NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Scan All and guest Ryan Blaney

Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and it the first of the new weekly episode with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Fans can join the conversation with #WednesDale.

Earnhardt will join Rutledge Wood, Kyle Petty and special guest Ryan Blaney from the Big Oak Table in Charlotte.

Here’s what to expect:

Earnhardt, Petty and Blaney share stories of the most fun they’ve had following a win after seeing Clint Bowyer and the No. 14 team celebrate their Martinsville victory.

Blaney will discuss his third-place finish at Martinsville, his best-ever performance at the famed “Paperclip.” He’ll also tell us how things have been going since his move from the Wood Brothers to Team Penske at the Cup level.

Dale Jr. & Blaney will test their trivia knowledge in a pop-culture showdown.

And we’ll take a listen to some of the radio drama from the weather-delayed race this week in Scan All: Martinsville!

If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.

Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.

Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.