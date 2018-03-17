Today’s Xfinity race at Auto Club: Start time, lineup and more

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The West Coast Swing ends today for the Xfinity Series with the Roseanne 300 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

Here is all the info you need for today’s race.

(All times are Eastern)

START: Michael Fishman from the “Roseanne Show” will give the command to start engines at 5:07 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 5:16 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is scheduled for 150 laps (300 miles) around the 2-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends on Lap 35. Stage 2 ends on Lap 70.

PRERACE SCHEDULE: Garage opens at 10 a.m. Driver/crew chief meeting is at 3:15 p.m. Driver introductions are at 4:35 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox Sports 1 will broadcast the race beginning at 4:30 p.m. Race coverage begins at 5 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s radio broadcast begins at 4:30 p.m. and also can be heard at mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: wunderground.com calls for a high of 56 degrees and a 15 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson won this event last year. Joey Logano placed second and Kyle Busch was third.

STARTING LINEUP: Qualifying begins at 1:35 p.m. ET