Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

Stewart-Haas Racing showing strength in numbers

By Dustin LongMar 28, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
While Clint Bowyer is likely still celebrating Monday’s victory at Martinsville Speedway, consider this: Stewart-Haas Racing is a bump and a mile from having won five of the first six races this season with three different drivers.

Not since Kevin Harvick joined the organization in 2014 has Stewart-Haas Racing showed such strength and balance among all four of its teams. Previously, Harvick was the standout and the other three teams were far behind.

While Harvick remains the leader — he’s won three races this year — Bowyer has a victory and newcomer Aric Almirola nearly won the Daytona 500 before a last-lap bump while leading sent him into the wall. Harvick, Bowyer, Almirola and Kurt Busch each finished in the top 10 at Phoenix, making the first time SHR had placed all four cars in the top 10 in a race.

“I’ve been proud of the wins and the success we’ve had, but I’ve been more proud of the performance of all four cars so far this year,’’ said Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition at Stewart-Haas Racing. “We’ve got to figure out how to continue to get our guys to work together and continue to make our stuff better.’’

That was last year when the transition from Chevrolet to Ford was more daunting that SHR imagined.

“Everybody has worked really hard in the off‑season, like every other team, but last year we were trying to figure out how to put motors in cars to make it to the racetrack, and that’s not a lie,’’ Zipadelli said. “I mean, it was that bad when we switched over to Ford. It was a lot of things that were a lot harder than we thought they were.

“This year as a group they’ve been able to work together, and they’ve been able to work on a lot of little details, and I think it’s shown in the performance to start the year.’’

The result is that SHR has four wins, six top-five finishes and 11 top-10 results before April. Last year, SHR won only three races.

SHR also has two drivers — Harvick and Bowyer — set for the playoffs with their victories and Almirola and Busch in the top 12 in points.

Tony Stewart said earlier this month that he saw a difference in the organization when the season began.

“I think we saw that even at Daytona this year, the way all four teams ran at Daytona,’’ Stewart said. “It just shows the strength of having four really good teammates that are giving four valid sets of information that they can all feed off of and work off of. It just seems like this group of these guys really work well together.’’

MOST WINS (after first six races of the year)

4 – Stewart-Haas Racing

1 – Furniture Row Racing

1 – Richard Childress Racing

MOST TOP-FIVE FINISHES

7 – Joe Gibbs Racing

6 – Stewart-Haas Racing

6 – Team Penske

5 – Furniture Row Racing

2 – Chip Ganassi Racing

MOST TOP-10 FINISHES

13 – Joe Gibbs Racing

13 – Team Penske

11 – Stewart-Haas Racing

5 – Furniture Row Racing

5 – Hendrick Motorsports

NASCAR America: Kyle Busch struggles to break through with first win

By Daniel McFadinMar 28, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Kyle Busch has been really good through the last four Cup races.

But there’s always been at least one person better.

Busch has finished in the top three in each of the last four races. Three of those have been runner-up finishes. The latest came Monday when he finished second to Clint Bowyer at Martinsville.

“We’re doing what we need to do,” Busch said. “We’re just not quite there being able to knock that door down.”

NASCAR America analysts Kyle Petty, Nate Ryan and Parker Kligerman discussed Busch’s frustration with the difficulty of winning so far in 2018.

“They are not beating themselves,” Petty said. “They are getting beat. I think that is a lot more frustrating for Kyle to handle. If he knows they can fix the mistakes, and because they have a dominate car, ‘I can maybe live with that and fall out of a race.’ But getting beat week in and week out, Kyle Busch can’t tolerate.”

Busch has led 224 laps in the last four races and won one stage.

Watch the above video for more.

Injured crew member to be out “few weeks” after pit road incident

Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 27, 2018, 8:08 PM EDT
Zack Young, the jackman for Chris Buescher‘s JTG Daugherty Racing team who was injured on pit road in Monday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway, tweeted that he’ll be out a “few weeks.”

Young was struck by a car during the race and transported to a local hospital after he was examined at the track’s infield care center.

Tuesday, Young stated on Twitter that he had torn muscles in his legs, abdomen and groin.

NASCAR America: Kyle Petty: STP 500 ‘most non-aggressive Martinsville race I’ve probably ever seen’

By Daniel McFadinMar 27, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
On NASCAR America, Kyle Petty said Monday’s STP 500 was the “most non-aggressive Martinsville race I’ve probably ever seen in my life.

“And I’ve been going to Martinsville for a long, long time,” Petty continued.

With four cautions, only one for a crash, the half-mile track saw its fewest yellow flags in a Cup race since 1978.

The most controversial run-in during the 500-lap race was between Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick as they ran in the top five with less than 125 laps to go.

After getting bumped by Harvick a couple of times, Hamlin let the No. 4 Ford by. But Hamlin responded with his own taps to Harvick’s rear bumper.

Soon after, Hamlin ran into the back of Harvick as they exited Turn 4. The contact caused significant damage to Hamlin’s front end and he eventually finished 12th.

Harvick denied brake checking Hamlin, which the Joe Gibbs Racing driver doesn’t buy.

Petty said the incident and the passive aggressive comments by the two drivers afterward is nothing to get excited about, especially compared to Hamlin’s run-in with Chase Elliott at the track in October.

“It’s short-track racing,” Petty said. “You’re going to bump people, you’re going to root them out-of-the-way. … All we have today to talk about is a caved-in front end on a Toyota of Denny Hamlin. That’s not a lot to talk about coming out of Martinsville.”

Watch the above video for more.

 

NASCAR Hall of Fame fan vote opens

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 27, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
It’s time to get your voting finger in shape. The fan vote for the 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame class is now open.

You can visit NASCAR.com/halloffame to submit your vote.

Fans can select up to five different nominees and vote up to 50 times a day.

The five nominees who receive the most votes will count as one of the ballots cast by the Voting Panel on NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Day on May 23. The polls close May 21.

The announcement revealing the five inductees will air live on NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Nominees

Davey Allison, won 19 times in NASCAR’s premier (now Monster Energy NASCAR Cup) series, including the 1992 Daytona 500

Buddy Baker, won 19 times in NASCAR’s premier series, including the Daytona 500 and Southern 500

Red Farmer, three-time Late Model Sportsman champion; 1956 Modified champion

 Ray Fox, legendary engine builder, crew chief and car owner

 Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR premier series races, including two Southern 500 victories

 Joe Gibbs, combined for nine car owner championships in premier and Xfinity series

Jeff Gordonfour-time champion and winner of 93 NASCAR premier series races

 John Holman, won two NASCAR premier series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing

 Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR premier series championship crew chief

 Alan Kulwicki, 1992 NASCAR premier series champion

 Bobby Labonte, won a championship in both the premier series and Xfinity Series

 Hershel McGriff, 1986 NASCAR west series champion

 Ralph Moody, won two NASCAR premier series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing

 Roger Penske, combined for four car owner championships in premier and Xfinity series

 Larry Phillips, only five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

 Jack Roush, five-time car owner champion in NASCAR’s three national series

 Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR’s premier series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400

 Kirk Shelmerdine, winner of four NASCAR premier series championships as a crew chief

 Mike Stefanik, winner of record-tying nine NASCAR championships

Waddell Wilson, won three NASCAR premier series championships as an engine builder