Judge tells BK Racing owner that trustee is in charge of team

By Dustin LongMay 8, 2018, 3:00 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The judge overseeing BK Racing’s bankruptcy case reminded team owner Ron Devine that he has no management role at this time and that a court-approved trustee is in charge of the team.

The comments came during a status hearing Tuesday in federal court.

BK Racing filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy Feb. 15. Devine said Feb. 16 the bankruptcy filing was made to keep Union Bank & Trust from potentially getting the team’s charter. The bank claims that BK Racing owes it more than $8 million.

A trustee was assigned to the team March 28.

Devine asked the court for access to a camera system in the race shop that he can monitor on a mobile device to show potential investors or sponsors what takes place there and better understand the sport.

The attorney for trustee Matthew Smith noted that Devine has met potential sponsors and investors, creating a question of who is in charge of the team.

Devine said in court: “It’s new to me our relationship has deteriorated. … I’ve tried not to be disruptive. … I’ve taken a lesser role. Even at the Dover race I didn’t wear a headset.’’

Judge J. Craig Whitley told Devine: “Bottom line, the trustee is running the race team.’’

The judge told Devine that he had no management rights and if that was unclear from before, he apologized.

Also in court Tuesday, the trustee presented a budget through June 24 for the team. No details were revealed in court. 

BK Racing, which has Gray Gaulding as driver, is 35th in owner standings. Gaulding is coming off a 30th-place finish at Dover. His best finish this season is 20th in the Daytona 500 and at Texas Motor Speedway. His average finish this season is 30.1.

Starting lineup for Cup race at Kansas Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2018, 8:55 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney will start on the front row of Saturday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway.

Harvick won his second pole of the year.

The top five is completed by Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola and Brad Keselowski.

Matt Kenseth, making his first start of the year in Roush Fenway Racing’s No. 6 Ford, will start 35th after he and five other drivers didn’t make a qualifying run. Their cars failed to make it through inspection in time to make a lap.

Click here for the starting lineup.

Matt Kenseth, Clint Bowyer and four others don't make qualifying runs at Kansas

By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2018, 8:07 PM EDT
Six Cup teams failed to get their cars through qualifying inspection Friday at Kansas Speedway.

As a result, Matt Kenseth, Clint Bowyer, Matt DiBenedetto, Kasey KahneTimmy Hill and Michael McDowell did not make qualifying attempts. They will start from the rear of Saturday’s race.

It’s a rough start to Kenseth’s return to Cup racing with Roush Fenway Racing. He makes his first start of the year tomorrow night.

Bowyer’s problems come after a penalty from last week at Dover resulted in a two-race suspension for his car chief.

“We’re stuck back there in jail,” Bowyer told Fox Sports 1. “Pretty bad taste in my mouth right now. It’s hard not to go off because it’s frustrating. You’re sitting there watching the guys. The body was off, they made some adjustments and went back through and then the chassis is off.”

Kevin Harvick wins Cup pole at Kansas Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2018, 7:53 PM EDT
Kevin Harvick will start first in Saturday’s Cup race at Kansas Speedway after earning his second pole of the year.

He won the pole with a speed of 188.811 mph. It’s a career-best fourth pole for Harvick at the 1.5-mile track.

Harvick, who won last week at Dover, will be joined on the front row by Ryan Blaney (187.826 mph).

The top five is completed by Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola and Brad Keselowski.

Almirola’s starting spot is his best of the year.

Jimmie Johnson will start 23rd and Jamie McMurray will start 24th after neither made a lap in Round 2. Fox Sports 1 reported Johnson wasn’t comfortable with his car in the first round and didn’t want to risk making any more laps.

McMurray’s team couldn’t get his car to start for the second round.

That was after Johnson and McMurray’s teams scrambled to get their cars on the track after having to go through inspection multiple times.

“We intended on running again, but for some reason the engine wouldn’t start,” McMurray said. “The starter would only spin it over for like one revolution and then the starter would disengage.  We really tried hard to get it to start and just couldn’t ever get it to fire again. We will start wherever we are at there and yeah, nothing we could do about it.”

Kyle Larson spun in Turn 4 in Round 2. If the team changes tires on the No. 42 Chevrolet, that would force Larson to start from the rear. It would also be the second consecutive race Larson has had to start from the rear.

Six drivers did not make a qualifying attempt after their cars failed to get through inspection in time. That includes Clint Bowyer, Matt Kenseth, Matt DiBenedetto, Kasey Kahne, Timmy Hill and Michael McDowell

They will all start from the rear of Saturday’s race.

“We’re stuck back there in jail,” Bowyer told FS1. “Pretty bad taste in my mouth right now. It’s hard not to go off because it’s frustrating. You’re sitting there watching the guys. The body was off, they made some adjustments and went back through and then the chassis is off.”

Click here for qualifying results.

Noah Gragson wins Truck Series pole at Kansas Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMay 11, 2018, 6:19 PM EDT
Noah Gragson qualified first for tonight’s Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway, giving him his fifth career pole and his second consecutive pole this season.

Gragson grabbed the top spot with a speed of 176.678 mph.

Through six races, he has started inside the top five in all but one.

He was third fastest in Round 1.

“Just knew I needed to get up through the gears just a little bit better,” Gragson told Fox Sports 1. “It felt like a good run there in the second qualifying round and it really showed.”

Gragson is joined on the front row by Cody Coughlin (176.482 mph).

The top five is completed by Matt Crafton (176.459), Grant Enfinger (176.361) and Johnny Sauter (176.154).

Kyle Busch starts sixth.

Darrell Wallace Jr. will start 15th in his first Truck Series start of the season.

Myatt Snider will start last after spinning in Turn 4 during his run in Round 1.

Click here for qualifying results.