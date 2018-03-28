Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Four Cup crew chiefs fined for unsecured lug nuts at Martinsville

By Daniel McFadinMar 28, 2018, 12:17 PM EDT
NASCAR has fined four Cup crew chiefs $10,000 each for an unsecure lug nut on their cars following Monday’s STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

It fined Chad Johnston, crew chief for Kyle Larson; Justin Alexander, crew chief for Austin Dillon; Derrick Finley, crew chief for Michael McDowell and Jeremy Bullins, crew chief for Ryan Blaney.

No other penalties were issued.

Southern 500 tickets and historic Darlington seats are on sale

Darlington Raceway
By Dan BeaverMar 28, 2018, 2:02 PM EDT
Tickets for the Southern 500 weekend at Darlington Raceway went on sale today.

The Southern 500 is scheduled for Sept. 2 on NBCSN and the Xfinity Series race is set for Sept. 1 on NBC.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 866-459-7223, visiting www.DarlingtonRaceway.com or through the track’s mobile app.

After three years of themes dedicated to specific time periods in NASCAR history, this season’s theme is “Seven Decades of NASCAR” in both the Cup and Xfinity series.

The 2018 running of the Southern 500 will be the 69th edition of the famed race.

Denny Hamlin won the race in 2017.

Fans who purchase tickets from March 28 to April 6 will receive free admission to the Sept. 2 Bojangles’ Legends Breakfast (while supplies last). In its fourth year, it will feature a panel of NASCAR Hall of Famers that made a significant impact on the sport. The “fireside chat” will be moderated by NASCAR Hall of Fame executive director Winston Kelley.

The Bojangles’ Legends Breakfast will take place the morning of the Cup race from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. in the track’s hospitality village just outside Turn 3.

This year, fans can also purchase a piece of history. As part of a facility upgrade, several grandstands are being removed and seats from them can be purchased for $40. Seats must be picked up at the track. Proceeds from the purchase price will be donated to South Carolina Future Minds, a non-profit organization that benefits local schools.

Progress on the renovation can be followed via an online streaming video on the Darlington Raceway website.

Chad Finchum to make Cup debut at Bristol Motor Speedway in April

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 28, 2018, 1:11 PM EDT
Chad Finchum is scheduled to make his Cup Series debut on April 15 at his home track of Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finchum, 23, will compete in the Food City 500 for MBM Motorsports in the No. 66 Toyota owned by Carl Long.

WVLT first reported the news. 

Finchum will be pulling double duty that weekend for MBM as he also competes in the April 14 Xfinity Series race.

A native of Knoxville, Tennessee, Finchum will be sponsored by Smithbilt Homes of Knoxville in the Cup race and Concrete North, Inc. in the Xfinity race.

Finchum is a veteran of 12 Xfinity races over the last two seasons, all with MBM. His best result is 28th, twice (Daytona, Bristol). He’s started all five races this season.

The half-mile track in Bristol was the site of his lone K&N Pro Series East win in 2016.

“I’ve been blessed with opportunities to run NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR K&N Pro Series races at Bristol Motor Speedway over the past few years, but I’m very excited at getting to fulfill a childhood dream of being able to run a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at BMS,” Finchum told WVLT Tuesday at a Bristol Motor Speedway event in Knoxville. “To be quite honest, at this early in my NASCAR career I wasn’t really expecting to be able run a Cup Series race. I’m just very thankful to Carl Long and MBM Motorsports for having the confidence and faith in me to drive their race cars.”

Well if you haven’t already heard the news, I’ll be pulling double duty at Bristol Motor Speedway (@bmsupdates) April 14th & 15th; piloting the #40 Toyota Camry on Saturday in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Fitzgerald 300 and the #66 Toyota Camry on Sunday in the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series Food City 500! I am so honored and humbled to have the opportunity to make my Monster Energy Cup debut and for it to be at Bristol Motor Speedway, just makes it all that much sweeter! Big thanks to @mbmmotorsports for this awesome opportunity! We are also welcoming onboard our newest primary sponsor for Bristol- Concrete North- we cannot thank them along with Smithbilt Homes enough for being apart of this journey and being onboard for the Bristol race! #ItsBristolBaby #nxs #mencs #teamfinchum #nascar #foodcity500

A post shared by Chad Finchum (@chadfinchum) on

Stewart-Haas Racing showing strength in numbers

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 28, 2018, 10:30 AM EDT
While Clint Bowyer is likely still celebrating Monday’s victory at Martinsville Speedway, consider this: Stewart-Haas Racing is a bump and a mile from having won five of the first six races this season with three different drivers.

Not since Kevin Harvick joined the organization in 2014 has Stewart-Haas Racing showed such strength and balance among all four of its teams. Previously, Harvick was the standout and the other three teams were far behind.

While Harvick remains the leader — he’s won three races this year — Bowyer has a victory and newcomer Aric Almirola nearly won the Daytona 500 before a last-lap bump while leading sent him into the wall. Harvick, Bowyer, Almirola and Kurt Busch each finished in the top 10 at Phoenix, making the first time SHR had placed all four cars in the top 10 in a race.

“I’ve been proud of the wins and the success we’ve had, but I’ve been more proud of the performance of all four cars so far this year,’’ said Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition at Stewart-Haas Racing. “We’ve got to figure out how to continue to get our guys to work together and continue to make our stuff better.’’

That was last year when the transition from Chevrolet to Ford was more daunting that SHR imagined.

“Everybody has worked really hard in the off‑season, like every other team, but last year we were trying to figure out how to put motors in cars to make it to the racetrack, and that’s not a lie,’’ Zipadelli said. “I mean, it was that bad when we switched over to Ford. It was a lot of things that were a lot harder than we thought they were.

“This year as a group they’ve been able to work together, and they’ve been able to work on a lot of little details, and I think it’s shown in the performance to start the year.’’

The result is that SHR has four wins, six top-five finishes and 11 top-10 results before April. Last year, SHR won only three races.

SHR also has two drivers — Harvick and Bowyer — set for the playoffs with their victories and Almirola and Busch in the top 12 in points.

Tony Stewart said earlier this month that he saw a difference in the organization when the season began.

“I think we saw that even at Daytona this year, the way all four teams ran at Daytona,’’ Stewart said. “It just shows the strength of having four really good teammates that are giving four valid sets of information that they can all feed off of and work off of. It just seems like this group of these guys really work well together.’’

MOST WINS (after first six races of the year)

4 – Stewart-Haas Racing

1 – Furniture Row Racing

1 – Richard Childress Racing

MOST TOP-FIVE FINISHES

7 – Joe Gibbs Racing

6 – Stewart-Haas Racing

6 – Team Penske

5 – Furniture Row Racing

2 – Chip Ganassi Racing

MOST TOP-10 FINISHES

13 – Joe Gibbs Racing

13 – Team Penske

11 – Stewart-Haas Racing

5 – Furniture Row Racing

5 – Hendrick Motorsports

NASCAR America: Kyle Busch struggles to break through with first win

By Daniel McFadinMar 28, 2018, 8:00 AM EDT
Kyle Busch has been really good through the last four Cup races.

But there’s always been at least one person better.

Busch has finished in the top three in each of the last four races. Three of those have been runner-up finishes. The latest came Monday when he finished second to Clint Bowyer at Martinsville.

“We’re doing what we need to do,” Busch said. “We’re just not quite there being able to knock that door down.”

NASCAR America analysts Kyle Petty, Nate Ryan and Parker Kligerman discussed Busch’s frustration with the difficulty of winning so far in 2018.

“They are not beating themselves,” Petty said. “They are getting beat. I think that is a lot more frustrating for Kyle to handle. If he knows they can fix the mistakes, and because they have a dominate car, ‘I can maybe live with that and fall out of a race.’ But getting beat week in and week out, Kyle Busch can’t tolerate.”

Busch has led 224 laps in the last four races and won one stage.

Watch the above video for more.