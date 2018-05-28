Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
NASCAR America at 5 p.m., ET: Kyle Busch attains perfection

By Dan BeaverMay 28, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Carolyn Manno and Parker Kligerman host from our Stamford, Connecticut studio with Jeff Burton at Burton’s Garage in Charlotte.

On today’s show

  • Kyle Busch can officially check Charlotte off the list of tracks he’s never won at after last night’s dominating performance at the Coke 600. We’ll hear from the driver, owner & crew chief of the No. 18 team and how Joe Gibbs thinks Kyle Busch compares to some of the football players he once coached.
  • Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace, Alex Bowman, and our own Parker Kligerman spent some time with different branches of the military last week. Today, we will re-live their experiences with a special “Best of the Mission 600.”
  • Jimmie Johnson finished in the top five for just the second time this season. The seven-time champion shares his thoughts on the race, and our team will discuss whether or not this is a sign of things to come. Denny Hamlin and Jamie McMurray will also chime in following their own Top 10 finishes.
  • Parker Kligerman made his first Cup start in four years. Our analyst will be in studio to discuss driving in the longest race on the NASCAR circuit.

NASCAR America: Denny Hamlin is building speed

By Dan BeaverMay 29, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Denny Hamlin has not yet won a race in 2018, but the strength they showed in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway is a sign that speed is building in the No. 11.

“They haven’t had the speed to really go out and contend consistently to win races, but last night it looked like to me they had that speed,” Jeff Burton said on Monday’s edition of NASCAR America.

Hamlin finished fifth in the Coke 600, which was his third consecutive top-10 finish on an unrestricted track. That comes on the heels of three straight races outside that mark, but the poor finishes were partly caused by mistakes on pit road.

“What impressed me about Denny was that – and I’ve noticed this about Denny even though we get on him for speeding on pit road and those kinds of things – when Denny gets in the back, he does a great job of getting himself back to the front. And last night, I was really impressed with the speed of this 11 car. They went to the back and he drove up through the field with a lot of pace.”

For more, watch the above video.

Joe Gibbs stands behind Erik Jones despite three very unusual problems

By Dan BeaverMay 28, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
A series of unfortunate events cost Erik Jones a lap and contributed to a 19th-place finish in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but that has not dulled the enthusiasm for the sophomore driver from car owner Joe Gibbs.

“I felt so sorry for him,” Gibbs said in the media center following the race. “And I went down and found him on pit road. I’ll tell you, that young guy – we just think so much of him – Toyota, all of us that’s worked with him. Tonight, he showed the talent that he has. We had three very unusual things happen on pit road and it just destroyed his night.”

NASCAR America analyst Jeff Burton echoed Gibbs’ opinion about Jones’ potential.

“He just had one of those nights,” Burton said. “He ran good, he had good speed, but nothing worked out for them.

“With speed, everything can be fixed. And the speed they had last night was very good.”

For more, watch the above video.

NASCAR America: Kyle Busch and Joe Gibbs wager on Stanley Cup

By Dan BeaverMay 28, 2018, 7:00 PM EDT
There is division in one of NASCAR’s top teams between Kyle Busch and car owner Joe Gibbs, but it doesn’t have anything to do with performance on the track or any hard feelings between the two. With their favorite teams, the Las Vegas Golden Knights and the Washington Capitals, in the Stanley Cup, driver and owner have made a friendly wager on the series between.

Busch said: “My hometown of Las Vegas finally has a team of their own, and guess what: It’s surely didn’t take them long to make it to the championship. Maybe we should put a little friendly wager on the series?”

And with that comment Monday, Busch threw down the gauntlet to Gibbs.

If the Knights win, Gibbs will make a donation to Busch’s charity Bundle of Joy.

“Sounds good; If the Caps win, Kyle makes a donation to Youth for Tomorrow. And Kyle’s got plenty of this,” Gibbs said while making the hand signal for money.

For more, watch the above video.

Kyle Busch goes where no driver has before: to victory lane at every track

By Dan BeaverMay 28, 2018, 6:00 PM EDT
Sunday night, Kyle Busch led 377 of 400 laps in the Coca-Cola 600 and did something no other driver has ever done. He completed a sweep of victory lane at every track on which he has ever competed at the Cup level.

“This one’s very special,” Busch said from victory lane. “I don’t think there’s anything that can top Homestead (in 2015), just with the meaning of what the championship is, but the Coca-Cola 600 – I’ve dreamt of this race since I was a kid and being able to win this race.”

Busch’s Coke 600 win was the 47th time he won at NASCAR’s top level. Remarkably, those 47 wins have come on 23 different tracks, which makes him one of the most versatile drivers in NASCAR history.

The journey began at Auto Club Speedway in fall 2005 during his first full year at the Cup level, racing for Hendrick Motorsports.

With Hendrick, Busch was able to win only four times in three fulltime seasons together on four different tracks.

One of these came at Bristol Motor Speedway, which became his most productive track with seven wins. The latest of these came in this year’s Food City 500.

Busch’s second-most productive track is Richmond Raceway with five wins. Add a pair of wins at Martinsville Speedway, and Busch has 14 short track wins.

Otherwise, he has not scored more than three victories on a single course.

Busch has never suffered through a winless season, although he posted only single victories in 2006, 2007, 2012 and 2014.

His most productive season was 2008 when he won eight times, but finished only ninth in the standings.

Busch has a single victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway, but counts it among his greatest achievements because it brought with it the 2015 Cup championship.

“I don’t want to go to any new ones,” Busch said. “That would just have to start the whole process over.”

Unfortunately, he is going to have to tackle a new course this year when NASCAR returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway to visit the Roval, but he has an opportunity to win out of the gate. Four of his 47 wins have come on road courses with two at Sonoma Raceway and a pair at Watkins Glen International.

Here are how the wins break down:

Bristol Motor Speedway: 7
Richmond Raceway: 5
Martinsville Speedway: 2
14 total short track wins

Texas Motor Speedway: 3
Atlanta Motor Speedway: 2
Kentucky Speedway: 2
Charlotte Motor Speedway: 1
Chicagoland Speedway: 1
Homestead-Miami Speedway: 1
Kansas Speedway: 1
Las Vegas Speedway: 1
12 1.5-mile wins

Dover International Speedway: 3
New Hampshire International Speedway: 3
Phoenix International Raceway: 1
7 one-mile track wins

Auto Club Speedway: 3
Michigan International Speedway: 1
4 two-mile track wins

Sonoma Raceway: 2
Watkins Glen International: 2
4 road course wins

Daytona International Speedway: 1
Talladega Superspeedway: 1
2 restrictor plate superspeedway wins

Indianapolis Motor Speedway: 2
Pocono Raceway: 1
Darlington Raceway: 1