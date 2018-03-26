Monday matinee: Cup start time, lineup, weather at Martinsville

The snow is gone and the racing will resume at Martinsville Speedway. Get ready for a doubleheader. The Camping World Truck Series race will resume at 11 a.m. ET. The Cup race begins at 2 p.m. ET.
Here is all the info for today’s Cup race.
(All times are Eastern)
START: David Maura, executive chairman of Spectrum Brands, parent company of STP, and his daughter Emily will give the command at 1:55 p.m. Green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:01 p.m.
DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 500 laps (263 miles) around the .526-mile track.
STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 130. Stage 2 ends on Lap 260.
PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:20 p.m.
NATIONAL ANTHEM: Ted Alt of the Virginia Tech Department of Music, will perform the anthem at 1:49 p.m. Two F-18 Hornets of the VFA Tact 37 Ragin Bulls from Naval Air Station Oceana will perform the flyover.
TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. Coverage begins after the Truck race, which resumes at 11 a.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins after its coverage of the Truck race. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.
FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies and a high of 46 degrees at the start of the race.
LAST YEAR: Kyle Busch took the lead on the last lap of overtime to win the fall playoff race. Martin Truex Jr. finished second, and Clint Bowyer placed third. Chase Elliott appeared headed for the win until contact from Denny Hamlin sent him into the wall and the race to overtime. In the spring race, Brad Keselowski won, Busch was second and Elliott third.
TO THE REAR: Gray Gaulding because the No. 23 car failed inspection. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for a backup car.
STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup