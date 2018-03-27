Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Getty Images

Clint Bowyer’s wild, beer-fueled celebration after Martinsville win

By Daniel McFadinMar 27, 2018, 2:27 PM EDT
It’s been five years since the last movie in the Hangover trilogy was released and there’s no plans for sequel.

But if there was one, the potential screenwriter could take some notes from Clint Bowyer‘s Twitter feed and the people goading him on.

Bowyer’s first celebratory Busch beer in six years was consumed chugged in victory lane. By the time he arrived in the media center, he had another tall boy in hand.

“These are stovepipes,” Bowyer said. “It’s a damn stovepipe. I’ve been drinking a long time, there ain’t nobody that could chug a stovepipe and give an interview afterwards.”

But he did, loudly and with feeling.

Then Bowyer’s real celebration began.

Now, almost a day later, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver has reached the point where beer isn’t tasting so great for the 38-year-old.

Here’s a look at Bowyer’s last 24 hours on social media and reaction to his first Cup win since 2012.

Narrator’s voice: He didn’t put it away.

How can you when Mario Andretti gives you a shout out?

William Byron hopes to ‘work out the bugs’ of rookie season in off week

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 27, 2018, 1:23 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — More than 10 minutes after the end of Monday’s STP 500, Martinsville Speedway’s pit road was almost vacant of cars and crews.

One of the last drivers remaining was William Byron, deep in conversation with crew chief Darian Grubb and a few members of the No. 24 team debriefing his 20th-place finish.

Have all the post-race debriefs of his rookie season lasted this long?

“No, not normally,” Byron told NBC Sports. “Just trying to figure everything out.”

What’s to figure out?

Through six races in his rookie season with Hendrick Motorsports, the 20-year-old driver has truly looked like a rookie for the first time in his national NASCAR career.

He’s the only Hendrick driver without a top-10 finish after Alex Bowman claimed his first Monday with a seventh-place finish.

While all four HMS cars have struggled, combining for one top five, Byron has finished better than 15th once. That was a 12th-place finish at Phoenix, where he also led the first 15 laps of his Cup career.

Phoenix was also the only time the defending Xfinity Series champion has finished on the lead lap. At Martinsville, Byron ended the day where he started, in 20th, but three laps off the lead.

“I feel like ultimately just got a little bit of work to do to kind of figure out what we need a little better,” Byron said. “I think that if we can hone in on that, especially in the off week and kind of work out the bugs, it’ll be good once we get to Texas hopefully. Just need a little bit to kind of improve. I feel like we’ll be able to get to the shop and be able to work on it a little bit.”

Monday was his first start at Martinsville since two races there in the Camping World Truck Seres in 2016. He finished in the top 10 of both races.

But unlike those races of 255 and 200 laps, Byron had to survive 500 circuits around the half-mile track.

“Your brakes matter more,” Byron said. “The runs are longer, so you’re handling is that much more important. Really doesn’t compare that much to a Truck race other than the same race track. I feel like (in Truck races) you’re always kind of (on) short runs. With 30-lap runs, you don’t really have much of a chance to even see where your car goes after that. This is a lot different. Your handling plays a much bigger role. That’s just part of being in a Cup car as well.”

Through six races, Byron has finished better than where he started three times. The opposite occurred twice.

But he’s faring better than fellow rookie Darrell Wallace Jr, who finished 34th after multiple pit stops and a visit to the garage to repair damage. Wallace is 23rd in points, Byron is 20th.

“We haven’t really been able to show our potential just because we’ve got to have better handling and things like that,” Byron said. “I feel like once we’re able to show our potential, I think we’re right there. We’re just trying to fight through everything right now. That’s the biggest thing.”

 

Martinsville Cup race turns back clock to 1978

Photo: Martinsville Speedway
By Dustin LongMar 27, 2018, 12:05 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — The last time a Martinsville Cup race featured four cautions before Monday?

You have to go back to when car owner Richard Childress was racing, the field had 30 cars, and drivers in that race included Satch Worley, Baxter Price and Ferrel Harris, along with eight Hall of Famers — race winner Cale Yarborough, Darrell Waltrip, Benny Parsons, Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Terry Labonte, David Pearson, and Childress.

That was September 1978. That race also had four cautions.

Of the four cautions in Monday’s snow-delayed race won by Clint Bowyer, two were for stage breaks, one was a competition caution and the other one was for an incident.

So, why were there so few cautions in Monday’s 500-lap race?

Opinions vary.

“Once you get strung out here, there’s not a lot of attrition,’’ Denny Hamlin, a five-time winner at Martinsville, said after placing 12th Monday. “Guys give each other room and when somebody is faster, somebody gives up the spot.

“It’s different racing now than what it used to be. I think that everyone is running the same speed. All of our cars, whether it be data sharing, setups that we’re sharing with each other and all that, everyone is getting their car to drive very, very similar.

“Even when I would come up on lapped cars, they were running a similar speed to what I was, but I was able to get through traffic better than they were. We’ve gotten the cars to where the drive is so similar so when everyone runs the same speed it’s hard to pass and with less passing there’s less chance for incidents. I thought it was still a good race, a lot of races have gone caution-free for a long time back in the day and Clint really put a whipping on them.”

Jeremy Bullins, crew chief for Ryan Blaney, said that with so few restarts, there were fewer chances for accidents and cautions toward the end of the race.

“I don’t know about the data sharing aspect,’’ Bullins told NBC Sports. “It could have an impact on it, but I think it’s just one of those days were it seemed like everybody stayed off each other a little bit more than normal and weren’t knocking each other out of the way. You saw the end of the Truck race. Once they started racing hard, they started going crazy.

“We didn’t have that caution with 50 to go that led to all the cautions at the end. That’s really what makes a difference. If you don’t get the late caution and jam everybody back up again, that’s what separates them at the end. Once they get spread out like that, you’re not going to get a caution. It’s the late cautions that jumble everything up.’’

The race’s final caution was from laps 385-391 for contact between Austin Dillon and Jamie McMurray.

Scott Graves, crew chief for Daniel Suarez, had a different thought on the matter.

“This is the third (race) on this tire combination,’’ Graves told NBC Sports, noting the change to the right-side tread compound before the 2017 spring race that helped create an outside groove at the flat track. “I feel like since we’ve been on this tire combination it’s been a little different, it hasn’t been your typical Martinsville. … With this tire you still don’t have all the marbles going down and you can run on the outside a little bit and it’s not as big a penalty as it used to be.’’

BACK IN THE DAY

The four cautions in Monday’s Cup race at Martinsville were the fewest there since the September 1978 race. A look back at what was taking place in 1978:

1978 Cup champion: Cale Yarborough

1978 Daytona 500 winner: Bobby Allison

Cost of gas: 65 cents a gallon 

Highest-grossing movies: 1. “Grease”; 2. “Animal House”; 3. “Superman”; 4. “Every Which Way but Loose”

Billboard top 100 singles for 1978: 1. “Shadow Dancing” by Andy Gibbs; 2. “Night Fever” by Bee Gees; 3. “You Light Up My Life’’ by Debby Boone.

 

 

Long: A HIGH-OCTANE WIN FOR A HIGH-OCTANE DRIVER

By Dustin LongMar 26, 2018, 10:05 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — He walked in and because Clint Bowyer does not do anything subtly, he announced his presence with gusto.

“HOW ‘BOUT THAT?!!!!,’’ Bowyer exclaimed Monday evening after ending a 190-race winless streak that stretched back to 2012.

Then sounding like a mix of a train whistle and a hyped concert goer, Bowyer shouted in Martinsville Speedway’s media center: “WOOOOOOOOOO!!!

Asked to grab the microphone in the media center, Bowyer proclaimed: “I DON’T EVEN NEED A DAMN MIC’’ as he held 3-year-old son Cash in his lap. “I’LL BE DAMNED!!’’

When Bowyer is excited HIS WORDS COME OUT THIS WAY. Sometimes THEY COME OUT THIS WAY even when he’s not excited. Monday, the words from the fun-loving Kansas native WERE EVEN LOUDER than when he cheered his beloved Jayhawks basketball team Sunday as they advanced to the Final Four in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The only time Bowyer spoke quietly Monday was when a reporter noted how long it had been since he won. Bowyer mouthed the words no (dung).

He knows. He’s endured. He’s questioned himself.

“HELL YES,’’ he said. “YES, IT WAS PRETTY DARK FOR A FEW TIMES.’’

It’s been dark for a few years.

He finished second in the points in 2012 but saw his championship hopes all but end when he was wrecked by Jeff Gordon at Phoenix — payback for a series of events that started with Bowyer’s aggressive move at Martinsville that spring that cost Gordon and Jimmie Johnson a chance for the win.

As Bowyer sat in his wrecked car on pit road at Phoenix, he saw his team scuffle with Gordon’s team in the garage on a video screen. Bowyer sprinted to the garage, running to the back of Gordon’s hauler before he was stopped.

Since that season, Bowyer has had modest success.

He was embroiled in the Michael Waltrip Racing controversy in 2013 at Richmond after his late spin that set in motion of series of events that led to NASCAR penalizing the organization. His ride evaporated after the 2015 season when MWR closed. That left him little option but to drive for HScott Motorsports in 2016 and bide time until replacing Tony Stewart in the No. 14 the following season at Stewart-Haas Racing.

Bowyer’s first year at SHR was marked by inconsistency. He finished runner-up three times but placed 30th or worse six times. Some of the struggles came in the team’s switch of manufacturers.

“Last year we were trying to figure out how to put motors in cars to make it to the race track, and that’s not a lie,’’ said Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition for Stewart-Haas Racing and the antithesis of Bowyer in how softly he can speak at times. “I mean, it was that bad when we switched over to Ford. It was a lot of things that were a lot harder than we thought they were.

“This year as a group they’ve been able to work together, and they’ve been able to work on a lot of little details, and I think it’s shown in the performance to start the year.’’

Stewart-Haas Racing was less than a mile from winning the Daytona 500 with Aric Almirola, which would have given the team five wins in the first six races. Kevin Harvick won three in a row and then came Bowyer’s victory.

For all the talking Bowyer did Monday, most of it came after the snow-delayed race. His radio conversations were muted. The driver known to interrupt himself mid-sentence and forget what he’s just said, was focused on staying in front during the final 114 laps he led and said little during that time.

“I WAS BUSY DAMMIT,’’ Bowyer said. “THAT’S Kyle Busch IN YOUR MIRROR. … THAT’S A HARD ONE TO KEEP IN THE REARVIEW MIRROR.’’

He did just that.

Bowyer also benefitted from the race having only one caution during the final 114 laps. Often at Martinsville, there’s a caution in the last 60-70 laps that alters race strategy, sending some drivers to pit road. The mix of drivers on fresh tires racing through the field while those on older tires attempt to fend off the challenges leads to action, accidents and anger. There was only one incident late in Monday’s race and Bowyer maintained his lead after the restart.

When the checkered flag waved, when Bowyer finally was the first to cross the finish line, he screamed on the radio. Instead of a doing a regular burnout, because this is Bowyer after all, he did perhaps the fastest burnout in the sport’s history. He charged down the backstretch while applying the brakes before throwing the car into a high-speed slide in Turns 3 and 4 and then doing doughnuts.

He then drove to the frontstretch and did more doughnuts. As smoke slowly rose, he exited the car, walked to the fence and the fans, motioned for someone to give him a beer. As he headed back to the car without a drink, he saw Cash running ahead of Bowyer’s wife and young daughter. Cash, his daddy’s son, was in full motion running toward his father. Clint ran toward him. They met and Clint whisked his son up and carried him to the car.

Never had his children seen him win. Until today.

AND IT WAS QUITE A MEMORY FOR ALL.

 

AJ Allmendinger: ‘Nothing spectacular’ about second top 10 of season

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 26, 2018, 8:32 PM EDT
MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — One of AJ Allmendinger‘s best tracks on the Cup circuit delivered again Monday in the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway.

When it came to cars with the Chevrolet bowtie on the front bumper, only one could be found in the top 10 all day.

Instead of a car belonging to Hendrick Motorsports, Chip Ganassi Racing or Richard Childress Racing, it was the No. 47 driven by Allmendinger.

The JTG Daugherty Racing driver began the day in 25th but powered to an eighth-place finish, one of three Chevy drivers in the top 10. Allmendinger was in the top 10 at the end of each stage, finishing seventh and eighth.

Jimmie Johnson was the only other Chevy driver to place in the top 10 in the first two stages.

Allmendinger made it as high as fifth in the final stage before drifting back.

“Nothing real special about it, nothing spectacular,”Allmendinger told NBC Sports. “We were just off from the first five, I felt like. At times we could run speeds that was as good as them if not better. But the last set of tires really wasn’t our best set of tires. Not that we didn’t know that. We just didn’t improve the race car. Just a solid day. We’ll take it.”

In 20 starts at the half-mile track, Allmendinger has seven top 10s, his most at any track. He’s placed in the top 10 in each of the last three spring races at Martinsville Speedway.

Allmendinger’s top 10 is his first since placing 10th at Daytona. It’s his first non-restrictor plate top 10 on an oval since last season’s Brickyard 400. Last year, Allmendinger’s first two top 10s came in the Daytona 500 and the spring Martinsville race.

The No. 47 team needed a boost. After Daytona, Allmendinger failed to finish better than 21st (Phoenix) in the next four races. Monday’s performance moved him from 25th to 19th in the point standings.

“I just love this place, I think a driver can make more of a difference,” Allmendinger said. “I got a good feel of what I want around here. We worked hard on Saturday and got a good feel. Just took it in the race and made the best of it.”