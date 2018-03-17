Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief owns degree from UMBC

Click to email (Opens in new window)

The initials UMBC probably didn’t mean anything to a lot of people until last night.

That’s when the University of Maryland, Baltimore County did the unthinkable.

A member of the America East Conference, the school became the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The UMBC Retrievers trounced the Virginia Cavaliers 74-54 in a game at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It turns out someone in the NASCAR world had a stake in the game.

John Klausmeier, crew chief on Aric Almirola‘s No. 10 Ford at Stewart-Haas Racing, graduated from the school.

Klausmeier, 36, has a degree in mechanical engineering from the university. He is in his first season as a full-time CUp crew chief.

SHR’s Twitter account informed every one of Klausmeier’s alumni status soon after the historic game ended.

So, @UMBC_MBB just made history by knocking off a No. 1 seed. Know who’s an @UMBC alum? Our own @johnklax, crew chief for @Aric_Almirola and the No. 10 team. Congrats, Johnny! #MarchMadness — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) March 17, 2018

The Commons is what you were missing! C’mon Man! — John Klausmeier (@johnklax) March 17, 2018

