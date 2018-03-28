Chad Finchum to make Cup debut at Bristol Motor Speedway in April

Chad Finchum is scheduled to make his Cup Series debut on April 15 at his home track of Bristol Motor Speedway.
Finchum, 23, will compete in the Food City 500 for MBM Motorsports in the No. 66 Toyota owned by Carl Long.
Finchum will be pulling double duty that weekend for MBM as he also competes in the April 14 Xfinity Series race.
A native of Knoxville, Tennessee, Finchum will be sponsored by Smithbilt Homes of Knoxville in the Cup race and Concrete North, Inc. in the Xfinity race.
Finchum is a veteran of 12 Xfinity races over the last two seasons, all with MBM. His best result is 28th, twice (Daytona, Bristol). He’s started all five races this season.
The half-mile track in Bristol was the site of his lone K&N Pro Series East win in 2016.
“I’ve been blessed with opportunities to run NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR K&N Pro Series races at Bristol Motor Speedway over the past few years, but I’m very excited at getting to fulfill a childhood dream of being able to run a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at BMS,” Finchum told WVLT Tuesday at a Bristol Motor Speedway event in Knoxville. “To be quite honest, at this early in my NASCAR career I wasn’t really expecting to be able run a Cup Series race. I’m just very thankful to Carl Long and MBM Motorsports for having the confidence and faith in me to drive their race cars.”
