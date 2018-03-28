Southern 500 tickets and historic Darlington seats are on sale

Tickets for the Southern 500 weekend at Darlington Raceway went on sale today.
The Southern 500 is scheduled for Sept. 2 on NBCSN and the Xfinity Series race is set for Sept. 1 on NBC.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 866-459-7223, visiting www.DarlingtonRaceway.com or through the track’s mobile app.
After three years of themes dedicated to specific time periods in NASCAR history, this season’s theme is “Seven Decades of NASCAR” in both the Cup and Xfinity series.
The 2018 running of the Southern 500 will be the 69th edition of the famed race.
Denny Hamlin won the race in 2017.
Fans who purchase tickets from March 28 to April 6 will receive free admission to the Sept. 2 Bojangles’ Legends Breakfast (while supplies last). In its fourth year, it will feature a panel of NASCAR Hall of Famers that made a significant impact on the sport. The “fireside chat” will be moderated by NASCAR Hall of Fame executive director Winston Kelley.
The Bojangles’ Legends Breakfast will take place the morning of the Cup race from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. in the track’s hospitality village just outside Turn 3.
This year, fans can also purchase a piece of history. As part of a facility upgrade, several grandstands are being removed and seats from them can be purchased for $40. Seats must be picked up at the track. Proceeds from the purchase price will be donated to South Carolina Future Minds, a non-profit organization that benefits local schools.
Progress on the renovation can be followed via an online streaming video on the Darlington Raceway website.