NASCAR America: Favorite upsets in NASCAR history

Last week, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County made history when it became the first No. 16 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament to beat a No. 1 seed.
In the spirit of the historic event, NASCAR America’s analysts discussed the greatest sporting event they’ve witnessed and their favorite NASCAR upsets.
Dale Jarrett picked Dale Earnhardt’s 1998 victory in the Daytona 500 as his greatest sports moment.
“He’d done everything, I’m not talking about once, but multiple times,” Jarrett said of Earnhardt’s record at Daytona. “That drive down the pit lane after he won and seeing every single crew member, owner, everybody that was there that could get on pit road to show that respect to Dale Earnhardt, all of us going to victory lane to congratulate him, what that mean, to me that’s the greatest even I’ve ever seen.”
When it comes to favorite upsets in NASCAR history, Letarte chose what happened in the Daytona 500 13 years later when Trevor Bayne won in just his second Cup start.
“Everything was different about that week, practice was different, the way the cars drafted was different,” Letarte said. “But none of that could really build up to the fact that nobody that you ever heard of or dreamt of won the Daytona 500 in one of the most iconic car numbers to ever race, the 21 for the Wood Brothers. You add those two together and I think that’s the biggest upset I’ve ever seen.”
Things have been going relatively well for Denny Hamlin on the track in 2018.
The Joe Gibbs Racing driver enters this weekend’s race at Martinsville Speedway sixth in points. Through five races, he’s finished outside the top six once (17th, Las Vegas).
NASCAR America’s Steve Letarte, Dale Jarrett and Nate Ryan discussed his season so far in addition to Stewart-Haas Racing and Team Penske.
Letarte said Hamlin has displayed “remarkable consistency.”
“Denny Hamlin is in my mind a super star driver that I know I am guilty of leaving him out of super star conversations,” Letarte said.
Ryan pointed to mistakes on pit road that have prevented Hamlin from enjoying more success this season and in his career overall. His result at Las Vegas was the result of a speeding penalty.
“Five races this season, four pit mistakes,” Ryan said. “He overshot his box at Daytona, he did that at Fontana, he sped in the pits at Phoenix. While I think they’ve had speed, I think that team is still stumbling in the same ways it has in the past. Unless they correct that, I don’t know if they’re championship level yet.”
Hamlin heads to Martinsville where he has won a career-best five races.
Rain washed out the second day of Goodyear tire testing Wednesday on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Roval. Goodyear has tentatively scheduled May 1 as a make-up test date.
Trevor Bayne, Kyle Busch, Paul Menard and Kyle Larson took part in the test Tuesday.
“I just took some slow pace laps and got a feel for the race track,” Bayne said in a statement from Charlotte Motor Speedway. “I was nervous, but I wasn’t anxious because I was never going to go out there and make qualifying laps. We worked our pace in and our plan, we stuck to it. I felt really good by the end of the day.
“You have to be on your game, that’s for sure. You can’t really let your guard down anywhere. There’s no room to make mistakes. If you make a mistake, you’re going to pay for it pretty quickly. If you try to do something and it doesn’t work, you’ll pay the price. It’s going to be a survival race. … If you’re smart, you take care of your car and you don’t make mistakes, you’ll have a really good shot at the end for a good finish. I enjoyed it. It was a challenge for me – something new – and I enjoyed that part of it.”
Organizational tests at Charlotte will be in July. There will be two different sessions. Each team is allowed to test at one of the two sessions, which will be July 10 (rain date of July 11) and July 17 (rain date of July 18).
The Charlotte Roval hosts the final race of the first round of the Cup playoffs on Sept. 30 on NBC.
NASCAR announced two crew chief fines for unsecured lug nuts last weekend at Auto Club Speedway.
Adam Stevens, crew chief on Kyle Busch‘s No. 18 Toyota, was fined $10,000 for one unsecured lug nut.
In the Xfinity Series, Eric Phillips, the crew chief for Ryan Preece‘s No. 18 Toyota, was fined $5,000 for an unsecured lug nut.
No other penalties were announced.
