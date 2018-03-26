Crewmember transported to local hospital after pit road incident

MARTINSVILLE, Virginia — John Hunter Nemechek won the Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at Martinsville Speedway after a seven-lap shootout at the half-mile track.

Nemechek held off Kyle Benjamin to earn his sixth Camping World Truck Series win. He led the final 31 laps.

The top five was completed by Brett Moffitt, Grant Enfinger and Noah Gragson.

Nemechek took the lead on a restart with 31 laps to go when he passed Benjamin and Todd Gilliland three wide on the backstretch.

Nemechek was in position to take the lead because of miscommunication with his crew during the previous caution kept him out of the pits.

“(Crew chief) Gere (Kennon) came on the radio and said ‘pit,'” Nemechek told Fox Sports 1. “I didn’t hear exactly what he said because of static and we had to stay out there. I didn’t know if we were going to be able to do it. … I can’t thank everyone enough, Dad, everyone that puts their heart and soul into this deal. There’s only four guys at our shop this year, so it’s really cool to be able come back over here to the Truck Series.”

Nemechek had to survive four restarts in the closing laps. The win comes after he had three top-three finishes in his previous nine starts at the track.

Nemechek is competing for points in the Xfinity Series with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Benjamin finished second in his first Truck Series start. He was driving the No. 54 Toyota owned by David Gilliland and led 74 laps.

The race began on Saturday but was red flagged after 23 laps due to precipitation. It continued at 11 a.m. ET Monday.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ben Rhodes

STAGE 2 WINNER: Ben Rhodes

WHO HAD A GOOD DAY: Brett Moffitt earned his third consecutive top five … Timothy Peters finished seventh in his first start of the season … Harrison Burton finished eighth for his second top 10 in eight starts. Both are at Martinsville.

WHO HAD A BAD DAY: Ben Rhodes finished 12th despite winning the first two stages. The No. 41 Toyota was plagued by two slow pit stops in the final stage … Stewart Friesen finished 20th after being involved in two accidents, on Lap 87 and Lap 118 … Matt Crafton rammed into the back of Johnny Sauter out of Turn 2 with 27 laps to go. Sauter appeared to lose power before the accident. Sauter finished 19th, Crafton finished 15th … Todd Gilliland finished 14th after having to pit under caution late.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Tick tock we finally got a clock.” – John Hunter Nemechek

WHAT’S NEXT: Dover 200 at Dover International Speedway at 5 p.m. ET on May 4 on Fox Sports 1.