Bankruptcy judge appoints trustee to manage BK Racing

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – A U.S. Bankruptcy Judge assigned a trustee to take over BK Racing and replace car owner Ron Devine as the team’s financial decision maker Wednesday evening.

“It’s a sad day for BK,” Devine said after leaving the federal courthouse.

Said NASCAR in a statement: “We have a clear process around charter member governance. It is incumbent upon charter members to be ready to race and compete at the highest level.”

Matthew Smith, managing director of The Finley Group, will oversee the BK Racing’s finances.

The judge’s decision allows the team to continue to race. One of the roles of the trustee will be to determine if the team remains a viable business and can make money. If not, an option will be to sell the team’s assets, including its charter.

“The goal is to find a way to race as long as we can,” Smith said on the stand Wednesday.

Smith also noted that it was not clear how much cash BK Racing has, noting incomplete records and documents not filed in court.

Devine is not convinced that the trustee will do that, noting the value of the team’s charter. The team sold one of its charters before the 2017 season to Front Row Motorsports for $2 million. Devine, who spent five hours on the stand over two days, stated in court and he thought the bank’s goal is to sell the charter to recoup some of money owed. The bank claims it is owed more $8 million.

BK Racing has not shown a profit since debuting in 2012.

“I’m disappointed, obviously,” Devine said of Wednesday’s decision by Judge J. Craig Whitley.“We’ll see. The judge made his ruling. I respect that. We’ll talk about if there’s a next step, an appeal or anything like that.”

Devine said he planned to talk to sponsor EarthWater, which had signed an agreement last week to sponsor the team for the rest of year. The contract is valued at $3.6 million and can be paid in cash, EarthWater stock and product. There is a clause in the contract that the contract is null and void if Devine is not operating the team.

More to come

