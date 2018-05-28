NASCAR America at 5 p.m., ET: Kyle Busch attains perfection

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Carolyn Manno and Parker Kligerman host from our Stamford, Connecticut studio with Jeff Burton at Burton’s Garage in Charlotte.
On today’s show
- Kyle Busch can officially check Charlotte off the list of tracks he’s never won at after last night’s dominating performance at the Coke 600. We’ll hear from the driver, owner & crew chief of the No. 18 team and how Joe Gibbs thinks Kyle Busch compares to some of the football players he once coached.
- Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, and our own Parker Kligerman spent some time with different branches of the military last week. Today, we will re-live their experiences with a special “Best of the Mission 600.”
- Jimmie Johnson finished in the top five for just the second time this season. The seven-time champion shares his thoughts on the race, and our team will discuss whether or not this is a sign of things to come. Denny Hamlin and Jamie McMurray will also chime in following their own Top 10 finishes.
- Parker Kligerman made his first Cup start in four years. Our analyst will be in studio to discuss driving in the longest race on the NASCAR circuit.
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.