NASCAR America: Kyle Petty: STP 500 ‘most non-aggressive Martinsville race I’ve probably ever seen’

By Daniel McFadinMar 27, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
On NASCAR America, Kyle Petty said Monday’s STP 500 was the “most non-aggressive Martinsville race I’ve probably ever seen in my life.

“And I’ve been going to Martinsville for a long, long time,” Petty continued.

With four cautions, only one for a crash, the half-mile track saw its fewest yellow flags in a Cup race since 1978.

The most controversial run-in during the 500-lap race was between Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick as they ran in the top five with less than 125 laps to go.

After getting bumped by Harvick a couple of times, Hamlin let the No. 4 Ford by. But Hamlin responded with his own taps to Harvick’s rear bumper.

Soon after, Hamlin ran into the back of Harvick as they exited Turn 4. The contact caused significant damage to Hamlin’s front end and he eventually finished 12th.

Harvick denied brake checking Hamlin, which the Joe Gibbs Racing driver doesn’t buy.

Petty said the incident and the passive aggressive comments by the two drivers afterward is nothing to get excited about, especially compared to Hamlin’s run-in with Chase Elliott at the track in October.

“It’s short-track racing,” Petty said. “You’re going to bump people, you’re going to root them out-of-the-way. … All we have today to talk about is a caved-in front end on a Toyota of Denny Hamlin. That’s not a lot to talk about coming out of Martinsville.”

Watch the above video for more.

 

Injured crew member to be out “few weeks” after pit road incident

By Dustin LongMar 27, 2018, 8:08 PM EDT
Zack Young, the jackman for Chris Buescher‘s JTG Daugherty Racing team who was injured on pit road in Monday’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway, tweeted that he’ll be out a “few weeks.”

Young was struck by a car during the race and transported to a local hospital after he was examined at the track’s infield care center.

Tuesday, Young stated on Twitter that he had torn muscles in his legs, abdomen and groin.

NASCAR Hall of Fame fan vote opens

By Daniel McFadinMar 27, 2018, 5:00 PM EDT
It’s time to get your voting finger in shape. The fan vote for the 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame class is now open.

You can visit NASCAR.com/halloffame to submit your vote.

Fans can select up to five different nominees and vote up to 50 times a day.

The five nominees who receive the most votes will count as one of the ballots cast by the Voting Panel on NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Day on May 23. The polls close May 21.

The announcement revealing the five inductees will air live on NBCSN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2019 Nominees

Davey Allison, won 19 times in NASCAR’s premier (now Monster Energy NASCAR Cup) series, including the 1992 Daytona 500

Buddy Baker, won 19 times in NASCAR’s premier series, including the Daytona 500 and Southern 500

Red Farmer, three-time Late Model Sportsman champion; 1956 Modified champion

 Ray Fox, legendary engine builder, crew chief and car owner

 Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR premier series races, including two Southern 500 victories

 Joe Gibbs, combined for nine car owner championships in premier and Xfinity series

Jeff Gordonfour-time champion and winner of 93 NASCAR premier series races

 John Holman, won two NASCAR premier series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing

 Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR premier series championship crew chief

 Alan Kulwicki, 1992 NASCAR premier series champion

 Bobby Labonte, won a championship in both the premier series and Xfinity Series

 Hershel McGriff, 1986 NASCAR west series champion

 Ralph Moody, won two NASCAR premier series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing

 Roger Penske, combined for four car owner championships in premier and Xfinity series

 Larry Phillips, only five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

 Jack Roush, five-time car owner champion in NASCAR’s three national series

 Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR’s premier series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400

 Kirk Shelmerdine, winner of four NASCAR premier series championships as a crew chief

 Mike Stefanik, winner of record-tying nine NASCAR championships

Waddell Wilson, won three NASCAR premier series championships as an engine builder

NASCAR America at 5 p.m. ET: Martinsville recap, Clint Bowyer interview

By Daniel McFadinMar 27, 2018, 4:30 PM EDT
Today’s episode of NASCAR America airs from 5-6 p.m. ET on NBCSN and recaps the postponed race at Martinsville Speedway.

Carolyn Manno hosts with Parker Kligerman and Nate Ryan in Stamford, Connecticut. Kyle Petty joins them from Burton’s garage
They’ll share their thoughts on Clint Bowyer‘s big win in the STP 500.
What to expect from the show.
  • Winter weather pushed the Monster Energy Series into a Monday matinee at Martinsville Speedway, but it was worth the wait for Clint Bowyer. Bowyer took home the famed grandfather clock with his first win since 2012. We’ll check out the celebration from the historic half-mile, including interviews with Bowyer and No. 14 crew chief Mike Bugarewicz.
  • We’ll also hear from the other top contenders including Kyle Busch, who came up just short again in his 3rd runner-up finish of the season. Plus – hard racing between Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin led to a damaged car and a difference of opinion afterwards. Who’s to blame for the dust-up?

Ryan: The many reasons why Clint Bowyer’s ninth win felt like the first

By Nate RyanMar 27, 2018, 4:00 PM EDT
Monday’s command performance at Martinsville Speedway was Clint Bowyer’s ninth career victory in NASCAR’s premier series. The postrace scene made it seem as if it were the first.

The parade of drivers to victory lane to offer hearty congratulations (not just teammates Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Aric Almirola but also Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Jimmie Johnson and Brad Keselowski).

The exuberant rookie mistake of standing on the roof in exultation (sorry about those R&D Center tape measures, NASCAR!).

The excitable answers that spilled from Bowyer’s mouth in complete paragraphs instead of full sentences.

The setting on the Martinsville frontstretch as dusk approached was normally what is seen with an inaugural winner, never mind a 13-year veteran whose first victory came in the 2007 playoffs opener at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

This doesn’t discount the emotional significance of Bowyer’s victory. This is the best feel-good story since the Daytona 500.

The poignant images of his dash to scoop up 3-year-old Cash and share the joy of his first victory in more than five years will be what lingers and resonates from the sixth race of a season that could use more such special moments.

But the collective merriment felt as much about relief as celebration (though undoubtedly there were those who offered congratulations contingent on the hopes of securing an invite to Bowyer’s all-night rager).

Bowyer said as much in admitting he spent some time worrying while leading 215 of the final 216 laps on the 0.526-mile oval.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’” Bowyer said when asked about averting a pit stop under green that could have left him at a disadvantage because of fuel mileage. “I was wondering how we was going to lose this race, and that’s going to be how we’re going to lose it.

“But man, I don’t know why it just felt right. Today was going to be our day.”

This officially is Year 2 of the Clint Bowyer Reclamation Project, but it feels much longer than that because rarely have things gone swimmingly since the infamous night in Richmond when a curious flick of the steering wheel sent NASCAR into a scandal-tinged tailspin that seemed to ensnare Bowyer, too.

His last two seasons at Michael Waltrip Racing were mostly miserable as the team sank slowly into oblivion.

There was a rescue line tossed by Stewart-Haas Racing late in 2015, but it meant 2016 was a bridge year spent in 25th-place obscurity of a backmarker team that since has folded.

And when he finally arrived in the No. 14 Ford last year, it didn’t immediately mesh while attempting to fill the enormous void left by three-time champion and car owner Tony Stewart.

Bowyer admitted that he and crew chief Mike Bugarewicz “fought a lot” in their first season together (there was the notable video of the driver stomping away after arguing with Bugarewicz at Talladega last October).

“All you guys was hard on us last year,” Bowyer said to the postrace news media. “We learned a lot. I learned a lot about myself.”

So much that the guy who never lost a party went so far as to embrace the power of positive thinking, hanging victory lane photos and championship plaques from days gone by on the wall of his office.

Whatever it took to spark the turnaround.

Bowyer, 38, might be in a good place, but the Cup Series hasn’t taken kindly lately to middle-aged veterans on 190-race breaks between wins. Even those who still win regularly (hello, Matt Kenseth) are getting squeezed out by a numbers game that favors the cheaper and less experienced option.

It’s fair to wonder how much longer the leash would be for Bowyer if he hadn’t won Monday, particularly if the team stumbled and gave away another win.

Now all that weight has vanished and been replaced by the security of being locked into the playoffs six months early.

Nearly two hours after the race, the festivities were just getting started.

“Hell no,” he cracked when asked if he had gotten the carousing out of his system. “It ain’t even dark yet.

Seems fairly bright, actually. Like the dawn of a new beginning.

The luxury of showcasing Bowyer’s effervescent personality was the saving grace of a 500-lap race that simply was uneventful for Martinsville. History shows that, but so did the Camping World Truck Series race that immediately preceded the main event. It wasn’t as if the track was less than primed for being conducive to action.

There were many theories supplied – tire combinations, data sharing, reduced aggression – about why the beating and banging of fenders were largely absent.

With far more at stake when the Cup Series returns Oct. 28 in the thick of the playoffs, let’s hope that Martinsville’s magic does, too.

Brad Keselowski caught grief last year when he chose the outside lane for a restart on which he lost the lead and the shot at a 2017 sweep of Martinsville.

But the cerebral Team Penske driver seems to have been ahead of the curve on a growing trend that would have seemed unthinkable prior to the advent of double-file restarts: The outside seems to be the preferred lane at Martinsville.

Aside from the start (when pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. held first from the inside) and Lap 143 (when Ryan Blaney started on the inside and lost the lead to Denny Hamlin), the leader took the outside and retained first on every restart Monday.

As noted by Motorsports Analytics founder David Smith, the outside line has become the place to be at Martinsville since 2014 by roughly a 20 percent advantage.

The decision to postpone Sunday’s race at 7 a.m. wasn’t received well – understandable because it meant thousands of fans likely wouldn’t be able to return Monday (and also wouldn’t be getting ticket refunds from the track). The reasoning for the postponement – that the conditions around track property precluded a safe ingress and egress – also was sound.

The head-scratching part of the virtual no-win decision was found on social media.

As the snow began to lighten late Saturday night, NASCAR Twitter lit up with images of the track being cleared and some upbeat photos and video by NASCAR officials and drivers that fed optimism (without qualification) of a Sunday race.

When the race was delayed the next morning, it came so out of the blue that some drivers were about to begin the drive north minutes before the news broke.

If you were a fan deciding on travel to the track and gauging off Saturday late night’s dispatches, there wasn’t much evidence to the contrary that it seemed right to leave early Sunday morning.

Seeing Martinsville blanketed in snow was delightfully fun to witness. But the next time there’s such a threat of inclement weather, it might be wise to temper that enthusiasm with at least some warning the green flag might be in doubt (instead of inadvertently suggesting the opposite).

The only flicker of a potential feud was snuffed quickly when Denny Hamlin quickly put the ruination of his winning bid behind him.

Scuffles have been ignited by far less than the game of brake-check chicken that Hamlin and Kevin Harvick played, resulting in major damage to the No. 11 Toyota that led 111 laps.

There probably was a point during the Joe Gibbs Racing driver’s career when there might have been a reprise of his September 2010 showdown at Dover International Speedway with Harvick, who was a willing instigator in both instances.

But that time has passed, and Hamlin’s level-headed reaction, coupled with a longtime friendship with Harvick, decreases the likelihood of any lasting effects from the dustup Monday.