NASCAR America: Kyle Busch struggles to break through with first win

It’s time to get your voting finger in shape. The fan vote for the 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame class is now open.
You can visit NASCAR.com/halloffame to submit your vote.
Fans can select up to five different nominees and vote up to 50 times a day.
The five nominees who receive the most votes will count as one of the ballots cast by the Voting Panel on NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Day on May 23. The polls close May 21.
The announcement revealing the five inductees will air live on NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Nominees
Davey Allison, won 19 times in NASCAR’s premier (now Monster Energy NASCAR Cup) series, including the 1992 Daytona 500
Buddy Baker, won 19 times in NASCAR’s premier series, including the Daytona 500 and Southern 500
Red Farmer, three-time Late Model Sportsman champion; 1956 Modified champion
Ray Fox, legendary engine builder, crew chief and car owner
Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR premier series races, including two Southern 500 victories
Joe Gibbs, combined for nine car owner championships in premier and Xfinity series
Jeff Gordon, four-time champion and winner of 93 NASCAR premier series races
John Holman, won two NASCAR premier series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing
Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR premier series championship crew chief
Alan Kulwicki, 1992 NASCAR premier series champion
Bobby Labonte, won a championship in both the premier series and Xfinity Series
Hershel McGriff, 1986 NASCAR west series champion
Ralph Moody, won two NASCAR premier series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing
Roger Penske, combined for four car owner championships in premier and Xfinity series
Larry Phillips, only five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion
Jack Roush, five-time car owner champion in NASCAR’s three national series
Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR’s premier series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400
Kirk Shelmerdine, winner of four NASCAR premier series championships as a crew chief
Mike Stefanik, winner of record-tying nine NASCAR championships
Waddell Wilson, won three NASCAR premier series championships as an engine builder