NASCAR America: Dale Jr. and Ryan Blaney go head-to-head in pop culture quiz

By Dan BeaverMar 28, 2018, 10:00 PM EDT
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Ryan Blaney fought to a tie in NASCAR America’s pop culture quiz.

Earnhardt proved to be an expert on the Real Housewives franchise, trendy restaurants and the Beatles.

Blaney buzzed in correctly on video games, the Kardashians and comic book superheroes.

It’s not too difficult to tell which of the two drivers is the Gen-Xer.

It's not too difficult to tell which of the two drivers is the Gen-Xer.

NASCAR America: Dale Earnhardt Jr. recalls his first Cup race at Martinsville

By Dan BeaverMar 28, 2018, 9:00 PM EDT
After the snow-delayed STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway, Dale Earnhardt Jr. took a moment to congratulate the “rookie” Alex Bowman on a successful debut at the treacherous short track. He was right about one thing: Bowman finished seventh in the race.

But he overlooked one little fact: this was not Bowman’s first Martinsville race.

As it turned out, confusing Bowman’s first attempt for his fifth was not Earnhardt’s only mistake at Martinsville. He made plenty of them in his inaugural trip to the bullring.

In his first Martinsville race, Earnhardt hit everything that moved and at least one thing that didn’t, he recalled on Wednesday’s edition of NASCAR America.

“I hit everything,” Earnhardt said. “I ran into a truck – a truck – behind pit wall in my first race. And then I proceeded to wreck again on the race track.”

Junior’s exploits did not go unnoticed. Dale Earnhardt Sr. kept a close eye on his son during the race and had a few choice words for him afterward.

“I remember I was starting a lap down on the inside back when the lapped cars would line up on the inside,” Earnhardt said. “A hundred laps into the race, I was a lap down already. The green flag comes out and I jump out to a straightaway lead over the leaders. That was the best thing that happened to be all day. Then I wrecked about three or four times.

“Finally, we get in the helicopter to go home and Dad and Michael Waltrip are in the helicopter,” Earnhardt continued. “And Dad is really PO’d because he finally come over the radio after the last wreck and said ‘Will you just tell him to park it?’ and they said ‘I think he’s done for the day because the steering wheel’s bent.’ So, Dad was chewing my butt for like 15 minutes. I said, ‘Did you see me straightaway the leaders?’ ‘Cause that was really cool, I thought. He didn’t care about that.”



NASCAR America: Scan All from Martinsville Speedway

By Daniel McFadinMar 28, 2018, 8:00 PM EDT
Short tracks foster tempers and bent sheet metal.

They also fuel amusing and angry radio transmissions.

NASCAR America brings you this week’s Scan All, so you can relive Monday’s STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway won by Clint Bowyer.

Here’s some highlight.

— “Just ran into the guy in front of me. Sorry. Was trying to get a drink.” – Brad Keselowski after running into Erik Jones under caution.

— “Mr. Ross Chastain.” – John Klausmeier, crew chief for Aric Almirola.

“Oh, the watermelon guy. Somebody needs to whoop his ass.” – Randy Bradshaw, Almirola’s spotter.

“We like watermelons too much to do that.” – Klausmeier.

— “I had to go.” – AJ Allmendinger after bumping Martin Truex Jr. out of his way to pass him.

— “Should have (expletive) wrecked him. But I let him go. I think when I got back to him he let me go.” – Joey Logano after a run-in with Jimmie Johnson.



Bankruptcy judge appoints trustee to manage BK Racing

Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 28, 2018, 7:04 PM EDT
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – A U.S. Bankruptcy Judge assigned a trustee to take over BK Racing and replace car owner Ron Devine as the team’s financial decision maker Wednesday evening.

“It’s a sad day for BK,” Devine said after leaving the federal courthouse.

Said NASCAR in a statement: “We have a clear process around charter member governance. It is incumbent upon charter members to be ready to race and compete at the highest level.”

The judge’s decision allows the team to continue to race. One of the roles of the trustee will be to determine if the team remains a viable business and can make money. If not, an option would be to sell the team’s assets, including its charter.

“I think it’s in everyone’s best interests that this business continue in the short run,” Judge J. Craig Whitley said in making his ruling.

The team ranks 35th in car owner points after Gray Gaulding‘s 36th-place finish Monday at Martinsville Speedway.

Matthew Smith, managing director of The Finley Group, will oversee the BK Racing’s finances.

“The goal is to find a way to race as long as we can,” Smith said on the stand Wednesday.

Smith, a member of the North Carolina Motorsports Advisory Council for three years, noted that it was not clear how much cash BK Racing has, citing incomplete records and documents not filed in court.

Union Bank & Trust claims it is owed more $8 million. The IRS states that the team owes more than $2 million. Creditors have until April 26 to file claims.

BK Racing filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Feb. 15. Devine said on Feb. 16 that he filed for bankruptcy “because the bank wouldn’t stop trying to get a receiver (to oversee the team’s collateral). The only reason they wanted to get a receiver was to push the charter off to their third-party offer. That’s where the problem was.’’

BK Racing has not shown a profit since debuting in 2012. Court documents show that the team lost nearly $30 million from 2014-16.

A former employee and a current employee of the team both testified Wednesday of paychecks that bounced last year. Former tire specialist Jason Postma testified he had a BK payroll check bounce in September 2017 and had BK payroll checks bounce in November 2017 and December 2017 before leaving the team.

“We need someone to step in temporarily and stop this from snowballing,’’ testified Jeff Lemons, who runs the machine shop at BK Racing, on having a trustee appointed.

The team sold one of its charters before the 2017 season to Front Row Motorsports for $2 million. Devine, who spent five hours on the stand over two days, stated in court and he thought the bank’s goal is to sell the charter to recoup some of money owed.

“I’m disappointed, obviously,” Devine said of Wednesday’s decision. “We’ll see. The judge made his ruling. I respect that. We’ll talk about if there’s a next step, an appeal or anything like that.”

Devine said he planned to talk to sponsor EarthWater, which had signed an agreement last week to sponsor the team for the rest of year. The contract is valued at $3.6 million and can be paid in cash, EarthWater stock and product. There is a clause in the contract that the contract is null and void if Devine is not operating the team.

The judge encouraged Devine and BK Racing’s employees to work with Smith, the trustee, to help the team recover from its financial debt. Devine said he was unsure if he would do so.

“My sense is that he probably just wants me to get out of his way,” Devine said.

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Scan All and guest Ryan Blaney

By Dan BeaverMar 28, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and it the first of the new weekly episode with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Fans can join the conversation with #WednesDale.

Earnhardt will join Rutledge Wood, Kyle Petty and special guest Ryan Blaney from the Big Oak Table in Charlotte.

Here’s what to expect:

  • Earnhardt, Petty and Blaney share stories of the most fun they’ve had following a win after seeing Clint Bowyer and the No. 14 team celebrate their Martinsville victory.
  • Blaney will discuss his third-place finish at Martinsville, his best-ever performance at the famed “Paperclip.” He’ll also tell us how things have been going since his move from the Wood Brothers to Team Penske at the Cup level.
  • Dale Jr. & Blaney will test their trivia knowledge in a pop-culture showdown.
  • And we’ll take a listen to some of the radio drama from the weather-delayed race this week in Scan All: Martinsville!

If you can't catch today's show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

