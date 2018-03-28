Dale Earnhardt Jr. lists his top three wins, vacation spots and more (video)

Before Dale Earnhardt Jr. sat down to join NASCAR America for the start of his weekly appearance on the show, he took a moment to share a list some of his favorite things with NBCSN.
Anyone looking to bump into Earnhardt while he is on vacation should head to any place with palm trees—or maybe even look for him in the grandstands of a short track race.
If a fan wants to pack a lunch in the event they come across NASCAR’s most popular former driver, a sandwich might be the way to go. If banana and mayo was not unique enough, he reveals that any deli meat can be made better by adding Doritos to it.
In the above video, hear what he had to say about his favorite sport, Olympic moments, who he would like to see play him in the movies or other topics.
NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET today on NBCSN.
Fans can join the conversation with #WednesDale.
Earnhardt will join Rutledge Wood, Kyle Petty and special guest Ryan Blaney from the Big Oak Table in Charlotte.
Here’s what to expect:
- Earnhardt, Petty and Blaney share stories of the most fun they’ve had following a win after seeing Clint Bowyer and the No. 14 team celebrate their Martinsville victory.
- Blaney will discuss his third-place finish at Martinsville, his best-ever performance at the famed “Paperclip.” He’ll also tell us how things have been going since his move from the Wood Brothers to Team Penske at the Cup level.
- Dale Jr. & Blaney will test their trivia knowledge in a pop-culture showdown.
- And we’ll take a listen to some of the radio drama from the weather-delayed race this week in Scan All: Martinsville!
If you can’t catch today’s show on TV, watch it online at http:/nascarstream.nbcsports.com. If you plan to stream the show on your laptop or portable device, be sure to have your username and password from your cable/satellite/telco provider handy so your subscription can be verified.
Once you enter that information, you’ll have access to the stream.
Click here at 5 p.m. ET to watch live via the stream.
Tickets for the Southern 500 weekend at Darlington Raceway went on sale today.
The Southern 500 is scheduled for Sept. 2 on NBCSN and the Xfinity Series race is set for Sept. 1 on NBC.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 866-459-7223, visiting www.DarlingtonRaceway.com or through the track’s mobile app.
After three years of themes dedicated to specific time periods in NASCAR history, this season’s theme is “Seven Decades of NASCAR” in both the Cup and Xfinity series.
The 2018 running of the Southern 500 will be the 69th edition of the famed race.
Denny Hamlin won the race in 2017.
Fans who purchase tickets from March 28 to April 6 will receive free admission to the Sept. 2 Bojangles’ Legends Breakfast (while supplies last). In its fourth year, it will feature a panel of NASCAR Hall of Famers that made a significant impact on the sport. The “fireside chat” will be moderated by NASCAR Hall of Fame executive director Winston Kelley.
The Bojangles’ Legends Breakfast will take place the morning of the Cup race from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. in the track’s hospitality village just outside Turn 3.
This year, fans can also purchase a piece of history. As part of a facility upgrade, several grandstands are being removed and seats from them can be purchased for $40. Seats must be picked up at the track. Proceeds from the purchase price will be donated to South Carolina Future Minds, a non-profit organization that benefits local schools.
Progress on the renovation can be followed via an online streaming video on the Darlington Raceway website.
Chad Finchum is scheduled to make his Cup Series debut on April 15 at his home track of Bristol Motor Speedway.
Finchum, 23, will compete in the Food City 500 for MBM Motorsports in the No. 66 Toyota owned by Carl Long.
WVLT first reported the news.
Finchum will be pulling double duty that weekend for MBM as he also competes in the April 14 Xfinity Series race.
A native of Knoxville, Tennessee, Finchum will be sponsored by Smithbilt Homes of Knoxville in the Cup race and Concrete North, Inc. in the Xfinity race.
Finchum is a veteran of 12 Xfinity races over the last two seasons, all with MBM. His best result is 28th, twice (Daytona, Bristol). He’s started all five races this season.
The half-mile track in Bristol was the site of his lone K&N Pro Series East win in 2016.
“I’ve been blessed with opportunities to run NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR K&N Pro Series races at Bristol Motor Speedway over the past few years, but I’m very excited at getting to fulfill a childhood dream of being able to run a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at BMS,” Finchum told WVLT Tuesday at a Bristol Motor Speedway event in Knoxville. “To be quite honest, at this early in my NASCAR career I wasn’t really expecting to be able run a Cup Series race. I’m just very thankful to Carl Long and MBM Motorsports for having the confidence and faith in me to drive their race cars.”
NASCAR has fined four Cup crew chiefs $10,000 each for an unsecure lug nut on their cars following Monday’s STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway.
It fined Chad Johnston, crew chief for Kyle Larson; Justin Alexander, crew chief for Austin Dillon; Derrick Finley, crew chief for Michael McDowell and Jeremy Bullins, crew chief for Ryan Blaney.
No other penalties were issued.
