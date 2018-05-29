NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Aric Almirola interview, Scan All

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and continues to recap the Coca-Cola 600 and brings you another edition Scan ALl.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman in Stamford, Connecticut. Steve Letarte joins them Burton’s Garage in Charlotte.

On today’s show:

· Aric Almirola sits 11th in the playoff standings after his 13th-place finish at Charlotte. The first-year Stewart-Haas Racing driver joins to show to talk about his team’s success and the outlook for the No. 10 team.

· Since the Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race of the year, it deserves two separate editions of Scan All – Charlotte.

· Brehanna Daniels is the first African-American woman pit crew member in NASCAR history. Today we’ll have the story of the No. 55 Xfinity team’s tire changer.

· Kyle Busch had a dominant run at Charlotte, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t a few battles happening behind the No. 18. We’ll discuss how the Coca-Cola 600 went for “The Other Guys.”

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.