Joe Gibbs stands behind Erik Jones after three very unusual problems

By Dan BeaverMay 28, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
A series of unfortunate events cost Erik Jones a lap and contributed to a 19th-place finish in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but that has not dulled the enthusiasm for the sophomore driver from car owner Joe Gibbs.

“I felt so sorry for him,” Gibbs said in the media center following the race. “And I went down and found him on pit road. I’ll tell you, that young guy – we just think so much of him – Toyota, all of us that’s worked with him. Tonight, he showed the talent that he has. We had three very unusual things happen on pit road and it just destroyed his night.”

The No. 20 Toyota crew had three problems in the pits: Jones had to back up after getting pinned behind another car on a yellow-flag stop; his front tire-changer lost his pit gun after Kasey Kahne ran over his hose entering a stall ahead of Jones’; and an uncontrolled tire violation on Jones’ final stop.

NASCAR America analyst Jeff Burton echoed Gibbs’ opinion about Jones’ potential.

“He just had one of those nights,” Burton said. “He ran good, he had good speed, but nothing worked out for them.

“With speed, everything can be fixed. And the speed they had last night was very good.”

NASCAR adds tire tests at Texas, Phoenix

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for NASCAR
By Dustin LongMay 30, 2018, 4:36 PM EDT
In an update to the rule book, NASCAR is adding tire tests Aug. 14-15 at Texas Motor Speedway and Oct. 2-3 at ISM Raceway in Arizona.

The Texas tire test is scheduled to have a team each from Hendrick Motorsports, Richard Childress Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Team Penske and Furniture Row Racing. The test is to determine tires for the fall playoff race at Texas.

The Phoenix test is scheduled to have a team each from Chip Ganassi Racing, Wood Brothers Racing, Roush Fenway Racing and Joe Gibbs Racing. That test is set to find a tire combination for the 2019 races there.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway tire test will now be Oct. 16-17. It was pushed back from Aug. 14-15.

Also in the rule bulletin:

Effective July 11 in the Camping World Truck Series, NASCAR will use owner points instead of attempts to qualify in determining provisionals.

Also, when Truck qualifying is canceled, two spots (positions 26 and 27 in the lineup) will be awarded based on the fastest combined practice speeds to vehicles not yet assigned a starting spot. The top 25 spots will be determined by owner points. Filling out the final spots will remain the same as stated in the rule book.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Regular-season midterm grades

NBCSN
By NBC SportsMay 30, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Marty Snider hosts from NBC Charlotte is joined around the Big Oak Table by Steve Letarte, Kyle Petty and Dale Jarrett.

On today’s show:

  • Jamie McMurray found some speed at Charlotte and had his second-best finish of the year (6th). Crew Chief Matt McCall joins the show to discuss how his team can capitalize on this weekend’s success.
  • One year ago Ryan Blaney won his first Cup race at Pocono. On today’s “A Driver’s Drive,” the 24-year ago re-lives that win and what is next for him with Team Penske.
  • In honor of the Stanley Cup Final’s Game 2 in Las Vegas, NASCAR America wants to know who you would put your money on to win the title this season: Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, or the Field? Vote now at nbcsports.com/NASCARvote
  • It is Midseason Review time. Our analysts will give their grades for several of the big name drivers without a win yet.

NASCAR Cup Series Awards returning to Las Vegas

Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMay 30, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

The NASCAR Cup Series Awards will return to Las Vegas for a 10th consecutive year, the sanctioning body announced Wednesday.

The Cup Series Awards will be held Nov. 29 at Wynn Las Vegas.

NASCAR also announced the date and location for its other Awards programs.

The NASCAR Home Tracks Champions Awards will be Dec. 7 at the Charlotte (North Carolina) Convention Center at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

The Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series Awards will be held Dec. 8 at the Charlotte Convention Center at the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Bump & Run: Will Kurt Busch be last driver to do Indy-Charlotte Double?

Getty Images
By NBC SportsMay 30, 2018, 10:45 AM EDT
Kurt Busch was the last to do the Indy 500-Coke 600 Double in 2014. Will we see a driver run the Double again anytime soon? If so, who might that be?

Kyle Petty: For me, the bigger question is why? Why try it? It’s been done. By multiple drivers with various levels of success. John Andretti for me will always be “The Man” for being the first. Tony Stewart ranks because he truly had a shot at wins in both. Any driver now trying “The Double” could only hope to be a contender in one and a footnote in the other. Both series have upped their game, it would be tougher to win. I’m not saying someone won’t try, but once you’ve watched the same PR stunt three or four times … well, you know.

Nate Ryan: No.

Dustin Long: No. Cup car owners aren’t going to let one of their drivers run in the Indy 500 because so much is tied up in those drivers on the Cup side. Unless an IndyCar driver comes with money, they’re not going to get the chance to run the Coca-Cola 600 because of relative lack of performance from such drivers in NASCAR (Tony Stewart notwithstanding).

Daniel McFadin: Yes, and it will be Kyle Larson. Both he and owner Chip Ganassi have indicated they want it to happen. Someone just needs to cave and say “Let’s do it.”

Dan Beaver: Unless IndyCar moves the race into an earlier, less desirable slot no one is going to be able to do it. But if they do, Kyle Larson is the most obvious pick. His passion for racing in general will eventually get the best of him and get him to test those open wheelers.

Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin, Ryan Blaney, Aric Almirola, Kyle Larson, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman are among the drivers who have yet to win this season. Who is the next driver to win for the first time this season?

Kyle Petty: Erik Jones … Pocono! That’s just one of those tracks. We’ve seen it with Blaney, Hamlin when he first came into Cup and a few others. It’s so different from everything else that they run that someone with a good team (JGR) and a young driver with talent (Erik) can sneak up on the usual suspects!

Nate Ryan: Denny Hamlin. Though he hasn’t been as good at Pocono since the 2012 repave, he could break through Sunday or next weekend at Michigan given that Joe Gibbs Racing has turned the corner.

Dustin Long: Brad Keselowski. Fords will continue to dominate and Keselowski will get a win soon enough.

Daniel McFadin: Denny Hamlin. He has three top fives and one top 10 in the last five races and aside from the threat of speeding penalties, he is the only driver among those listed who has really managed to put together complete races in the last five events. 

Dan Beaver: Denny Hamlin stayed out of trouble last week at Charlotte and earned his fifth top five in the last six races there. Perhaps that means he is returning to predictability on tracks that have been kind to him in the past, so he not only gets the next win, it could happen this weekend at Pocono.

Chevrolet teams did not lead a lap in the Coca-Cola 600 but had four cars finish between fifth and 10th. How do you evaluate where Chevy is at the halfway point of the regular season?

Kyle Petty: For me at this point in the season, the Chevys have made gains but not enough to run as a group and consistently with the Fords and Toyotas. It’s a long season, and I’m sure we’ll see wins this year from Chevy drivers, but as a group, they are third best in class. 

Nate Ryan: Making steady gains but still short of being on the verge of consistently winning. There’s enough promise there to indicate the Camaro could be a factor in the playoffs.

Dustin Long: A step forward but still many steps to take to for Chevy to show it can beat the top Fords and Toyotas straight up.

Daniel McFadin: Since the 2017 regular-season finale, Chevy’s most consistent hope of winning a race has been Kyle Larson. But despite being a front-runner this year, Larson can’t seem to go from green flag to checkered flag without something going wrong. As of now, Chevrolet needs to hope its fortunes take a turn for the best in the second half of the season, like Toyota’s did last year with a new car model.

Dan Beaver: They’re not out of the woods yet, but it finally appeared that the Chevrolet drivers not only finished strong, but ran well as a group throughout the race. They will start to ease their way up the grid and challenge for victories, but it is difficult to imagine they will capture very many wins because Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch will continue to dominate.