Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR

Results of Martinsville Cup race

By Dustin LongMar 26, 2018, 6:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Clint Bowyer scored his first Cup victory since 2012, capturing the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway for his ninth career series win.

The victory gave Stewart-Haas Racing four wins in the first six races. Kevin Harvick has the team’s other three victories.

Kyle Busch was second, placing in the top five for the sixth consecutive Martinsville race. He was followed by Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., and Kevin Harvick.

Click here for full race results

 

Alex Bowman ‘heading the right way’ after first top 10 of season

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 26, 2018, 7:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — It took six races but Alex Bowman earned his first top 10 of 2018 at Martinsville Speedway of all places.

On pit road after finishing seventh in the STP 500, the driver of the No. 88 Chevrolet listed all the tracks he would have expected to produce that result before the half-mile track.

“I mean, Daytona and then if not Daytona, then Phoenix, then Atlanta and if not Atlanta…,” Bowman said before trailing off.

In his first year driving the No. 88 for Hendrick Motorsports, Bowman entered Monday’s race having finished no better than 13th twice. His highlight was winning the pole for the Daytona 500. But he finished 17th after being involved in a wreck with two laps to go.

Monday also saw his second lead-lap finish through six races.

“We’re here to win races every week,” Bowman continued. “To take this long to get a top 10, it’s not what we wanted at all, but glad we’re going the right way.”

Chevrolet teams continued to struggle with their new Camaro body. Only Jimmie Johnson and AJ Allmendinger finished in the top 10 in the first two stages.

Bowman was the highest-placing Chevy driver, finishing ahead of Allmendinger (eighth) and teammate Chase Elliott (ninth).

Bowman found himself in the top 10 after starting 16th. It is his first Cup top 10 since the fall 2016 race at Phoenix, a race where he led 194 laps from the pole and finished sixth while substituting for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

“I felt like I had some good observations after second practice on some things I wanted to change and they seemed to pay off big during the race or at least be the right direction in the race,” Bowman said. “Every stop we got better, we had solid pit stops all day, our pit crew worked really hard. Just good decisions on top of the pit box and a good race car.”

Bowman was “a little wore out” after his first Martinsville race since 2015. He said he made changes in the cockpit that “made me able to go faster, but probably wore me out a little quicker.

“Glad I didn’t fall out of the seat there, cause it was pretty physical,” he said. “But it was fun.”

The result was also his first time finishing highest among his Hendrick teammates since Daytona. The team only has one top five heading into the off week.

“Nobody’s really made a big deal of anything,” Bowman said. “Obviously, you read media stuff and everybody’s all fired up. We’re off, but everybody’s real motivated and working harder. It’s a lot of guys that have won a lot of races and they want to get back to that winning feeling.”

 and on Facebook

Kevin Harvick, Denny Hamlin explain what happened on contact between two

By Dustin LongMar 26, 2018, 7:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — Kevin Harvick was direct in stating what happened between him and Denny Hamlin as they ran in the top five with less than 125 laps left in Monday’s race at Martinsville Speedway.

“He was on the bottom and I knocked him out of the way,” Harvick said of getting by Hamlin, who went on to finish 12th.

And did Harvick brake check Hamlin, causing Hamlin to ram the back of Harvick’s car and damage the front of his car?

“No, he hit me a couple times and I was just trying to make sure I had my car under control,’’ said Harvick, who placed fifth.

Hamlin’s response?

The nose of Denny Hamlin’s car, damaged in contact with Kevin Harvick’s car, during the Cup race at Martinsville Speedway on March 26. (Photo: Dustin Long)

“You all know better than that,’’ he told reporters on pit road, standing a few feet from the front of his car, its nose taped, dented and bruised. “He’s giving you a bunch of bull.’’

Hamlin, who led 111 laps, then immediately said: “It’s short-track racing. I was trying to give him a few taps back after he knocked me out of the way. No hard feelings. I’m not mad or anything. Definitely tore up our race car pretty good. When he bumps us, we’ll try to keep our car under control as well.’’

Hamlin made two pit stops during a caution that ran from Laps 385-391. He had been fourth on Lap 375 before the contact. After making two pit stops under caution, Hamlin restarted 15th.

“No hope after that unless we had a caution,’’ Hamlin said of winning for the sixth time at this half-mile track. “Definitely better than we have been. I’m fairly happy with that.’’

 and on Facebook

 

 

What Drivers Said after Monday’s STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Getty Images
By Jerry BonkowskiMar 26, 2018, 7:12 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Here’s what drivers had to say after Monday’s STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway:

Clint Bowyer – WINNER: “This is a place where I’ve gotten so close. I wanted to win this grandfather clock so bad. … We got so close back in 2012. …  For whatever reason, it felt right driving up here. … I told (son Cash) this morning, I was like, ‘Damn it, we’ve got to get our picture in victory lane.’ He told me he wanted a checkered flag. Let me tell you something, Gene Haas, Tony Stewart, to give this old dog a fresh chance and fresh blood with a new opportunity. Finally, to get the 14 in victory lane is just a weight off the shoulders. It’s been a long time. You start to question if you can get it done or not. To have it come at this place meant a lot. … This place is an acquired taste. When I first got here I was a duck out of water just like everybody else that starts here at first. I learned from Jimmie Johnson and learned from Jeff Gordon, sometimes the hard way, but nonetheless I learned over the years and finally put it to good use. To keep Kyle Busch, one of the best in the business behind you in those closing laps, the nerves were through the roof. It’s unbelievable how it all came true and to have everybody here.”

KYLE BUSCH – Finished 2nd: “We have to keep executing and doing a good job. That’s what we’re doing right now, it’s just not working our way. The M&M’s Caramel Camry was really close today. It wasn’t as good in practice. I thought we were better today than we were in practice, so that’s an improvement. … I was not expecting the 14 (Clint Bowyer) as one of those guys that was going to stay there and be one we had to race for the win. It’s funny. All of our finishes, for as good as we are in second place, as far ahead as we are of third, the leader is that far ahead of us. It seems like we’re kind of on our own island but then we get beat by somebody else on their own island. All is good, we just have to keep going.”

Ryan Blaney – Finished 3rd: “It was a good showing for us, for sure. I think the track tightened up a good bit there towards the end and we just got a little bit behind. Congrats to Clint for winning that race. It was fun racing with him for a bit, but for us to come out of here and lead a bunch of laps, win a stage and run third here at Martinsville – where I usually run terrible – that says a lot about this team and the preparation that they did getting ready for this race. That’s nice to have, we just need to be a little bit better.”

Martin Truex Jr. – Finished 4th: “It’s just so cool to see (Bowyer win a race). He’s worked so hard through a lot and has had a couple of tough seasons. And now he’s obviously with a great team. They have started the year off strong. He’s always been strong here at Martinsville. I know this place is special to him and it’s really cool to see him win today. … It’s cool to see him win with his kid here and everything. I couldn’t imagine the emotion he has right now. … It was definitely a difficult day for us – we struggled early, the second stage we really, really got bad and fell backwards, dropped like a rock. I think we barely stayed on the lead lap at the end of that second segment. … We made a bunch of (adjustments) and got better on the long run and made it back to the front of the field. … You never know how it’s going to go, but I’m proud of my guys for sticking with it. We were all pretty frustrated early on trying to figure it out, just kept our heads down and kept digging and came home with a great finish.”

Kevin Harvick – Finished 5th: “I didn’t mess it up today. We had a good car and saw how fast the SHR cars can be with the right driver in them here. This hasn’t been one of my better spots, but everything today went reasonably well and we were able to get Clint to Victory Lane and it was a good day for our Jimmy John’s/Busch Ford. … It’s been a long road for (Bowyer) and I’m really, really proud of him and Mike (crew chief Mike Bugarewicz) and everybody for sticking with it because you could see that they had potential and they could do things that were gonna be good, so they just needed to get that year under their belt and have it right.”

Joey Logano – Finished 6th: “At the start of the race we may have made some bad changes over the snow break and weren’t really good compared to where we were in practice. The team made some good adjustments and got to the end there and were probably a third-place car, but it was too little, too late to get back up there; I drove back up to sixth. I was catching up to fifth and wanted a top-five stat because it at least sounds a little better than sixth, but we’ve been kind of stuck there in sixth or seventh no matter where we’re at right now, so we’ve got to find a little bit more speed. I’m proud of the fight and proud of everyone that keeps building these good, solid, consistent cars. Pit road is always consistent, so that’s nice. We’ve just got to go a little faster.”

Alex Bowman – Finished 7th: “It’s frustrating to say we are looking for a seventh, but much better than we have been the last couple of weeks and just happy for all my guys. They have worked really hard all off season and all year. We haven’t had the results we wanted, so to come here and finish stronger is definitely a step in the right direction. We’ve got a long way to go, but we are headed the right way. … We know we are off, but everybody is just real motivated and working harder. It’s a lot of guys that have won a lot of races and they want to get back to that winning feeling. So, they are all working really hard and got the best in the business back at the shop working to get better.”

A.J. Allmendinger – Finished 8th: “It was just a solid day. We were just missing just a little bit to go up there and run with the best of them. The last set of tires didn’t agree with the car, the car was bouncing around a lot. It’s unfortunate that our last set of tires were our worst, but that happens. We still got a top 10 out it, ran in the top 10 all day and was able to start 25th and pass a lot of cars. Solid day, what we needed at one of our better racetracks. These are the places we know that we have a better chance at and we have to take advantage of it. So, I would say I’m okay with eighth, I wish we could have got a little bit more at the end of the race there, but a solid day all around.”

Chase Elliott – Finished 9th: “I thought our last run was way better than what we had had before that.  But, we were just way too far off there for the majority of the day to expect that you are going to catch up by the end.  We have some work to do.”

Brad Keselowski – Finished 10th: “I tore up the car a little bit on the nose and bent up the splitter and the car wasn’t quite the same after that. I just made a mistake there.”

Denny Hamlin – Finished 12th: “He (Harvick) just got to me and I think bumped me three or four times. And then I was just bumping him back and he brake-checked me. I probably shouldn’t have brake-checked him in the first place. They were just some light bumps here and then slammed on the brakes here. So, classy. … We still have to work on a few things but this is definitely a step in the right direction from where we’ve been in the past couple of races here. Really happy with the FedEx Camry. We didn’t get a good finish like we probably deserved but all-in-all, a decent day. No mistakes. We’ll keep building from this.”

Aric Almirola — Finished 14th: “I worked all day to get my track position back after the first mistake, and then I made another. But our Mobil 1 Ford Fusion was fast, and while we needed to roll the corner a bit better all day, we still had a solid run. All of our finishes at Stewart-Haas have been solid this year, really showing that Mobil 1 oil technology performs on the track and Mobil 1 Annual Protection can do the same for our fans at home.”

Erik Jones – Finished 17th: “Martinsville is kind of a tough place for myself. Kind of ran where we thought would. Wanted to run better but we struggled a little bit all weekend. Just didn’t have the forward drive. Hopefully, it’ll be a little bit better for the fall (race at Martinsville) and finish toward the top 10.”

William Byron – Finished 20th: “The first couple of runs I thought we were decent.  Fifty lap runs seemed to be kind of our money spot, we needed a lot of 50-lap runs.  I think that once we got into the run we struggled a little bit and towards the end we kind of managed.  We just needed a couple of more short runs to kind of be able to gain some spots, but not bad.  Not what we wanted by far, but this is a fun racetrack and hopefully come back stronger in the fall.”

Michael McDowell – Finished 21st: “The long run was good, the short runs we struggle a little bit. We had a brake fan issue there that kept flipping the breaker, so I’m not sure if we got something stuck in it, but we didn’t have a whole lot of brakes left to challenge at the end. I don’t think it cost us a whole lot, maybe a couple spots, but every point matters. We still haven’t reached our potential, but we’re close to the Top 20, so not bad.”

David Ragan – Finished 25th: “We just started off way too slow. Our car wouldn’t roll the center and didn’t have good forward drive, so it made for a real long day. We raced hard and we just never caught any lucky breaks and we couldn’t make our car better, so we’ll definitely have to go back to the drawing board before the fall.”

Follow @JerryBonkowski

Clint Bowyer on first Cup win since 2012: ‘It was just time’ (VIDEO)

By Daniel McFadinMar 26, 2018, 6:28 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia – It had been 190 races since Clint Bowyer last celebrated a Cup Series win.

Bowyer finally got to celebrate after dominating the final stage of the STP 500 at Martinsville Speedway, leading 215 laps and the final 114.

“It was just time,” Bowyer told Fox Sports 1 after his first win since October 2012. “For whatever reason it felt right driving up here, such a cool place to be able to drive up through the country side on a two-lane road, think about the race. I told him (his son Cash), I was like, ‘Dammit, we need to got to get a picture in Victory Lane.'”

Monday was Bowyer’s first chance to celebrate a win since Cash was born in 2014.

“He told me he wanted a checkered flag,” Bowyer said. “We got that checkered flag.”

Watch the full interview above.