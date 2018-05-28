Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR official: Discussion ongoing to use All-Star package again in 2018

By Dan BeaverMay 28, 2018, 3:13 PM EDT
Less than two weeks after Steve O’Donnell, NASCAR’s chief racing development officer, expressed caution that the series would use the All-Star rules package again this year, NASCAR is looking at doing so in 2018.

Feeding off a rising tide of enthusiasm in the garage area for the package, Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio that discussions about the package are ongoing with key industry stakeholders.

Miller told “The Morning Drive” that “I think we certainly … feel like it has a lot of potential for especially some race tracks.

“We did kind of have an industry stakeholders meeting after the All-Star Race and talked about a lot of different things.”

Among the topics of conversation was if to use the All-Star package in a NASCAR Cup points race this season.

“Before we totally commit to putting races on the schedule for ’19 … we all kind of felt it would be interesting if we could take another look at it somewhere this year,” Miller said. “Those discussions are ongoing. It’s certainly … a whole lot more complex than it seems on the surface with these teams and engine builders having these schedules and car builds and engine builds particularly down to a science. Anything we do to change that up effects a lot of things in the eco-system.

“We’re working with the industry to come up with a plan to potentially look at it again, but we don’t have anything etched in stone at the moment.”

As soon as the checkered flag waved over the All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, conversation began about using that race’s rules package again in the Cup series.

After the All-Star Race, O’Donnell sat in the media center and addressed the new package:

“From an eye test, we were certainly pleased with what we saw. I think you’ll hear drivers say directionally there’s some things we can look at. We agree. But would certainly say we’ve got to take time to digest what we saw, look at a lot of facts, see where we go from here.”

The period of reflection might have gained more urgency following Sunday night’s Coca-Cola 600.

In the 600, Kyle Busch was never seriously challenged for the victory. He led 377 of 400 laps, won each stage of the race by margins of his choosing and was passed only during pit sequences.

The rules package – designed to slow the cars, create additional stability and increase the drafting effect on the cars – drew mixed reviews from the drivers, but seemed to have support from the majority of fans.

Equally important, two Hall of Fame car owners supported using the package again in 2018.

“Anything that is good for our sport right now, which I think it would be, I’m for it,’’ Richard Childress said. “I’m putting RCR aside and looking at the sport itself. If everybody in this garage will do that … put the sport first and we all go out and put the best show for the fans in the stands, that’s what we’ve got to do.’’

Roger Penske said: “Directionally, I think it’s the right thing to do. What I like about it is we’re trying something.’’

“We all do believe this is something healthy for the sport,’’ said Ritchie Gilmore, president of ECR Engines last week.

NASCAR will implement a version of the rules package in the next two Xfinity races at Pocono Raceway and Michigan International Speedway. Both tracks also host Cup races during the next two weeks as well as later in the summer. Some engine builders are beginning to anticipate what it would take to use this package at the top level.

Pocono, Michigan, and Indianapolis Motor Speedway are each raised as potential venues for the new package.

“I think that’s the feedback we’re going to talk about (this) week,” Gilmore said. “Where is the best place to do this, as far as scheduling. I think we all feel this is something we can do as far as reliability. I think the next thing is just scheduling.’’

NASCAR America: Denny Hamlin is building speed

By Dan BeaverMay 29, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Denny Hamlin has not yet won a race in 2018, but the strength they showed in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is a sign that speed is building in the No. 11.

“They haven’t had the speed to really go out and contend consistently to win races, but last night it looked like to me they had that speed,” Jeff Burton said on Monday’s edition of NASCAR America.

Hamlin finished fifth in the Coke 600, which was his third consecutive top-10 finish on an unrestricted track. That comes on the heels of three straight races outside that mark, but the poor finishes were partly caused by mistakes on pit road.

“What impressed me about Denny was that – and I’ve noticed this about Denny even though we get on him for speeding on pit road and those kinds of things – when Denny gets in the back, he does a great job of getting himself back to the front. And last night, I was really impressed with the speed of this 11 car. They went to the back and he drove up through the field with a lot of pace.”



Joe Gibbs stands behind Erik Jones despite three very unusual problems

By Dan BeaverMay 28, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
A series of unfortunate events cost Erik Jones a lap and contributed to a 19th-place finish in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but that has not dulled the enthusiasm for the sophomore driver from car owner Joe Gibbs.

“I felt so sorry for him,” Gibbs said in the media center following the race. “And I went down and found him on pit road. I’ll tell you, that young guy – we just think so much of him – Toyota, all of us that’s worked with him. Tonight, he showed the talent that he has. We had three very unusual things happen on pit road and it just destroyed his night.”

NASCAR America analyst Jeff Burton echoed Gibbs’ opinion about Jones’ potential.

“He just had one of those nights,” Burton said. “He ran good, he had good speed, but nothing worked out for them.

“With speed, everything can be fixed. And the speed they had last night was very good.”



NASCAR America: Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs wager on Stanley Cup

By Dan BeaverMay 28, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
There is division in one of NASCAR’s top teams between Kyle Busch and car owner Joe Gibbs, but it doesn’t have anything to do with performance on the track or any hard feelings between the two. With their favorite teams, the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals, in the Stanley Cup, driver and owner have made a friendly wager on the series between.

Busch said: “My hometown of Las Vegas finally has a team of their own, and guess what: It’s surely didn’t take them long to make it to the championship. Maybe we should put a little friendly wager on the series?”

And with that comment Monday, Busch threw down the gauntlet to Gibbs.

If the Knights win, Gibbs will make a donation to Busch’s charity Bundle of Joy.

“Sounds good; If the Caps win, Kyle makes a donation to Youth for Tomorrow. And Kyle’s got plenty of this,” Gibbs said while making the hand signal for money.



Kyle Busch goes where no driver has before: to victory lane at every track

By Dan BeaverMay 28, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Sunday night, Kyle Busch led 377 of 400 laps in the Coca-Cola 600 and did something no other driver has ever done. He completed a sweep of victory lane at every track on which he has ever competed at the Cup level.

“This one’s very special,” Busch said from victory lane. “I don’t think there’s anything that can top Homestead (in 2015), just with the meaning of what the championship is, but the Coca-Cola 600 – I’ve dreamt of this race since I was a kid and being able to win this race.”

Busch’s Coke 600 win was the 47th time he won at NASCAR’s top level. Remarkably, those 47 wins have come on 23 different tracks, which makes him one of the most versatile drivers in NASCAR history.

The journey began at Auto Club Speedway in fall 2005 during his first full year at the Cup level, racing for Hendrick Motorsports.

With Hendrick, Busch was able to win only four times in three fulltime seasons together on four different tracks.

One of these came at Bristol Motor Speedway, which became his most productive track with seven wins. The latest of these came in this year’s Food City 500.

Busch’s second-most productive track is Richmond Raceway with five wins. Add a pair of wins at Martinsville Speedway, and Busch has 14 short track wins.

Otherwise, he has not scored more than three victories on a single course.

Busch has never suffered through a winless season, although he posted only single victories in 2006, 2007, 2012 and 2014.

His most productive season was 2008 when he won eight times, but finished only ninth in the standings.

Busch has a single victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but counts it among his greatest achievements because it brought with it the 2015 Cup championship.

“I don’t want to go to any new ones,” Busch said. “That would just have to start the whole process over.”

Unfortunately, he is going to have to tackle a new course this year when NASCAR returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway to visit the Roval, but he has an opportunity to win out of the gate. Four of his 47 wins have come on road courses with two at Sonoma Raceway and a pair at Watkins Glen International.

Here are how the wins break down:

Bristol Motor Speedway: 7
Richmond Raceway: 5
Martinsville Speedway: 2
14 total short track wins

Texas Motor Speedway: 3
Atlanta Motor Speedway: 2
Kentucky Speedway: 2
Charlotte Motor Speedway: 1
Chicagoland Speedway: 1
Homestead-Miami Speedway: 1
Kansas Speedway: 1
Las Vegas Speedway: 1
12 1.5-mile wins

Dover International Speedway: 3
New Hampshire International Speedway: 3
Phoenix International Raceway: 1
7 one-mile track wins

Auto Club Speedway: 3
Michigan International Speedway: 1
4 two-mile track wins

Sonoma Raceway: 2
Watkins Glen International: 2
4 road course wins

Daytona International Speedway: 1
Talladega Superspeedway: 1
2 restrictor plate superspeedway wins

Indianapolis Motor Speedway: 2
Pocono Raceway: 1
Darlington Raceway: 1