Dale Earnhardt Jr. lists his top three wins, vacation spots and more (video)

Before Dale Earnhardt Jr. sat down to join NASCAR America for the start of his weekly appearance on the show, he took a moment to share a list some of his favorite things with NBCSN.

Anyone looking to bump into Earnhardt while he is on vacation should head to any place with palm trees—or maybe even look for him in the grandstands of a short track race.

If a fan wants to pack a lunch in the event they come across NASCAR’s most popular former driver, a sandwich might be the way to go. If banana and mayo was not unique enough, he reveals that any deli meat can be made better by adding Doritos to it.

In the above video, hear what he had to say about his favorite sport, Olympic moments, who he would like to see play him in the movies or other topics.

