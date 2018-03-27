NASCAR America: Kyle Petty: STP 500 ‘most non-aggressive Martinsville race I’ve probably ever seen’

“It’s short-track racing,” Petty said. “You’re going to bump people, you’re going to root them out-of-the-way. … All we have today to talk about is a caved-in front end on a Toyota of Denny Hamlin. That’s not a lot to talk about coming out of Martinsville.”
Injured crew member to be out "few weeks" after pit road incident
Winter weather pushed the Monster Energy Series into a Monday matinee at Martinsville Speedway, but it was worth the wait for Clint Bowyer. Bowyer took home the famed grandfather clock with his first win since 2012. We’ll check out the celebration from the historic half-mile, including interviews with Bowyer and No. 14 crew chief Mike Bugarewicz.
We’ll also hear from the other top contenders including Kyle Busch, who came up just short again in his 3rd runner-up finish of the season. Plus – hard racing between Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin led to a damaged car and a difference of opinion afterwards. Who’s to blame for the dust-up?
The setting on the Martinsville frontstretch as dusk approached was normally what is seen with an inaugural winner, never mind a 13-year veteran whose first victory came in the 2007 playoffs opener at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
This doesn’t discount the emotional significance of Bowyer’s victory. This is the best feel-good story since the Daytona 500.
The poignant images of his dash to scoop up 3-year-old Cash and share the joy of his first victory in more than five years will be what lingers and resonates from the sixth race of a season that could use more such special moments.
But the collective merriment felt as much about relief as celebration (though undoubtedly there were those who offered congratulations contingent on the hopes of securing an invite to Bowyer’s all-night rager).
Bowyer said as much in admitting he spent some time worrying while leading 215 of the final 216 laps on the 0.526-mile oval.
“I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’” Bowyer said when asked about averting a pit stop under green that could have left him at a disadvantage because of fuel mileage. “I was wondering how we was going to lose this race, and that’s going to be how we’re going to lose it.
“But man, I don’t know why it just felt right. Today was going to be our day.”
“All you guys was hard on us last year,” Bowyer said to the postrace news media. “We learned a lot. I learned a lot about myself.”
So much that the guy who never lost a party went so far as to embrace the power of positive thinking, hanging victory lane photos and championship plaques from days gone by on the wall of his office.
Whatever it took to spark the turnaround.
Bowyer, 38, might be in a good place, but the Cup Series hasn’t taken kindly lately to middle-aged veterans on 190-race breaks between wins. Even those who still win regularly (hello, Matt Kenseth) are getting squeezed out by a numbers game that favors the cheaper and less experienced option.
It’s fair to wonder how much longer the leash would be for Bowyer if he hadn’t won Monday, particularly if the team stumbled and gave away another win.
Now all that weight has vanished and been replaced by the security of being locked into the playoffs six months early.
Nearly two hours after the race, the festivities were just getting started.
“Hell no,” he cracked when asked if he had gotten the carousing out of his system. “It ain’t even dark yet.
Seems fairly bright, actually. Like the dawn of a new beginning.
The luxury of showcasing Bowyer’s effervescent personality was the saving grace of a 500-lap race that simply was uneventful for Martinsville. History shows that, but so did the Camping World Truck Series race that immediately preceded the main event. It wasn’t as if the track was less than primed for being conducive to action.
But the cerebral Team Penske driver seems to have been ahead of the curve on a growing trend that would have seemed unthinkable prior to the advent of double-file restarts: The outside seems to be the preferred lane at Martinsville.
Aside from the start (when pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. held first from the inside) and Lap 143 (when Ryan Blaney started on the inside and lost the lead to Denny Hamlin), the leader took the outside and retained first on every restart Monday.
The decision to postpone Sunday’s race at 7 a.m. wasn’t received well – understandable because it meant thousands of fans likely wouldn’t be able to return Monday (and also wouldn’t be getting ticket refunds from the track). The reasoning for the postponement – that the conditions around track property precluded a safe ingress and egress – also was sound.
The head-scratching part of the virtual no-win decision was found on social media.
If you were a fan deciding on travel to the track and gauging off Saturday late night’s dispatches, there wasn’t much evidence to the contrary that it seemed right to leave early Sunday morning.
Seeing Martinsville blanketed in snow was delightfully fun to witness. But the next time there’s such a threat of inclement weather, it might be wise to temper that enthusiasm with at least some warning the green flag might be in doubt (instead of inadvertently suggesting the opposite).
The only flicker of a potential feud was snuffed quickly when Denny Hamlin quickly put the ruination of his winning bid behind him.
Scuffles have been ignited by far less than the game of brake-check chicken that Hamlin and Kevin Harvick played, resulting in major damage to the No. 11 Toyota that led 111 laps.