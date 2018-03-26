Quick links: NASCAR America | NASCAR on NBC Podcast | NASCAR
Photo by Jerry Markland/Getty Images

Johnny Sauter leads Truck points after Martinsville

By Dan BeaverMar 26, 2018, 1:36 PM EDT
Leave a comment

John Hunter Nemechek survived a bump from Kyle Benjamin on the final turn of the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 and held on to win his sixth career Camping World Truck Series win and his first at Martinsville Speedway.

Johnny Sauter survived contact with Matt Crafton late in the race after his truck shut off coming out of Turn to finish 19th. He retained the points lead.

Second in the points, Grant Enfinger, overcame a bad pit stop and a penalty mid-race and finished fourth.

Click here for race results | Click here for points report

John Hunter Nemechek wins postponed Truck race at Martinsville

Getty Images
By Daniel McFadinMar 26, 2018, 12:52 PM EDT
Leave a comment

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia —  John Hunter Nemechek won the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at Martinsville Speedway after a seven-lap shootout at the half-mile track.

Nemechek held off Kyle Benjamin to earn his sixth Camping World Truck Series win. He led the final 31 laps.

The top five was completed by Brett Moffitt, Grant Enfinger and Noah Gragson.

Nemechek took the lead on a restart with 31 laps to go when he passed Benjamin and Todd Gilliland three wide on the backstretch.

Nemechek was in position to take the lead because of miscommunication with his crew during the previous caution kept him out of the pits.

“(Crew chief) Gere (Kennon) came on the radio and said ‘pit,'” Nemechek told Fox Sports 1. “I didn’t hear exactly what he said because of static and we had to stay out there. I didn’t know if we were going to be able to do it. … I can’t thank everyone enough, Dad, everyone that puts their heart and soul into this deal. There’s only four guys at our shop this year, so it’s really cool to be able come back over here to the Truck Series.”

Nemechek had to survive four restarts in the closing laps. The win comes after he had three top-three finishes in his previous nine starts at the track.

Nemechek is competing for points in the Xfinity Series with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Benjamin finished second in his first Truck Series start. He was driving the No. 54 Toyota owned by David Gilliland and led 74 laps.

The race began on Saturday but was red flagged after 23 laps due to precipitation. It continued at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ben Rhodes

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ben Rhodes

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Brett Moffitt earned his third consecutive top five … Timothy Peters finished seventh in his first start of the season … Harrison Burton finished eighth for his second top 10 in eight starts. Both are at Martinsville.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Ben Rhodes finished 12th despite winning the first two stages. The No. 41 Toyota was plagued by two slow pit stops in the final stage … Stewart Friesen finished 20th after being involved in two accidents, on Lap 87 and Lap 118 … Matt Crafton rammed into the back of Johnny Sauter out of Turn 2 with 27 laps to go. Sauter appeared to lose power before the accident. Sauter finished 19th, Crafton finished 15th … Todd Gilliland finished 14th after having to pit under caution late.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Tick tock we finally got a clock.” – John Hunter Nemechek

WHAT’S NEXT: Dover 200 at Dover International Speedway at 5 p.m. ET on May 4 on Fox Sports 1.

 

Staff picks for today’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway

Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images
By NBC SportsMar 26, 2018, 12:00 PM EDT
1 Comment

Here’s a look at who the NBC Sports staff is picking to win today’s Cup race at Martinsville Speedway.

Nate Ryan

Denny Hamlin. Driver and team eliminate the mistakes that have plagued them this season and maximize the speed of the No. 11 Toyota that has been present in every race.

Dustin Long

Kyle Busch scores his first win of the season and earns his second consecutive Martinsville victory.

Daniel McFadin

After three consecutive top-three finishes Kyle Busch gets win No. 1 in 2018.

Jerry Bonkowski

I may be playing a broken record by picking him again, but I’m going with the winningest active driver at Martinsville, Jimmie Johnson. Remember him?

Dan Beaver

Just because it has never happened before doesn’t mean it can’t happen: Martin Truex Jr. sweeps the weekend and gets his first short-track win.

Monday matinee: Cup start time, lineup, weather at Martinsville

Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
By Dustin LongMar 26, 2018, 6:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The snow is gone and the racing will resume at Martinsville Speedway. Get ready for a doubleheader. The Camping World Truck Series race will resume at 11 a.m. ET. The Cup race begins at 2 p.m. ET.

Here is all the info for today’s Cup race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: David Maura, executive chairman of Spectrum Brands, parent company of STP, and his daughter Emily will give the command at 1:55 p.m. Green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:01 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 500 laps (263 miles) around the .526-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 130. Stage 2 ends on Lap 260.

COMPETITION CAUTION: Scheduled for Lap 50.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 9 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at noon. Driver introductions are at 1:20 p.m.

NATIONAL ANTHEM: Ted Alt of the Virginia Tech Department of Music, will perform the anthem at 1:49 p.m. Two F-18 Hornets of the VFA Tact 37 Ragin Bulls from Naval Air Station Oceana will perform the flyover.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race at 2 p.m. Coverage begins after the Truck race, which resumes at 11 a.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins after its coverage of the Truck race. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for sunny skies and a high of 46 degrees at the start of the race.

LAST YEAR: Kyle Busch took the lead on the last lap of overtime to win the fall playoff race. Martin Truex Jr. finished second, and Clint Bowyer placed third. Chase Elliott appeared headed for the win until contact from Denny Hamlin sent him into the wall and the race to overtime. In the spring race, Brad Keselowski won, Busch was second and Elliott third.

TO THE REAR: Gray Gaulding because the No. 23 car failed inspection. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for a backup car.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for starting lineup

Sunday’s Cup race at Martinsville postponed until Monday

Photo: TJ Davenport
By Dustin LongMar 25, 2018, 7:00 AM EDT
3 Comments

NASCAR announced Sunday morning that the Cup and Camping World Truck Series races have been postponed until Monday after overnight snow.

The Camping World Truck Series will resume at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

The Cup race will begin at 2 p.m. ET Monday.

Both races will air on Fox Sports 1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The forecast for Monday’s Truck race calls for mostly sunny skies and a high of 38 degrees, according to wunderground.com

The forecast for Monday’s Cup race at 2 p.m. ET calls for sunny skies and a high of 46 degrees, according to wunderground.com.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. Monday for fans.

The last Cup race to be postponed by snow was Atlanta in 1993.

  and on Facebook