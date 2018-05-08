Darrell Wallace Jr. to make his first Truck start of 2018 at Kansas

Darrell Wallace Jr. will make his first Camping World Truck Series start of 2018 Friday at Kansas Speedway in the 37 Kind Days 250. He will drive the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado.
It will mark only his second start in a Truck since he raced full-time in the series in 2014.
Wallace made one start last year at Michigan International Speedway racing the No. 99 Miller Brothers Chevrolet. He won the LTi Printing 200 after starting ninth. He also won in the 2014 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway driving for Kyle Busch Motorsports, so he has the opportunity to win in three consecutive starts.
“I always enjoy racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and am thankful for this opportunity with Young’s Motorsports,” said Wallace in a press release. “Kansas is a fast and fun track and I am ready to put our Andy’s Frozen Custard Chevy to the test.”
In two previous starts at Kansas in the Truck series, Wallace finished seventh in 2013 and 15th in 2014.
Wallace currently sits 22nd in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series with two top 10s.