L1 penalty includes a $10,000 fine for Ratcliff, a 10-point deduction of driver and owner points and Bell’s third-place result won’t go toward tiebreakers in points for the playoffs.
Bell now has 385 points but remains second in the standings, 48 points behind Elliott Sadler.
NBC Sports has reached out to JGR for comment.
Keith Wolfe, crew chief on B.J. McLeod Motorsports No. 8 Chevrolet, is suspended for one race for having two lug nuts unsecured. Tommy Joe Martins finished 24th in the race.
B.J. McLeod Motorsports told NBC Sports it will not appeal the suspension and is working on a replacement crew chief.
NASCAR also fined Cole Pearn, crew chief for Martin Truex Jr., $10,000 for an unsecured lug nut.
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to recap the Coca-Cola 600 and brings you another edition Scan ALl.
Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut. Steve Letarte joins them Burton’s Garage in Charlotte.
On today’s show:
· Aric Almirola sits 11th in the playoff standings after his 13th-place finish at Charlotte. The first-year Stewart-Haas Racing driver joins to show to talk about his team’s success and the outlook for the No. 10 team.
· Since the Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race of the year, it deserves two separate editions of Scan All – Charlotte.
· Brehanna Daniels is the first African-American woman pit crew member in NASCAR history. Today we’ll have the story of the No. 55 Xfinity team’s tire changer.
· Kyle Busch had a dominant run at Charlotte, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t a few battles happening behind the No. 18. We’ll discuss how the Coca-Cola 600 went for “The Other Guys.”
