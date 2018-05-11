Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Martin Truex Jr.’s frustration growing over NASCAR’s weekly penalty reports

By Dustin LongMay 11, 2018, 4:50 PM EDT
Reigning Cup champ Martin Truex Jr. is frustrated about NASCAR’s mid-week penalty reports and the perception it gives fans.

Truex’s comments came after NASCAR announced multiple penalties Wednesday. Those with violations included the winning team from the Dover Xfinity race, the runner-up from the Dover Cup race and the third-place finisher from the Dover Cup race.

The penalties led to a discussion on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio this week about the value of mid-week penalty reports — instead of sooner after the event — and how they take away from other storylines in the sport.

Truex, seeking his third consecutive victory at Kansas Speedway, said Friday that the penalty reports bother him and fans.

“I get frustrated over Wednesday,’’ Truex said. “We get all these stories about this guy was illegal, that guy was illegal. From the fans’ point of view, they think ‘Oh everybody is cheating. This is ridiculous. I’m pissed. I don’t want to talk about this on a Wednesday,’ or ‘I don’t want to watch racing because all these guys are frauds.’ That’s kind of what people, a lot of our fans are thinking.’’

Truex suggested NASCAR needed to be more realistic with the rule book.

“You look at some of the inspection issues and I’ve seen things that happened this week and it’s like seriously, that is not why that guy ran third, that is not why that guy ran second,’’ he said. “Let’s have some common sense in the way we enforce some of these things. Wednesday inspections, you take four cars. If you took the whole field, 38 of them might have failed this particular week where you had so many that didn’t pass. I don’t know. It’s a frustrating thing.

“It’s hard to place blame on anyone. I know NASCAR is in a tough spot. They want to make the playing field level. They want everybody to feel like that everybody has got the same thing out on the race track and it’s coming down to the best driver, but there’s just so much to it and it’s so complicated. But it is frustrating to just hear about penalty after penalty after penalty.’’

Results, point standings after Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2018, 11:40 PM EDT
Noah Gragson led 128 laps to score his second career Camping World Truck Series win Friday night at Kansas Speedway.

He beat Kyle Busch, Stewart Friesen, John Hunter Nemechek and Johnny Sauter.

Click here for race results.

Points

Sauter continues to lead the standings with a 35-point lead over Gragson.

The top five is completed by Grant Enfinger (-61 points), Brett Moffitt (-62) and Ben Rhodes (-62).

Click here for the full standings.

Noah Gragson wins Truck race at Kansas Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2018, 10:39 PM EDT
Noah Gragson led the final five laps to win the Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway, claiming his second career win and the first of the season.

Gragson, who started from the pole, assumed the lead when Myatt Snider ran out gas.

Gragson beat team owner Kyle Busch, Stewart Friesen, John Hunter Nemechek and Johnny Sauter.

The win comes a week after Gragson wrecked in the closing laps at Dover while battling Sauter for the lead.

“This is such a relief for a driver that had a hard week last week, we were battling for the win,” Gragson told Fox Sports 1. “We came back stronger this weekend, two consecutive poles in a row, led the most laps today. Man, this is pretty damn cool moment.”

Gragson led 128 laps. After winning the first two stages, Gragson lost the lead when he was the first driver to pit under green with 33 laps remaining. While Busch and Friesen took two tires, Gragson had four fresh tires.

“They were way faster than us, they deserved to win the race, they were better than us all weekend,” Busch told FS1. “I thought we were close, the truck felt good after about 15 laps. It just took long to come in.”

STAGE 1 WINNER: Noah Gragson

STAGE 2 WINNER: Noah Gragson

MORE: Race results, point standings

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: John Hunter Nemechek finished fourth after starting the race from the rear for an unapproved adjustment … Brandon Jones finished ninth in his first of four scheduled Truck races for Kyle Busch Motorsports … Stewart Friesen earned his fourth career top five despite breaking the knob on his shifter under caution in the middle of the final stage while leading. He was then forced to restart ninth after he failed to maintain pace car speed. He made it to second in one lap.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: Ben Rhodes finished 18th, five laps down after power issues forced him to pit with 15 laps to go in Stage 2 while he was running second. He was then penalized for having too many crew members over the wall … Brett Moffitt pitted with 73 laps left in the race to get a new battery after running in second early in the final stage. He finished 16th, four laps down.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT: “He’s not a fluke.” – Kyle Busch on Noah Gragson.

NOTABLE: Late in the race Kyle Busch and Stewart Friesen were fighting for position out of Turn 4 when Friesen blocked Busch and sent him onto the edge of the infield grass. During Busch’s post-race press conference, Friesen approached Busch at the podium and apologized.

POST-RACE INSPECTION: Stewart Friesen’s No. 52 Chevrolet was found to have an interior hose violation. Any penalties will be announced next week.

WHAT’S NEXT: North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway at 8:30 p.m. ET on May 18 on Fox Sports 1.

Starting lineup for Cup race at Kansas Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2018, 8:55 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney will start on the front row of Saturday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

Harvick won his second pole of the year.

The top five is completed by Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola and Brad Keselowski.

Matt Kenseth, making his first start of the year in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 6 Ford, will start 35th after he and five other drivers didn’t make a qualifying run. Their cars failed to make it through inspection in time to make a lap.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Matt Kenseth, Clint Bowyer and four others don’t make qualifying runs at Kansas

By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2018, 8:07 PM EDT
Six Cup teams failed to get their cars through qualifying inspection Friday at Kansas Speedway.

As a result, Matt Kenseth, Clint Bowyer, Matt DiBenedetto, Kasey KahneTimmy Hill and Michael McDowell did not make qualifying attempts. They will start from the rear of Saturday’s race.

It’s a rough start to Kenseth’s return to Cup racing with Roush Fenway Racing. He makes his first start of the year tomorrow night.

Bowyer’s problems come after a penalty from last week at Dover resulted in a two-race suspension for his car chief.

“We’re stuck back there in jail,” Bowyer told Fox Sports 1. “Pretty bad taste in my mouth right now. It’s hard not to go off because it’s frustrating. You’re sitting there watching the guys. The body was off, they made some adjustments and went back through and then the chassis is off.”